SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $103.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income in the first quarter of 2024 included a $9.1 million after tax expenses arising from the impact of the FDIC special assessment (the "FDIC Special Assessment") and a $22.9 million tax expense related to prior period intercompany distributions from the Corporation's U.S. subsidiaries. Excluding the impact of these items from the results of the first quarter of 2024, net income increased by $42.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter. Our strong earnings were driven by higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses. We also expanded our net interest margin by six basis points. Credit quality trends remained positive, with lower net charge-offs as well as lower levels and inflows of non-performing loans.

Our solid capital position allows us to continue to serve the needs of our customers, while prudently increasing our dividend and returning capital to our shareholders. Reflecting this strength, we announced a 13% increase in our quarterly common stock dividend and a $500 million common stock repurchase authorization.

We continue to successfully execute on our Transformation to better serve our customers and drive returns over time. This includes investing in talent and technology to deepen our relationships with customers and maximize the opportunities inherent in our franchise. I am proud of the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by our colleagues and optimistic about the future."

Significant Events

Capital actions

On July 24, 2024, the Corporation announced the following capital actions:

common stock repurchases of up to $500 million; and

an increase in the Corporation's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.62 to $0.70 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval by the Corporation's Board of Directors.

The Corporation's planned common stock repurchases may be executed in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any other manner determined by the Corporation. The timing, quantity and price of such repurchases will be subject to various factors, including market conditions, the Corporation's capital position and financial performance, the capital impact of strategic initiatives and regulatory and tax considerations. The common stock repurchase program does not require the Corporation to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Net interest income $568,312 $550,744 $531,668 $1,119,056 $1,063,324 Provision for credit losses 46,794 72,598 37,192 119,392 84,829 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 521,518 478,146 494,476 999,664 978,495 Other non-interest income 166,306 163,818 160,471 330,124 322,432 Operating expenses 469,576 483,113 460,284 952,689 900,971 Income before income tax 218,248 158,851 194,663 377,099 399,956 Income tax expense 40,459 55,568 43,503 96,027 89,817 Net income $177,789 $103,283 $151,160 $281,072 $310,139 Net income applicable to common stock $177,436 $102,930 $150,807 $280,366 $309,433 Net income per common share-basic $2.47 $1.43 $2.10 $3.90 $4.32 Net income per common share-diluted $2.46 $1.43 $2.10 $3.90 $4.32

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when it has determined that these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted net income

In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management monitors the "adjusted net income" of the Corporation and excludes the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that the "adjusted net income" provides meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. The "adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible Common Equity

The tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios are commonly used by banks and analysts to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures, should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.

The following table presents the reconciliation of the net income to the adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. There were no adjustments to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Income before

income tax Income tax expense

(benefit) Total U.S. GAAP Net income $158,851 $55,568 $103,283 Non-GAAP Adjustments: FDIC Special Assessment [1] 14,287 (5,234 ) 9,053 Adjustments related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries [2] 6,400 16,483 22,883 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $179,538 $44,319 $135,219 [1] Expense related to the November 16, 2023 FDIC Special Assessment to recover the losses to the deposit insurance fund used by the FDIC in connection with the receiverships of several failed banks. The special assessment amount and collection period may change as the estimated loss is periodically adjusted or if the total amount collected varies. [2] Income tax expense and other related expenses from prior periods related to withholding taxes on certain distributions from U.S. subsidiaries.

Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis non-GAAP

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $568.3 million, an increase of $17.6 million when compared to $550.7 million for the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.22% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter or an increase of six basis points.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $614.8 million, compared to $589.6 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $25.2 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.48%, compared to 3.38% in the first quarter of 2024, or a 10 basis points increase.

The main variances in net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis were:

interest income from investment securities increased by $25.8 million due to the reinvestment of maturities in higher yielding U.S. Treasury bills, resulting in $28.2 million of additional interest income for the period which was offset in part by lower interest income from mortgage backed securities by $2.1 million due to lower volume and yields in the portfolio; and

higher interest income from loans by $9.7 million due to higher average loan balances and higher yields in all portfolios;

partially offset by:

higher interest expense on deposits by $10.4 million, due to higher average volume and higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by $901 million and three basis points, respectively. In Puerto Rico, the cost of government interest-bearing demand deposits, decreased eight basis point quarter over quarter, while average balances increased by $647 million. This positive variance was in part offset by an increase in the total cost of time deposits of 28 basis points including the cost of time deposits of the P.R. government. Total cost of deposits for the second quarter was 2.10% or a three basis points increase from the previous quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)

Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $488.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $15.9 million when compared to $472.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin in the BPPR segment increased from the first quarter of 2024 by seven basis points to 3.40%. The most significant variances quarter over quarter in net interest income and net interest margin for BPPR were:

higher interest income from investment securities which increased in total by $17.7 million due to a 27 basis points increase in the yield from U.S. Treasury securities offset in part by lower interest income on mortgage back securities of $1.6 million due to lower volume and yields; and

higher interest income on loans by $9.1 million. This uplift in interest income was associated with an increase of $4.2 million in interest income from the commercial loans portfolio, which average balances and yields increased by $165 million and five basis points, respectively. The remaining increase in interest income of $4.9 million is due to the net growth across all other BPPR loan portfolios.

Partially offset by:

higher interest expense from deposits by $7.4 million. The cost of time deposits increased by $4.8 million resulting from higher cost by 32 basis points driven by the repricing and higher average balances of certain time deposit accounts of the P.R. government for which BPPR's fiduciary division acts as escrow agent. Interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits accounts increased by $2.8 million, mainly driven by an increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease in cost of five basis points. Total deposit cost for the BPPR segment in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.83%, compared to 1.81% in the previous quarter, an increase of two basis points; and

lower interest income in money market investments by $3.5 million due to lower volume that corresponds to the deployment of liquidity for loan origination activity and investment in treasury bills as described above.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)

Net interest income and net interest margin for the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment increased to $85.9 million and 2.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $84.9 million and 2.59%, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income from money market investments increased by $2.6 million during the quarter mainly due to higher volume resulting from an increase in deposits. Total cost of funds in PB increased by $2.7 million due to higher average balance in time deposits of $443.8 million which drove the cost up by $4.7 million but that were partially offset by lower interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits by $1.6 million. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 3.43%, a three basis points increase from the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $166.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.5 million when compared to $163.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was driven primarily by higher other service fees by $2.6 million due mainly to higher credit and debit card fees as a result of higher volume of customer transactions.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $469.6 million, a decrease of $13.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the $6.4 million of interest accrued related to prior period tax withholdings and the $14.3 million impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, total expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $462.4 million. The second quarter's expenses increased by $7.2 million when compared to this adjusted expense. The main drivers of the $7.2 million variance were:

higher professional fees by $8.8 million mainly due to higher consulting and assurance professional services expenses by $6.8 million related to corporate initiatives focused on regulatory, cyber security and other advisory efforts;

higher operational losses by $8.3 million due to build up on reserves for operational losses;

higher processing and transactional services expenses by $4.9 million mainly due to higher retail customers' debit card issuance costs by $1.8 million, higher merchant processing expenses by $1.3 million and higher credit card processing fees by $1.6 million; and

higher business promotion expenses by $4.5 million mainly due to higher customer reward program expenses in our credit card business by $2.4 million and higher advertising and strategic communications expense and donations granted during the quarter by $1.7 million.

partially offset by:

lower personnel cost by $18.0 million mainly due to a decrease in performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $8.2 million, lower other compensation expenses by $8.5 million due to lower payroll taxes and vacations accrual that are typically higher in the first quarter of the year;

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,241 as of June 30, 2024, compared to 9,132 as of March 31, 2024.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $40.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $55.6 million for the previous quarter. Excluding the $11.2 million net impact related to a tax withholding on intercompany distributions from prior periods and the tax effect of the FDIC Special Assessment that was recognized during the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, would have been $44.3 million.

The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.5%, compared to 35.0% for the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of the tax withholding and the additional expense related to the FDIC Special Assessment during the first quarter of 2024, the ETR would have been 24.7%.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 21% to 23%.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics in the second quarter of 2024 improved when compared to the previous quarter. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. However, management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2024:

Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs") and Net Charge Offs ("NCOs")

Total NPLs as of June 30, 2024, decreased by $12.3 million from March 31, 2024. Inflows of NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2024, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.0%, flat when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:

In the BPPR segment, NPLs decreased by $11.7 million across most loan categories, but mainly in the commercial loans portfolio with a $7.2 million decrease. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, increased by $7.5 million driven by higher inflows in the mortgage loans portfolio.

In PB, NPLs remained flat driven by the return to accrual of a $17.2 million mortgage loan, offset by a $17.3 million commercial NPL inflow. PB inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $9.2 million, driven by the inflow in the prior quarter of the previously mentioned $17.2 million mortgage relationship, offset in part by higher commercial inflows this quarter by $7.2 million.

NCOs amounted to $53.6 million, decreasing by $8.6 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.61%, compared to 0.71% in the first quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:

In the BPPR segment, NCOs decreased by $7.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower consumer and commercial NCOs by $4.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. Lower NCOs in the consumer portfolio were mostly related to lower auto and personal loans by $3.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

PB's NCOs decreased by $1.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly related to lower consumer NCOs.

Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")

As of June 30, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $70.2 million, a decrease of $10.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO was driven by the sale of a commercial property in BPPR.

Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")

The ACL as of June 30, 2024 amounted to $730.1 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. In BPPR, the ACL remained flat as changes in macroeconomic scenarios and lower NCOs were offset by higher commercial loan volume, higher qualitative reserves and changes in credit quality. In PB, the ACL decreased by $8.7 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower reserves for the commercial portfolio. The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.11% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 213.6%, compared to 208.8% in the previous quarter.

The ACL incorporates management's estimate of current macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. Based on the information available and the scenarios analyzed by management, the "baseline" scenario continues as the highest probability weight scenario, followed by the "pessimistic" scenario, and then the "optimistic" scenario consistent with the weights assigned in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the second quarter of 2024 was $44.2 million, compared to $72.4 million in the previous quarter. The provision for the BPPR segment was $48.6 million, compared to $61.0 million in the previous quarter, while the PB segment had a release of $4.4 million, compared to a provision of $11.4 million in the previous quarter driven by improvements in credit quality and the pay-off of a significant relationship.

The provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios, as well as the provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $2.1 million and our investment portfolio of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the second quarter, the provision for credit losses was $46.8 million, compared to $72.6 million in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $341,835 $354,127 $385,504 Other real estate owned 70,225 80,542 86,216 Total non-performing assets $412,060 $434,669 $471,720 Net charge-offs for the quarter $53,630 $62,200 $23,990 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $35,591,620 $35,118,738 $33,030,922 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 0.96 % 1.01 % 1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.05 2.11 2.12 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 213.58 208.84 181.63 Refer to Table L for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $48,585 $61,008 $28,379 $109,593 $73,582 Popular U.S. (4,428 ) 11,378 7,282 6,950 9,225 Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $44,157 $72,386 $35,661 $116,543 $82,807

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $48,585 $61,008 $28,379 Net charge-offs 49,308 56,561 18,687 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 286,887 298,594 352,339 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.79 % 0.92 % 0.33 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.56 % 2.62 % 2.58 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 224.34 % 215.79 % 169.19 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $(4,428 ) $11,378 $7,282 Net charge-offs 4,322 5,639 5,303 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 54,948 55,533 33,165 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.22 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 0.83 % 0.91 % 1.05 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 157.37 % 171.47 % 313.86 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Cash and money market investments $7,211,367 $6,249,064 $9,070,118 Investment securities 26,742,639 26,324,139 25,874,316 Loans 35,591,620 35,118,738 33,030,922 Total assets 72,845,072 70,936,939 70,838,266 Deposits 65,530,862 63,808,784 64,004,818 Borrowings 1,047,264 1,032,393 1,427,254 Total liabilities 67,472,394 65,759,625 66,273,257 Stockholders' equity 5,372,678 5,177,314 4,565,009

Total assets amounted to $72.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.9 billion from the first quarter of 2024, driven by:

an increase in cash and money market investments of $962.3 million, mainly due to higher deposits, driven by Puerto Rico public funds, partially offset by higher loan originations and investments in securities available-for-sale ("AFS");

an increase in securities AFS of $525.4 million, mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury bills partially offset by repayments and maturities; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $472.9 million, driven by an increase of $508.6 million at BPPR, reflected across nearly all portfolios, partially offset by a decrease of $35.7 million at PB;

partially offset by:

a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.6 million driven by maturities, partially offset by the accretion of $44.4 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the AFS to HTM.

Total liabilities increased by $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2024, driven by:

an increase of $1.7 billion in deposits, mainly in the P.R. public sector, as increases in time deposit balances at Popular Bank were offset by outflows of demand deposits at BPPR.

Stockholders' equity increased by $195.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in retained earnings resulting from the quarter's net income of $177.8 million, coupled with the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $35.5 million, net of taxes, and the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $16.9 million, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $45.3 million.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.48%, $73.94 and $62.71, respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 16.36%, $71.32 and $60.06, respectively, at March 31, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table H - Loans and Deposits Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated Table L - Non-Performing Assets Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Basic EPS $2.47 $1.43 $2.10 $3.90 $4.32 Diluted EPS $2.46 $1.43 $2.10 $3.90 $4.32 Average common shares outstanding 71,970,773 71,869,735 71,690,396 71,920,254 71,616,498 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,991,911 71,966,803 71,709,203 71,937,434 71,664,303 Common shares outstanding at end of period 72,365,926 72,284,875 72,103,969 72,365,926 72,103,969 Market value per common share $88.43 $88.09 $60.52 $88.43 $60.52 Market capitalization - (In millions) $6,399 $6,368 $4,364 $6,399 $4,364 Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.57 % 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.89 % Return on average common equity 10.38 % 6.07 % 9.26 % 8.24 % 9.63 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.22 % 3.16 % 3.14 % 3.20 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.48 % 3.38 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.37 % Common equity per share $73.94 $71.32 $63.00 $73.94 $63.00 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $62.71 $60.06 $51.37 $62.71 $51.37 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 6.30 % 6.19 % 5.29 % 6.30 % 5.29 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 11.77 % 6.90 % 10.63 % 9.35 % 11.06 % Tier 1 capital 16.54 % 16.42 % 16.93 % 16.54 % 16.93 % Total capital 18.30 % 18.19 % 18.74 % 18.30 % 18.74 % Tier 1 leverage 8.53 % 8.45 % 8.40 % 8.53 % 8.40 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.48 % 16.36 % 16.87 % 16.48 % 16.87 % [1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Six months ended Q2 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 vs. Q1 2024 30-Jun-23 vs. Q2 2023 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Interest income: Loans $648,739 $638,730 $10,009 $570,120 $78,619 $1,287,469 $1,111,330 Money market investments 88,316 88,516 (200 ) 100,775 (12,459 ) 176,832 166,499 Investment securities 184,852 166,895 17,957 123,112 61,740 351,747 255,200 Total interest income 921,907 894,141 27,766 794,007 127,900 1,816,048 1,533,029 Interest expense: Deposits 339,939 329,496 10,443 243,488 96,451 669,435 436,703 Short-term borrowings 1,126 1,192 (66 ) 1,624 (498 ) 2,318 4,509 Long-term debt 12,530 12,709 (179 ) 17,227 (4,697 ) 25,239 28,493 Total interest expense 353,595 343,397 10,198 262,339 91,256 696,992 469,705 Net interest income 568,312 550,744 17,568 531,668 36,644 1,119,056 1,063,324 Provision for credit losses 46,794 72,598 (25,804 ) 37,192 9,602 119,392 84,829 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 521,518 478,146 43,372 494,476 27,042 999,664 978,495 Service charges on deposit accounts 37,526 37,442 84 37,781 (255 ) 74,968 72,459 Other service fees 96,863 94,272 2,591 94,265 2,598 191,135 184,341 Mortgage banking activities 5,723 4,360 1,363 2,316 3,407 10,083 9,716 Net gain, including impairment, on equity securities 319 1,103 (784 ) 1,384 (1,065 ) 1,422 2,484 Net gain on trading account debt securities 277 361 (84 ) 35 242 638 413 Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 212 (237 ) 449 (456 ) 668 (25 ) 156 Other operating income 25,386 26,517 (1,131 ) 25,146 240 51,903 52,863 Total non-interest income 166,306 163,818 2,488 160,471 5,835 330,124 322,432 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 128,634 129,384 (750 ) 124,901 3,733 258,018 250,294 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 30,626 38,611 (7,985 ) 27,193 3,433 69,237 58,355 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 16,619 17,385 (766 ) 17,508 (889 ) 34,004 32,886 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 21,545 29,997 (8,452 ) 21,866 (321 ) 51,542 48,693 Total personnel costs 197,424 215,377 (17,953 ) 191,468 5,956 412,801 390,228 Net occupancy expenses 27,692 28,041 (349 ) 27,165 527 55,733 53,204 Equipment expenses 9,662 9,567 95 9,561 101 19,229 17,973 Other taxes 15,333 14,375 958 16,409 (1,076 ) 29,708 32,700 Professional fees 37,744 28,918 8,826 50,132 (12,388 ) 66,662 83,563 Technology and software expenses 79,752 79,462 290 72,354 7,398 159,214 140,913 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 13,739 12,144 1,595 11,584 2,155 25,883 24,134 Other processing and transactional services 25,357 22,050 3,307 25,217 140 47,407 46,576 Total processing and transactional services 39,096 34,194 4,902 36,801 2,295 73,290 70,710 Communications 4,357 4,557 (200 ) 4,175 182 8,914 8,263 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 16,406 14,056 2,350 16,626 (220 ) 30,462 28,974 Other business promotion 9,043 6,933 2,110 8,457 586 15,976 14,980 Total business promotion 25,449 20,989 4,460 25,083 366 46,438 43,954 Deposit insurance 10,581 23,887 (13,306 ) 6,803 3,778 34,468 15,668 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (5,750 ) (5,321 ) (429 ) (3,314 ) (2,436 ) (11,071 ) (5,008 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 11,823 3,561 8,262 4,280 7,543 15,384 11,080 All other 15,679 24,711 (9,032 ) 18,572 (2,893 ) 40,390 36,133 Total other operating expenses 27,502 28,272 (770 ) 22,852 4,650 55,774 47,213 Amortization of intangibles 734 795 (61 ) 795 (61 ) 1,529 1,590 Total operating expenses 469,576 483,113 (13,537 ) 460,284 9,292 952,689 900,971 Income before income tax 218,248 158,851 59,397 194,663 23,585 377,099 399,956 Income tax expense 40,459 55,568 (15,109 ) 43,503 (3,044 ) 96,027 89,817 Net income $177,789 $103,283 $74,506 $151,160 $26,629 $281,072 $310,139 Net income applicable to common stock $177,436 $102,930 $74,506 $150,807 $26,629 $280,366 $309,433 Net income per common share - basic $2.47 $1.43 $1.04 $2.10 $0.37 $3.90 $4.32 Net income per common share - diluted $2.46 $1.43 $1.03 $2.10 $0.36 $3.90 $4.32 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.62 $0.62 $- $0.55 $0.07 $1.24 $1.10

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q2 2024 vs. (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Q1 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $359,973 $320,486 $476,642 $39,487 Money market investments 6,851,394 5,928,578 8,593,476 922,816 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 28,045 27,308 29,160 737 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 18,543,279 18,017,924 17,242,217 525,355 Less: Allowance for credit losses 500 500 - - Debt securities available-for-sale, net 18,542,779 18,017,424 17,242,217 525,355 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,975,524 8,083,160 8,410,566 (107,636 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 6,251 5,731 6,145 520 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 7,969,273 8,077,429 8,404,421 (108,156 ) Equity securities 195,791 195,747 192,373 44 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 8,225 5,352 55,421 2,873 Loans held-in-portfolio 35,978,602 35,486,161 33,354,999 492,441 Less: Unearned income 386,982 367,423 324,077 19,559 Allowance for credit losses 730,077 739,544 700,200 (9,467 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 34,861,543 34,379,194 32,330,722 482,349 Premises and equipment, net 599,058 588,708 523,927 10,350 Other real estate 70,225 80,542 86,216 (10,317 ) Accrued income receivable 260,162 266,908 239,998 (6,746 ) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 113,386 114,964 121,249 (1,578 ) Other assets 2,172,555 2,120,902 1,703,662 51,653 Goodwill 804,428 804,428 827,428 - Other intangible assets 8,235 8,969 11,354 (734 ) Total assets $72,845,072 $70,936,939 $70,838,266 $1,908,133 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,470,082 $15,492,050 $15,316,552 $(21,968 ) Interest bearing 50,060,780 48,316,734 48,688,266 1,744,046 Total deposits 65,530,862 63,808,784 64,004,818 1,722,078 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 105,684 66,090 123,205 39,594 Notes payable 941,580 966,303 1,304,049 (24,723 ) Other liabilities 894,268 918,448 841,185 (24,180 ) Total liabilities 67,472,394 65,759,625 66,273,257 1,712,769 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,048 1,048 1,047 - Surplus 4,852,747 4,847,466 4,795,581 5,281 Retained earnings 4,385,522 4,253,030 4,093,284 132,492 Treasury stock (2,010,500 ) (2,013,187 ) (2,018,611 ) 2,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,878,282 ) (1,933,186 ) (2,328,435 ) 54,904 Total stockholders' equity 5,372,678 5,177,314 4,565,009 195,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $72,845,072 $70,936,939 $70,838,266 $1,908,133

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 Variance 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 Variance 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,471 $ 6,484 $ (13 ) 5.49 % 5.49 % - % Money market investments $ 88,316 $ 88,516 $ (200 ) $ (24 ) $ (176 ) 28,943 28,308 635 3.01 2.71 0.30 Investment securities [1] 216,922 191,103 25,819 20,755 5,064 26 33 (7 ) 5.69 3.75 1.94 Trading securities 367 311 56 137 (81 ) Total money market, investment and trading 35,440 34,825 615 3.47 3.23 0.24 securities 305,605 279,930 25,675 20,868 4,807 Loans: 17,707 17,613 94 6.86 6.84 0.02 Commercial 302,003 299,504 2,499 899 1,600 1,070 992 78 9.11 8.96 0.15 Construction 24,224 22,100 2,124 375 1,749 1,789 1,742 47 6.86 6.74 0.12 Leasing 30,697 29,353 1,344 554 790 7,817 7,723 94 5.66 5.62 0.04 Mortgage 110,673 108,543 2,130 803 1,327 3,192 3,227 (35 ) 13.97 13.90 0.07 Consumer 110,906 111,490 (584 ) 453 (1,037 ) 3,819 3,763 56 8.88 8.77 0.11 Auto 84,268 82,054 2,214 985 1,229 35,394 35,060 334 7.52 7.48 0.04 Total loans 662,771 653,044 9,727 4,069 5,658 $ 70,834 $ 69,885 $ 949 5.49 % 5.36 % 0.13 % Total earning assets $ 968,376 $ 932,974 $ 35,402 $ 24,937 $ 10,465 Interest bearing deposits: $ 26,105 $ 25,703 $ 402 3.60 % 3.63 % (0.03 ) % NOW and money market [2] $ 233,345 $ 232,129 $ 1,216 $ (3,124 ) $ 4,340 14,732 14,700 32 0.92 0.93 (0.01 ) Savings 33,795 34,171 (376 ) (424 ) 48 9,014 8,547 467 3.25 2.97 0.28 Time deposits 72,799 63,196 9,603 5,497 4,106 49,851 48,950 901 2.74 2.71 0.03 Total interest bearing deposits 339,939 329,496 10,443 1,949 8,494 15,176 15,083 93 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 65,027 64,033 994 2.10 2.07 0.03 Total deposits 339,939 329,496 10,443 1,949 8,494 80 84 (4 ) 5.64 5.70 (0.06 ) Short-term borrowings 1,126 1,192 (66 ) (11 ) (55 ) Other medium and 978 998 (20 ) 5.16 5.13 0.03 long-term debt 12,530 12,709 (179 ) (108 ) (71 ) Total interest bearing 50,909 50,032 877 2.79 2.76 0.03 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 353,595 343,397 10,198 1,830 8,368 4,749 4,770 (21 ) Other sources of funds $ 70,834 $ 69,885 $ 949 2.01 % 1.98 % 0.03 % Total source of funds 353,595 343,397 10,198 1,830 8,368 Net interest margin/ 3.48 % 3.38 % 0.10 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 614,781 589,577 25,204 $ 23,107 $ 2,097 2.70 % 2.60 % 0.10 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 46,469 38,833 7,636 Net interest margin/ income 3.22 % 3.16 % 0.06 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 568,312 $ 550,744 $ 17,568 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,471 $ 7,851 $ (1,380 ) 5.49 % 5.15 % 0.34 % Money market investments $ 88,316 $ 100,776 $ (12,460 ) $ 6,081 $ (18,541 ) 28,943 27,362 1,581 3.01 2.00 1.01 Investment securities [1] 216,922 136,408 80,514 72,325 8,189 26 32 (6 ) 5.69 4.65 1.04 Trading securities 367 370 (3 ) 73 (76 ) Total money market, investment and trading 35,440 35,245 195 3.47 2.70 0.77 securities 305,605 237,554 68,051 78,479 (10,428 ) Loans: 17,707 16,237 1,470 6.86 6.52 0.34 Commercial 302,003 263,934 38,069 13,404 24,665 1,070 737 333 9.11 8.95 0.16 Construction 24,224 16,442 7,782 242 7,540 1,789 1,632 157 6.86 6.30 0.56 Leasing 30,697 25,711 4,986 2,394 2,592 7,817 7,409 408 5.66 5.47 0.19 Mortgage 110,673 101,304 9,369 3,666 5,703 3,192 3,075 117 13.97 13.21 0.76 Consumer 110,906 101,295 9,611 5,103 4,508 3,819 3,593 226 8.88 8.31 0.57 Auto 84,268 74,467 9,801 4,970 4,831 35,394 32,683 2,711 7.52 7.15 0.37 Total loans 662,771 583,153 79,618 29,779 49,839 $ 70,834 $ 67,928 $ 2,906 5.49 % 4.84 % 0.65 % Total earning assets $ 968,376 $ 820,707 $ 147,669 $ 108,258 $ 39,411 Interest bearing deposits: $ 26,105 $ 24,230 $ 1,875 3.60 % 2.91 % 0.69 % NOW and money market [2] $ 233,345 $ 175,640 $ 57,705 $ 43,783 $ 13,922 14,732 14,763 (31 ) 0.92 0.66 0.26 Savings 33,795 24,446 9,349 7,966 1,383 9,014 7,715 1,299 3.25 2.26 0.99 Time deposits 72,799 43,402 29,397 18,707 10,690 49,851 46,708 3,143 2.74 2.09 0.65 Total interest bearing deposits 339,939 243,488 96,451 70,456 25,995 15,176 15,480 (304 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 65,027 62,188 2,839 2.10 1.57 0.53 Total deposits 339,939 243,488 96,451 70,456 25,995 80 125 (45 ) 5.64 5.19 0.45 Short-term borrowings 1,126 1,624 (498 ) 129 (627 ) Other medium and 978 1,299 (321 ) 5.16 5.33 (0.17 ) long-term debt 12,530 17,227 (4,697 ) 1,007 (5,704 ) Total interest bearing 50,909 48,132 2,777 2.79 2.19 0.60 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 353,595 262,339 91,256 71,592 19,664 4,749 4,316 433 Other sources of funds $ 70,834 $ 67,928 $ 2,906 2.01 % 1.55 % 0.46 % Total source of funds 353,595 262,339 91,256 71,592 19,664 Net interest margin/ 3.48 % 3.29 % 0.19 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 614,781 558,368 56,413 $ 36,666 $ 19,747 2.70 % 2.65 % 0.05 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 46,469 26,700 19,769 Net interest margin/ income 3.22 % 3.14 % 0.08 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 568,312 $ 531,668 $ 36,644 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,477 $ 6,800 $ (323 ) 5.49 % 4.94 % 0.55 % Money market investments $ 176,832 $ 166,500 $ 10,332 $ 18,468 $ (8,136 ) 28,626 28,108 518 2.86 2.11 0.75 Investment securities [1] 408,024 295,322 112,702 107,442 5,260 30 31 (1 ) 4.60 4.56 0.04 Trading securities 678 708 (30 ) 7 (37 ) Total money market, investment and trading 35,133 34,939 194 3.35 2.67 0.68 securities 585,534 462,530 123,004 125,917 (2,913 ) Loans: 17,660 16,000 1,660 6.85 6.42 0.43 Commercial 601,507 509,403 92,104 37,134 54,970 1,031 734 297 9.04 8.68 0.36 Construction 46,324 31,598 14,726 1,454 13,272 1,766 1,610 156 6.80 6.21 0.59 Leasing 60,051 49,993 10,058 4,994 5,064 7,770 7,398 372 5.64 5.46 0.18 Mortgage 219,216 202,076 17,140 6,783 10,357 3,208 3,049 159 13.94 13.03 0.91 Consumer 222,396 197,010 25,386 13,546 11,840 3,791 3,576 215 8.82 8.23 0.59 Auto 166,322 145,874 20,448 11,419 9,029 35,226 32,367 2,859 7.50 7.06 0.44 Total loans 1,315,816 1,135,954 179,862 75,330 104,532 $ 70,359 $ 67,306 $ 3,053 5.43 % 4.78 % 0.65 % Total earning assets $ 1,901,350 $ 1,598,484 $ 302,866 $ 201,247 $ 101,619 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,904 $ 23,774 $ 2,130 3.61 % 2.72 % 0.89 % NOW and money market [2] $ 465,474 $ 320,610 $ 144,864 $ 113,900 $ 30,964 14,716 14,895 (179 ) 0.93 0.57 0.36 Savings 67,966 41,889 26,077 24,160 1,917 8,780 7,409 1,371 3.11 2.02 1.09 Time deposits 135,995 74,204 61,791 40,371 21,420 49,400 46,078 3,322 2.73 1.91 0.82 Total interest bearing deposits 669,435 436,703 232,732 178,431 54,301 15,129 15,592 (463 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,529 61,670 2,859 2.09 1.43 0.66 Total deposits 669,435 436,703 232,732 178,431 54,301 82 186 (104 ) 5.67 4.89 0.78 Short-term borrowings 2,318 4,509 (2,191 ) 1,603 (3,794 ) Other medium and 988 1,124 (136 ) 5.13 5.10 0.03 long-term debt 25,239 28,493 (3,254 ) 14 (3,268 ) Total interest bearing 50,470 47,388 3,082 2.78 2.00 0.78 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 696,992 469,705 227,287 180,048 47,239 4,760 4,326 434 Other sources of funds $ 70,359 $ 67,306 $ 3,053 1.99 % 1.41 % 0.58 % Total source of funds 696,992 469,705 227,287 180,048 47,239 Net interest margin/ 3.44 % 3.37 % 0.07 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 1,204,358 1,128,779 75,579 $ 21,199 $ 54,380 2.65 % 2.78 % (0.13 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 85,302 65,455 19,847 Net interest margin/ income 3.20 % 3.18 % 0.02 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 1,119,056 $ 1,063,324 $ 55,732 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Q2 2024

vs.Q1 2024 Q2 2024

vs.Q2 2023 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 2024 vs.

2023 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $7,602 $7,751 $8,369 $(149 ) $(767 ) $15,353 $17,058 $(1,705 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (1,945 ) (3,439 ) (6,216 ) 1,494 4,271 (5,384 ) (7,592 ) 2,208 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 5,657 4,312 2,153 1,345 3,504 9,969 9,466 503 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 2 74 (61 ) (72 ) 63 76 202 (126 ) Trading account profit: Unrealized gains on outstanding derivative positions 56 101 246 (45 ) (190 ) 157 115 42 Realized gains on closed derivative positions 9 3 111 6 (102 ) 12 167 (155 ) Total trading account profit 65 104 357 (39 ) (292 ) 169 282 (113 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (1 ) (130 ) (133 ) 129 132 (131 ) (234 ) 103 Total mortgage banking activities $5,723 $4,360 $2,316 $1,363 $3,407 $10,083 $9,716 $367

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Q2 2024

vs.Q1 2024 Q2 2024

vs.Q2 2023 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 2024 vs.

2023 Other service fees: Debit card fees $16,298 $14,248 $13,600 $2,050 $2,698 $30,546 $26,766 $3,780 Insurance fees 13,368 14,689 14,625 (1,321 ) (1,257 ) 28,057 28,498 (441 ) Credit card fees 41,626 40,853 42,644 773 (1,018 ) 82,479 83,142 (663 ) Sale and administration of investment products 7,850 7,427 6,076 423 1,774 15,277 12,634 2,643 Trust fees 6,622 6,707 6,600 (85 ) 22 13,329 12,375 954 Other fees 11,099 10,348 10,720 751 379 21,447 20,926 521 Total other service fees $96,863 $94,272 $94,265 $2,591 $2,598 $191,135 $184,341 $6,794

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Q2 2024

vs.Q1 2024 % of Change Q2 2024

vs.Q2 2023 % of Change Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial Commercial multi-family $2,384,480 $2,384,635 $2,331,499 $(155 ) (0.01 %) $52,981 2.27 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 5,004,472 5,057,059 4,744,256 (52,587 ) (1.04 %) 260,216 5.48 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 3,143,817 3,117,844 3,041,398 25,973 0.83 % 102,419 3.37 % Commercial and industrial 7,195,357 7,025,483 6,251,147 169,874 2.42 % 944,210 15.10 % Total Commercial 17,728,126 17,585,021 16,368,300 143,105 0.81 % 1,359,826 8.31 % Construction 1,105,759 1,009,303 819,903 96,456 9.56 % 285,856 34.86 % Leasing 1,828,048 1,765,413 1,661,523 62,635 3.55 % 166,525 10.02 % Mortgage 7,883,726 7,783,662 7,449,078 100,064 1.29 % 434,648 5.83 % Consumer Credit cards 1,162,557 1,142,153 1,057,389 20,404 1.79 % 105,168 9.95 % Home equity lines of credit 68,992 66,717 68,440 2,275 3.41 % 552 0.81 % Personal 1,879,619 1,897,010 1,896,594 (17,391 ) (0.92 %) (16,975 ) (0.90 %) Auto 3,773,292 3,706,854 3,565,533 66,438 1.79 % 207,759 5.83 % Other 161,501 162,605 144,162 (1,104 ) (0.68 %) 17,339 12.03 % Total Consumer 7,045,961 6,975,339 6,732,118 70,622 1.01 % 313,843 4.66 % Total loans held-in-portfolio $35,591,620 $35,118,738 $33,030,922 $472,882 1.35 % $2,560,698 7.75 % Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $8,225 $5,352 $9,509 $2,873 53.68 % $(1,284 ) (13.50 %) Credit cards - - 45,912 - N.M. (45,912 ) (100.00 %) Total loans held-for-sale $8,225 $5,352 $55,421 $2,873 53.68 % $(47,196 ) (85.16 %) Total loans $35,599,845 $35,124,090 $33,086,343 $475,755 1.35 % $2,513,502 7.60 % N.M. - Not meaningful.

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 Q2 2024

vs. Q1 2024 % of Change Q2 2024

vs.Q2 2023 % of Change Demand deposits [1] $25,879,406 $26,473,367 $27,690,840 $(593,961 ) (2.24 %) $(1,811,434 ) (6.54 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 29,724,473 27,852,551 27,539,343 1,871,922 6.72 % 2,185,130 7.93 % Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 729,326 727,794 772,783 1,532 0.21 % (43,457 ) (5.62 %) Time deposits (non-brokered) 8,225,750 7,850,459 7,231,840 375,291 4.78 % 993,910 13.74 % Time deposits (brokered CDs) 971,907 904,613 770,012 67,294 7.44 % 201,895 26.22 % Total deposits $65,530,862 $63,808,784 $64,004,818 $1,722,078 2.70 % $1,526,044 2.38 % [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 30-Jun-24 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 233 $ - $ 443 $ 676 $ 304,235 $ 304,911 $ 443 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,713 - 7,484 9,197 2,970,430 2,979,627 7,484 - Owner occupied 1,770 232 25,285 27,287 1,389,825 1,417,112 25,285 - Commercial and industrial 5,387 2,097 26,560 34,044 4,968,740 5,002,784 22,958 3,602 Construction 5,479 - - 5,479 178,460 183,939 - - Mortgage 287,468 105,266 373,306 766,040 5,824,480 6,590,520 163,790 209,516 Leasing 20,631 5,071 7,059 32,761 1,795,287 1,828,048 7,059 - Consumer: Credit cards 15,032 9,436 23,931 48,399 1,114,140 1,162,539 - 23,931 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,216 2,216 - - Personal 21,535 12,755 19,650 53,940 1,690,933 1,744,873 19,650 - Auto 103,873 24,943 39,333 168,149 3,605,143 3,773,292 39,333 - Other 976 258 1,207 2,441 151,092 153,533 885 322 Total $ 464,097 $ 160,058 $ 524,258 $ 1,148,413 $ 23,994,981 $ 25,143,394 $ 286,887 $ 237,371 31-Mar-24 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 19,384 $ 2,027 $ 106 $ 21,517 $ 282,134 $ 303,651 $ 106 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,378 3,278 7,922 13,578 2,982,907 2,996,485 7,922 - Owner occupied 6,628 432 26,124 33,184 1,392,908 1,426,092 26,124 - Commercial and industrial 3,020 8,552 33,741 45,313 4,699,810 4,745,123 29,171 4,570 Construction - - - - 162,724 162,724 - - Mortgage 254,008 107,224 385,062 746,294 5,737,257 6,483,551 166,473 218,589 Leasing 19,936 4,752 7,267 31,955 1,733,458 1,765,413 7,267 - Consumer: Credit cards 13,034 9,528 23,858 46,420 1,095,716 1,142,136 - 23,858 Home equity lines of credit - 226 7 233 2,336 2,569 - 7 Personal 19,822 12,169 19,092 51,083 1,695,410 1,746,493 19,092 - Auto 82,957 18,420 41,807 143,184 3,563,670 3,706,854 41,807 - Other 1,022 150 939 2,111 151,567 153,678 632 307 Total $ 422,189 $ 166,758 $ 545,925 $ 1,134,872 $ 23,499,897 $ 24,634,769 $ 298,594 $ 247,331 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ (19,151 ) $ (2,027 ) $ 337 $ (20,841 ) $ 22,101 $ 1,260 $ 337 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (665 ) (3,278 ) (438 ) (4,381 ) (12,477 ) (16,858 ) (438 ) - Owner occupied (4,858 ) (200 ) (839 ) (5,897 ) (3,083 ) (8,980 ) (839 ) - Commercial and industrial 2,367 (6,455 ) (7,181 ) (11,269 ) 268,930 257,661 (6,213 ) (968 ) Construction 5,479 - - 5,479 15,736 21,215 - - Mortgage 33,460 (1,958 ) (11,756 ) 19,746 87,223 106,969 (2,683 ) (9,073 ) Leasing 695 319 (208 ) 806 61,829 62,635 (208 ) - Consumer: Credit cards 1,998 (92 ) 73 1,979 18,424 20,403 - 73 Home equity lines of credit - (226 ) (7 ) (233 ) (120 ) (353 ) - (7 ) Personal 1,713 586 558 2,857 (4,477 ) (1,620 ) 558 - Auto 20,916 6,523 (2,474 ) 24,965 41,473 66,438 (2,474 ) - Other (46 ) 108 268 330 (475 ) (145 ) 253 15 Total $ 41,908 $ (6,700 ) $ (21,667 ) $ 13,541 $ 495,084 $ 508,625 $ (11,707 ) $ (9,960 )