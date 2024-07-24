IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $41.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $47.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $57.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.90%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 5.76%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 8.92%, compared to 0.99%, 6.50%, and 10.05%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024, and 1.09%, 8.11%, and 12.66%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Total assets were $18.33 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $18.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and $20.75 billion at June 30, 2023.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "We delivered solid financial results for the second quarter, producing net income of $41.9 million, or $0.43 per share. Our results reflect our disciplined approach to balance sheet and risk management, as well as our ongoing focus on capital accumulation. Our quarter-end tangible common equity(1) and tier 1 common equity ratios increased to 11.41% and 15.89%, respectively, placing us near the top of our peers for both ratios.

"Second quarter asset quality trends remained solid. Our nonperforming loans decreased to $52.1 million, reflecting our proactive approach to credit risk management. Overall, credit performance was consistent with our expectations as our borrowers are on solid financial footing and borrower cash flows generally do not appear to have deteriorated in any material way. Similar to our capital ratios, our allowance for credit losses ranks among the top of our peers.

"On the business development front, second quarter loan production increased to $150.7 million, as our teams continue to work collaboratively to expand our client base and reinforce existing long-term relationships. Additionally, we saw clients use excess deposits to pay down and pay off loans coupled with seasonal factors associated with tax payments and distributions, as total deposits declined from the prior quarter. Our deposit mix remained favorable, as brokered deposits declined by $87.9 million and noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 31.6% of total deposits.

"We enter the second half of the year from a position of strength and expect stabilization in our loan and deposit balances as we move through the rest of the year. Our strong capital and liquidity levels provide us with significant optionality and positions us well to take advantage of opportunities that may arise to drive future earnings growth as we continue to serve our small- and middle-market businesses and focus on building long-term franchise value. I want to thank all of our employees for their exceptional contributions this quarter and during the first half of 2024, as well as all of our stakeholders for their ongoing support."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Financial highlights (unaudited) Net income $ 41,905 $ 47,025 $ 57,636 Net interest income 136,394 145,127 160,092 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.49 0.60 Common equity dividend per share paid 0.33 0.33 0.33 ROAA 0.90 % 0.99 % 1.09 % ROAE 5.76 6.50 8.11 ROATCE (1) 8.92 10.05 12.66 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1) 1.23 1.43 1.52 Net interest margin 3.26 3.39 3.33 Cost of deposits 1.73 1.59 1.27 Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.17 1.06 0.71 Efficiency ratio (1) 61.3 60.2 54.1 Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets 2.10 2.16 1.91 Total assets $ 18,332,325 $ 18,813,181 $ 20,747,883 Total deposits 14,627,654 15,187,828 16,539,875 Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits 83.7 % 84.4 % 81.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 31.6 32.9 35.6 Loan-to-deposit ratio 85.4 85.7 82.3 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 0.34 0.08 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.14 0.09 0.23 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.47 1.48 1.41 Book value per share $ 30.32 $ 30.09 $ 29.71 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.58 20.33 19.79 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.41 % 10.97 % 9.59 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.89 15.02 14.34 Total capital ratio 19.01 18.23 17.24

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $136.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 6.0%, from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average loan balances and higher cost of deposits.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 13 basis points to 3.26%, from 3.39% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a higher cost of deposits.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $23.7 million, or 14.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to a higher cost of funds and lower average interest-earning asset balances, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing liabilities and higher yields on average interest-earning assets, all the result of the higher interest rate environment and the Company's balance sheet management strategies to prioritize capital accumulation.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,134,736 $ 13,666 4.84 % $ 1,140,909 $ 13,638 4.81 % $ 1,433,137 $ 16,600 4.65 % Investment securities 2,964,909 26,841 3.62 2,948,170 26,818 3.64 3,926,568 25,936 2.64 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 12,724,545 167,547 5.30 13,149,038 172,975 5.29 13,927,145 182,852 5.27 Total interest-earning assets $ 16,824,190 $ 208,054 4.97 $ 17,238,117 $ 213,431 4.98 $ 19,286,850 $ 225,388 4.69 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,117,571 $ 64,229 2.55 % $ 10,058,808 $ 59,506 2.38 % $ 10,797,708 $ 53,580 1.99 % Borrowings 532,251 7,431 5.59 850,811 8,798 4.15 1,131,465 11,716 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,649,822 $ 71,660 2.71 $ 10,909,619 $ 68,304 2.52 $ 11,929,173 $ 65,296 2.20 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,824,002 $ 4,996,939 $ 6,078,543 Net interest income $ 136,394 $ 145,127 $ 160,092 Net interest margin (3) 3.26 % 3.39 % 3.33 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.73 1.59 1.27 Cost of funds (5) 1.86 1.73 1.45 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.17 1.06 0.71 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 157.98 158.01 161.68

_______________________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.3 million, $2.1 million, and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $1.3 million provision expense, compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision for credit losses compared to the first quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to the decrease in loan balances and changes in the loan composition, partially offset by increases associated with economic and market forecasts.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses $ 1,756 $ 6,288 $ 610 Provision for unfunded commitments (505 ) (2,425 ) 1,003 Provision for held-to-maturity securities 14 (11 ) (114 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 1,265 $ 3,852 $ 1,499

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.2 million, a decrease of $7.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the prior quarter's $5.1 million gain on debt extinguishment resulting from an early redemption of a $200.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advance, a $1.7 million decrease in trust custodial account fees largely driven by annual tax fees earned during the prior quarter, and a $1.3 million decrease in Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") investment income.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in other income.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 510 $ 529 $ 493 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,710 2,688 2,670 Other service fee income 309 336 315 Debit card interchange fee income 925 765 914 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 4,218 4,159 3,487 Net gain from sales of loans 65 - 345 Trust custodial account fees 8,950 10,642 9,360 Escrow and exchange fees 702 696 924 Other (loss) income (167 ) 5,959 2,031 Total noninterest income $ 18,222 $ 25,774 $ 20,539

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $97.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in legal and professional services, driven by a $4.0 million insurance claim receivable.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $3.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.6 million decrease in legal and professional services, driven by a $4.0 million insurance claim receivable, and a $1.1 million decrease in premises and occupancy expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in deposit expense due to higher deposit earnings credit rates.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 53,140 $ 54,130 $ 53,424 Premises and occupancy 10,480 10,807 11,615 Data processing 7,754 7,511 7,488 Other real estate owned operations, net - 46 8 FDIC insurance premiums 1,873 2,629 2,357 Legal and professional services 1,078 4,143 4,716 Marketing expense 1,724 1,558 1,879 Office expense 1,077 1,093 1,280 Loan expense 840 770 567 Deposit expense 12,289 12,665 9,194 Amortization of intangible assets 2,763 2,836 3,055 Other expense 4,549 4,445 5,061 Total noninterest expense $ 97,567 $ 102,633 $ 100,644

Income Tax

For the second quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $13.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared with income tax expense of $17.4 million and an effective tax rate of 27.0% for the first quarter of 2024, and income tax expense of $20.9 million and an effective tax rate of 26.6% for the second quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $12.49 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $522.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.12 billion, or 8.2%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to increased prepayments and maturities, and a decrease in credit line draws, partially offset by higher loan production and fundings.

During the second quarter of 2024, new origination activity increased, yet borrower demand for commercial loans remained muted given the uncertain economic and interest rate outlook. New loan commitments totaled $150.7 million, and new loan fundings totaled $58.6 million, compared with $45.6 million in loan commitments and $14.0 million in new loan fundings for the first quarter of 2024, and $148.5 million in loan commitments and $71.6 million in new loan fundings for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.4%, compared to 85.7% and 82.3% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 13,044,395 $ 13,318,571 $ 14,223,036 New commitments 150,666 45,563 148,482 Unfunded new commitments (92,017 ) (31,531 ) (76,928 ) Net new fundings 58,649 14,032 71,554 Amortization/maturities/payoffs (447,170 ) (358,863 ) (582,948 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit (100,302 ) 109,860 36,393 Loan sales (23,750 ) (32,676 ) (78,349 ) Charge-offs (13,530 ) (6,529 ) (3,986 ) Transferred to other real estate owned - - (104 ) Net decrease (526,103 ) (274,176 ) (557,440 ) Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 12,518,292 $ 13,044,395 $ 13,665,596 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1) (28,201 ) (32,324 ) (53,130 ) Ending gross loan balance $ 12,490,091 $ 13,012,071 $ 13,612,466

______________________________ (1) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied $ 2,245,474 $ 2,309,252 $ 2,571,246 Multifamily 5,473,606 5,558,966 5,788,030 Construction and land 453,799 486,734 428,287 SBA secured by real estate (1) 33,245 35,206 38,876 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,206,124 8,390,158 8,826,439 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,096,485 2,149,362 2,281,721 Franchise real estate secured 274,645 294,938 318,539 SBA secured by real estate (3) 46,543 48,426 57,084 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,417,673 2,492,726 2,657,344 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 1,554,735 1,774,487 1,744,763 Franchise non-real estate secured 257,516 301,895 351,944 SBA non-real estate secured 10,346 10,946 9,688 Total commercial loans 1,822,597 2,087,328 2,106,395 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 70,380 72,353 70,993 Consumer 1,378 1,830 2,241 Total retail loans 71,758 74,183 73,234 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 12,518,152 13,044,395 13,663,412 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (28,201 ) (32,324 ) (53,130 ) Loans held for investment 12,489,951 13,012,071 13,610,282 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (183,803 ) (192,340 ) (192,333 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 12,306,148 $ 12,819,731 $ 13,417,949 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 1,601,870 $ 1,459,515 $ 2,202,647 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 140 $ - $ 2,184

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination costs of $1.4 million, $797,000, and $142,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $38.6 million, $41.2 million, and $48.4 million as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at June 30, 2024 was 4.88%, compared to 4.91% at March 31, 2024, and 4.73% at June 30, 2023. The decrease was a result of customers paying down and paying off higher-rate loans compared to the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase reflects higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 3,818 $ 850 $ 1,470 Multifamily 6,026 480 53,522 Construction and land 16,820 - 24,525 Total investor loans secured by real estate 26,664 1,330 79,517 Business loans secured by real estate (1) CRE owner-occupied 2,623 6,745 3,062 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,623 6,745 3,062 Commercial loans (2) Commercial and industrial 109,679 32,477 58,730 Franchise non-real estate secured - - 1,853 SBA non-real estate secured 1,281 - 1,612 Total commercial loans 110,960 32,477 62,195 Retail loans Single family residential (3) 7,698 4,936 3,708 Consumer 2,721 75 - Total retail loans 10,419 5,011 3,708 Total loan commitments $ 150,666 $ 45,563 $ 148,482

______________________________ (1) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (2) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments of 8.58% in the second quarter of 2024 was relatively consistent with 8.62% in the first quarter of 2024, and increased from 6.72% in the second quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2024, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $183.8 million, a decrease of $8.5 million from March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL from March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 reflects the relative changes in size and composition in our loans held for investment, partially offset by changes in economic and market forecasts.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $10.3 million of net charge-offs, primarily related to the sale of substandard non-owner-occupied CRE and multifamily loans during the quarter.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning

ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for

Credit

Losses Ending

ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 30,781 $ (4,196 ) $ 1,500 $ 1,653 $ 29,738 Multifamily 58,411 (7,372 ) - 6,259 57,298 Construction and land 8,171 - - 2,633 10,804 SBA secured by real estate (1) 2,184 (153 ) 86 25 2,142 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 28,760 - 121 (350 ) 28,531 Franchise real estate secured 7,258 - - (464 ) 6,794 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,288 - 1 (155 ) 4,134 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 37,107 (968 ) 148 (4,030 ) 32,257 Franchise non-real estate secured 14,320 - 1,375 (4,565 ) 11,130 SBA non-real estate secured 495 (6 ) 3 (10 ) 482 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 442 - 3 (46 ) 399 Consumer loans 123 (835 ) - 806 94 Totals $ 192,340 $ (13,530 ) $ 3,237 $ 1,756 $ 183,803

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at June 30, 2024 was 1.47%, which was relatively consistent with 1.48% at March 31, 2024, and increased from 1.41% at June 30, 2023. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through acquisitions was $38.6 million, or 0.31% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $41.2 million, or 0.32% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2024, and $48.4 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $52.1 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared with $64.1 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $17.4 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. Loan delinquencies were $17.9 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.2 million, or 0.09% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2024, and $31.0 million, or 0.23% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023.

Classified loans totaled $183.8 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, compared with $204.7 million, or 1.57% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2024, and $119.9 million, or 0.88% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 52,119 $ 63,806 $ 17,151 Other real estate owned - 248 270 Nonperforming assets $ 52,119 $ 64,054 $ 17,421 Total classified assets (1) $ 183,833 $ 204,937 $ 120,216 Allowance for credit losses 183,803 192,340 192,333 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 353 % 301 % 1,121 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.42 0.49 0.13 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 0.34 0.08 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.47 1.57 0.88 Classified assets to total assets 1.00 1.09 0.58 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 10,293 $ 6,419 $ 3,665 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.47 1.48 1.41 Delinquent loans (3) 30 - 59 days $ 4,985 $ 1,983 $ 649 60 - 89 days 3,289 974 31 90+ days 9,649 9,221 30,271 Total delinquency $ 17,923 $ 12,178 $ 30,951 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.23 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned. (2) At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.

Investment Securities

At June 30, 2024, available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, compared to $1.15 billion and $1.72 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024, and $2.01 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

In total, investment securities were $3.03 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $155.7 million from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $719.2 million from June 30, 2023. The increase in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $443.1 million in purchases of AFS U.S. Treasury securities and a decrease of $4.2 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss, partially offset by $291.5 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions.

The decrease in investment securities from June 30, 2023 was the result of $1.52 billion in sales of AFS investment securities, primarily related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $611.5 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions, partially offset by $1.17 billion in purchases of AFS and HTM investment securities and a decrease of $244.9 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.

Deposits

At June 30, 2024, total deposits were $14.63 billion, a decrease of $560.2 million, or 3.7%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.91 billion, or 11.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was largely driven by reductions of $381.5 million in noninterest-bearing checking, $193.1 million in money market and savings, $87.9 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and $9.4 million in interest-bearing checking, partially offset by an increase of $111.7 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease from June 30, 2023 was attributable to decreases of $1.28 billion in noninterest-bearing checking and $1.23 billion in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by an increase of $540.5 million in retail certificates of deposit.

At June 30, 2024, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.24 billion, or 83.7% of total deposits, a decrease of $584.0 million, or 4.6%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.22 billion, or 9.1%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarters was attributable to clients utilizing their deposit balances to prepay or pay down loans, seasonal tax payments and distributions, as well as redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives.

At June 30, 2024, maturity deposits totaled $2.39 billion, an increase of $23.8 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $692.0 million, or 22.4%, from June 30, 2023. The increase in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $111.7 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by the reduction of $87.9 million in brokered certificates of deposit. The decrease from June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.73%, compared to 1.59% for the first quarter of 2024, and 1.27% for the second quarter of 2023, both increases principally driven by higher pricing across deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.17%, compared to 1.06% for the first quarter of 2024, and 0.71% for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.81%, compared to 1.66% at March 31, 2024, and 1.40% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.25%, compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2024, and 0.78% at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 61%. Insured and collateralized deposits comprised 67% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, which was the same level at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Deposit accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,616,124 $ 4,997,636 $ 5,895,975 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,776,212 2,785,626 2,759,855 Money market/savings 4,844,585 5,037,636 4,801,288 Total non-maturity deposits (1) 12,236,921 12,820,898 13,457,118 Retail certificates of deposit 1,906,552 1,794,813 1,366,071 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 484,181 572,117 1,716,686 Total maturity deposits 2,390,733 2,366,930 3,082,757 Total deposits $ 14,627,654 $ 15,187,828 $ 16,539,875 Cost of deposits 1.73 % 1.59 % 1.27 % Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.17 1.06 0.71 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 31.6 32.9 35.6 Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits 83.7 84.4 81.4

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Borrowings

At June 30, 2024, total borrowings amounted to $532.2 million, remaining flat from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $599.4 million from June 30, 2023. Total borrowings at June 30, 2024 were comprised of $200.0 million of FHLB term advances and $332.2 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at June 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2023 was due to a decrease of $600.0 million in FHLB term advances.

As of June 30, 2024, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.65 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks, as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, which was not utilized during the second quarter of 2024.

Capital Ratios

At June 30, 2024, our common stockholders' equity was $2.92 billion, or 15.95% of total assets, compared with $2.90 billion, or 15.43%, at March 31, 2024, and $2.85 billion, or 13.73%, at June 30, 2023, with a book value per share of $30.32, compared with $30.09 at March 31, 2024, and $29.71 at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased 44 and 182 basis points to 11.41%, compared with 10.97% at March 31, 2024, and 9.59% at June 30, 2023, respectively. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.25 and $0.79 to $20.58, compared with $20.33 at March 31, 2024, and $19.79 at June 30, 2023, respectively.

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At June 30, 2024, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

June 30, March 31, June 30, Capital ratios 2024 2024 2023 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.41 % 10.97 % 9.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.87 11.48 10.90 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.89 15.02 14.34 Tier 1 capital ratio 15.89 15.02 14.34 Total capital ratio 19.01 18.23 17.24 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.42 % 12.97 % 12.15 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.97 16.96 15.99 Tier 1 capital ratio 17.97 16.96 15.99 Total capital ratio 19.22 18.21 17.05 Share data Book value per share $ 30.32 $ 30.09 $ 29.71 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.58 20.33 19.79 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price (2) 22.97 24.00 20.68 Shares issued and outstanding 96,434,047 96,459,966 95,906,217 Market capitalization (2)(3) $ 2,215,090 $ 2,315,039 $ 1,983,341

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On July 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on August 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2024. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, liquidity, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States ("U.S.") economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; interest rate, liquidity, economic, market, credit, operational, and inflation risks associated with our business, including the speed and predictability of changes in these risks; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity, particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment, and the quality and composition of our deposits; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the U.S. Federal budget or debt, or turbulence or uncertainty in domestic or foreign financial markets; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; compliance risks, including any increased costs of monitoring, testing, and maintaining compliance with complex laws and regulations; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, and overall tension in the Middle East, and trade tensions, all of which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit, and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 899,817 $ 1,028,818 $ 936,473 $ 1,400,276 $ 1,463,677 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 996 995 995 1,242 1,487 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 1,710,141 1,720,481 1,729,541 1,737,866 1,737,604 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,320,050 1,154,021 1,140,071 1,914,599 2,011,791 FHLB, FRB, and other stock 97,037 97,063 99,225 105,505 105,369 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 140 - - 641 2,184 Loans held for investment 12,489,951 13,012,071 13,289,020 13,270,120 13,610,282 Allowance for credit losses (183,803 ) (192,340 ) (192,471 ) (188,098 ) (192,333 ) Loans held for investment, net 12,306,148 12,819,731 13,096,549 13,082,022 13,417,949 Accrued interest receivable 69,629 67,642 68,516 68,131 70,093 Other real estate owned - 248 248 450 270 Premises and equipment, net 52,137 54,789 56,676 59,396 61,527 Deferred income taxes, net 108,607 111,390 113,580 192,208 184,857 Bank owned life insurance 477,694 474,404 471,178 468,191 465,288 Intangible assets 37,686 40,449 43,285 46,307 49,362 Goodwill 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 Other assets 350,931 341,838 368,996 297,574 275,113 Total assets $ 18,332,325 $ 18,813,181 $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 $ 20,747,883 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,616,124 $ 4,997,636 $ 4,932,817 $ 5,782,305 $ 5,895,975 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,776,212 2,785,626 2,899,621 2,598,449 2,759,855 Money market/savings 4,844,585 5,037,636 4,868,442 4,873,582 4,801,288 Retail certificates of deposit 1,906,552 1,794,813 1,684,560 1,525,919 1,366,071 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 484,181 572,117 610,186 1,227,192 1,716,686 Total interest-bearing 10,011,530 10,190,192 10,062,809 10,225,142 10,643,900 Total deposits 14,627,654 15,187,828 14,995,626 16,007,447 16,539,875 FHLB advances and other borrowings 200,000 200,000 600,000 800,000 800,000 Subordinated debentures 332,160 332,001 331,842 331,682 331,523 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 248,747 190,551 216,596 281,057 227,351 Total liabilities 15,408,561 15,910,380 16,144,064 17,420,186 17,898,749 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 941 941 938 937 937 Additional paid-in capital 2,383,615 2,378,171 2,377,131 2,371,941 2,366,639 Retained earnings 629,341 619,405 604,137 771,285 757,025 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,133 ) (95,716 ) (99,625 ) (288,629 ) (275,467 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,923,764 2,902,801 2,882,581 2,855,534 2,849,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,332,325 $ 18,813,181 $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 $ 20,747,883

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 167,547 $ 172,975 $ 182,852 $ 340,522 $ 363,810 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 40,507 40,456 42,536 80,963 82,921 Total interest income 208,054 213,431 225,388 421,485 446,731 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 64,229 59,506 53,580 123,735 93,814 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,330 4,237 7,155 6,567 15,093 Subordinated debentures 5,101 4,561 4,561 9,662 9,122 Total interest expense 71,660 68,304 65,296 139,964 118,029 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 136,394 145,127 160,092 281,521 328,702 Provision for credit losses 1,265 3,852 1,499 5,117 4,515 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 135,129 141,275 158,593 276,404 324,187 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 510 529 493 1,039 1,066 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,710 2,688 2,670 5,398 5,299 Other service fee income 309 336 315 645 611 Debit card interchange fee income 925 765 914 1,690 1,717 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 4,218 4,159 3,487 8,377 6,861 Net gain from sales of loans 65 - 345 65 374 Net gain from sales of investment securities - - - - 138 Trust custodial account fees 8,950 10,642 9,360 19,592 20,385 Escrow and exchange fees 702 696 924 1,398 1,982 Other (loss) income (167 ) 5,959 2,031 5,792 3,292 Total noninterest income 18,222 25,774 20,539 43,996 41,725 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 53,140 54,130 53,424 107,270 107,717 Premises and occupancy 10,480 10,807 11,615 21,287 23,357 Data processing 7,754 7,511 7,488 15,265 14,753 Other real estate owned operations, net - 46 8 46 116 FDIC insurance premiums 1,873 2,629 2,357 4,502 4,782 Legal and professional services 1,078 4,143 4,716 5,221 10,217 Marketing expense 1,724 1,558 1,879 3,282 3,717 Office expense 1,077 1,093 1,280 2,170 2,512 Loan expense 840 770 567 1,610 1,213 Deposit expense 12,289 12,665 9,194 24,954 17,630 Amortization of intangible assets 2,763 2,836 3,055 5,599 6,226 Other expense 4,549 4,445 5,061 8,994 9,756 Total noninterest expense 97,567 102,633 100,644 200,200 201,996 Net income before income taxes 55,784 64,416 78,488 120,200 163,916 Income tax expense 13,879 17,391 20,852 31,270 43,718 Net income $ 41,905 $ 47,025 $ 57,636 $ 88,930 $ 120,198 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.92 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.92 $ 1.26 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 94,628,201 94,350,259 94,166,083 94,489,230 94,012,799 Diluted 94,716,205 94,477,355 94,215,967 94,597,559 94,192,341

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,134,736 $ 13,666 4.84 % $ 1,140,909 $ 13,638 4.81 % $ 1,433,137 $ 16,600 4.65 % Investment securities 2,964,909 26,841 3.62 2,948,170 26,818 3.64 3,926,568 25,936 2.64 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 12,724,545 167,547 5.30 13,149,038 172,975 5.29 13,927,145 182,852 5.27 Total interest-earning assets 16,824,190 208,054 4.97 17,238,117 213,431 4.98 19,286,850 225,388 4.69 Noninterest-earning assets 1,771,493 1,796,279 1,771,156 Total assets $ 18,595,683 $ 19,034,396 $ 21,058,006 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 2,747,972 $ 10,177 1.49 % $ 2,838,332 $ 9,903 1.40 % $ 2,746,578 $ 8,659 1.26 % Money market 4,724,572 26,207 2.23 4,636,141 23,632 2.05 4,644,623 15,644 1.35 Savings 271,812 224 0.33 287,735 227 0.32 352,377 102 0.12 Retail certificates of deposit 1,830,516 21,115 4.64 1,727,728 19,075 4.44 1,286,160 10,306 3.21 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 542,699 6,506 4.82 568,872 6,669 4.72 1,767,970 18,869 4.28 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,117,571 64,229 2.55 10,058,808 59,506 2.38 10,797,708 53,580 1.99 FHLB advances and other borrowings 200,154 2,330 4.68 518,879 4,237 3.28 800,016 7,155 3.59 Subordinated debentures 332,097 5,101 6.14 331,932 4,561 5.50 331,449 4,561 5.50 Total borrowings 532,251 7,431 5.59 850,811 8,798 4.15 1,131,465 11,716 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,649,822 71,660 2.71 10,909,619 68,304 2.52 11,929,173 65,296 2.20 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,824,002 4,996,939 6,078,543 Other liabilities 213,844 231,889 206,929 Total liabilities 15,687,668 16,138,447 18,214,645 Stockholders' equity 2,908,015 2,895,949 2,843,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,595,683 $ 19,034,396 $ 21,058,006 Net interest income $ 136,394 $ 145,127 $ 160,092 Net interest margin (3) 3.26 % 3.39 % 3.33 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.73 1.59 1.27 Cost of funds (5) 1.86 1.73 1.45 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.17 1.06 0.71 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 157.98 158.01 161.68

______________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.3 million, $2.1 million, and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,245,474 $ 2,309,252 $ 2,421,772 $ 2,514,056 $ 2,571,246 Multifamily 5,473,606 5,558,966 5,645,310 5,719,210 5,788,030 Construction and land 453,799 486,734 472,544 444,576 428,287 SBA secured by real estate (1) 33,245 35,206 36,400 37,754 38,876 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,206,124 8,390,158 8,576,026 8,715,596 8,826,439 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,096,485 2,149,362 2,191,334 2,228,802 2,281,721 Franchise real estate secured 274,645 294,938 304,514 313,451 318,539 SBA secured by real estate (3) 46,543 48,426 50,741 53,668 57,084 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,417,673 2,492,726 2,546,589 2,595,921 2,657,344 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,554,735 1,774,487 1,790,608 1,588,771 1,744,763 Franchise non-real estate secured 257,516 301,895 319,721 335,053 351,944 SBA non-real estate secured 10,346 10,946 10,926 10,667 9,688 Total commercial loans 1,822,597 2,087,328 2,121,255 1,934,491 2,106,395 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 70,380 72,353 72,752 70,984 70,993 Consumer 1,378 1,830 1,949 1,958 2,241 Total retail loans 71,758 74,183 74,701 72,942 73,234 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 12,518,152 13,044,395 13,318,571 13,318,950 13,663,412 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (28,201 ) (32,324 ) (29,551 ) (48,830 ) (53,130 ) Loans held for investment 12,489,951 13,012,071 13,289,020 13,270,120 13,610,282 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (183,803 ) (192,340 ) (192,471 ) (188,098 ) (192,333 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 12,306,148 $ 12,819,731 $ 13,096,549 $ 13,082,022 $ 13,417,949 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 140 $ - $ - $ 641 $ 2,184

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $1.4 million, $797,000, $(74,000), $451,000, and $142,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $38.6 million, $41.2 million, $43.3 million, $46.2 million, and $48.4 million as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 52,119 $ 63,806 $ 24,817 $ 25,458 $ 17,151 Other real estate owned - 248 248 450 270 Nonperforming assets $ 52,119 $ 64,054 $ 25,065 $ 25,908 $ 17,421 Total classified assets (1) $ 183,833 $ 204,937 $ 142,210 $ 149,708 $ 120,216 Allowance for credit losses 183,803 192,340 192,471 188,098 192,333 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 353 % 301 % 776 % 739 % 1,121 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.42 0.49 0.19 0.19 0.13 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 0.34 0.13 0.13 0.08 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.47 1.57 1.07 1.12 0.88 Classified assets to total assets 1.00 1.09 0.75 0.74 0.58 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 10,293 $ 6,419 $ 3,902 $ 6,752 $ 3,665 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.47 1.48 1.45 1.42 1.41 Delinquent loans (3) 30 - 59 days $ 4,985 $ 1,983 $ 2,484 $ 2,967 $ 649 60 - 89 days 3,289 974 1,294 475 31 90+ days 9,649 9,221 6,276 7,484 30,271 Total delinquency $ 17,923 $ 12,178 $ 10,054 $ 10,926 $ 30,951 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.23 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned. (2) At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Non-

Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Total

Nonaccrual

Loans Nonaccrual

Loans With

No ACL June 30, 2024 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 19,381 $ - $ - $ - $ 19,381 $ 19,381 SBA secured by real estate (2) 934 - - - 934 934 Total investor loans secured by real estate 20,315 - - - 20,315 20,315 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 8,439 - - - 8,439 8,439 Franchise real estate secured - - 292 37 292 - Total business loans secured by real estate 8,439 - 292 37 8,731 8,439 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 9,252 - 11,727 - 20,979 20,979 Franchise non-real estate secured - - 1,559 200 1,559 - SBA not secured by real estate 535 - - - 535 535 Total commercial loans 9,787 - 13,286 200 23,073 21,514 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 38,541 $ - $ 13,578 $ 237 $ 52,119 $ 50,268

______________________________ (1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.