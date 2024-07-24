Vortex Metals Inc.: Vortex Metals Hires Drilling Contractor for Phase-1 Drilling at Copper Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the" Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of "GeoSupply" a Chile based Geology & Diamond Drilling Services Company for the commencement of its 3,000 metres, Phase-1 drilling and exploration program at the Illapel Copper Project located in the Choapa Province of Chile.

GeoSupply has drilling equipment with core recovery oriented to provide drilling services from surface or subway workings, without angle restriction and with lengths or depths up to 1,000 meters. GeoSupply has its own staff of qualified personnel to meet the operational needs of the field and a stock of accessories, spare parts and systems capable of solving the different types and conditions of the rocks to be drilled. It has worked with several mining and exploration companies in Chile and has received excellent recommendations from its past clients.

The Illapel Copper concession surrounds the Rio 27 mine, a fully operational copper mine in production for over ten years, which has processed approximately 400,000 tonnes of high-grade ore, with an average grade of 1.39% Cu and approximately 7g Ag.

The phase one drilling program aims to systematically evaluate and advance several high-priority targets within the project area, marking a pivotal step toward the Company's objective to delineate a high-grade copper resource in one of the world's most prolific copper-producing regions.

"We are excited to find a suitable drilling services company for Phase-1 drilling program at Illapel," said President and CEO, Vikas Ranjan. We were looking for a reliable drilling partner that could provide us the type of drilling equipment with most flexibility and fastest mobilization time, which Geosupply provides. We are looking forward to organizing and commencing phase one drill program in coming weeks. We look forward to sharing updates as we progress."

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

