SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $103.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income in the first quarter of 2024 included a $9.1 million after tax expenses arising from the impact of the FDIC special assessment (the "FDIC Special Assessment") and a $22.9 million tax expense related to prior period intercompany distributions from the Corporation's U.S. subsidiaries. Excluding the impact of these items from the results of the first quarter of 2024, net income increased by $42.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter. Our strong earnings were driven by higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses. We also expanded our net interest margin by six basis points. Credit quality trends remained positive, with lower net charge-offs as well as lower levels and inflows of non-performing loans.
Our solid capital position allows us to continue to serve the needs of our customers, while prudently increasing our dividend and returning capital to our shareholders. Reflecting this strength, we announced a 13% increase in our quarterly common stock dividend and a $500 million common stock repurchase authorization.
We continue to successfully execute on our Transformation to better serve our customers and drive returns over time. This includes investing in talent and technology to deepen our relationships with customers and maximize the opportunities inherent in our franchise. I am proud of the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by our colleagues and optimistic about the future."
Significant Events
Capital actions
On July 24, 2024, the Corporation announced the following capital actions:
- common stock repurchases of up to $500 million; and
- an increase in the Corporation's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.62 to $0.70 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the approval by the Corporation's Board of Directors.
The Corporation's planned common stock repurchases may be executed in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any other manner determined by the Corporation. The timing, quantity and price of such repurchases will be subject to various factors, including market conditions, the Corporation's capital position and financial performance, the capital impact of strategic initiatives and regulatory and tax considerations. The common stock repurchase program does not require the Corporation to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Net interest income
$568,312
$550,744
$531,668
$1,119,056
$1,063,324
Provision for credit losses
46,794
72,598
37,192
119,392
84,829
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
521,518
478,146
494,476
999,664
978,495
Other non-interest income
166,306
163,818
160,471
330,124
322,432
Operating expenses
469,576
483,113
460,284
952,689
900,971
Income before income tax
218,248
158,851
194,663
377,099
399,956
Income tax expense
40,459
55,568
43,503
96,027
89,817
Net income
$177,789
$103,283
$151,160
$281,072
$310,139
Net income applicable to common stock
$177,436
$102,930
$150,807
$280,366
$309,433
Net income per common share-basic
$2.47
$1.43
$2.10
$3.90
$4.32
Net income per common share-diluted
$2.46
$1.43
$2.10
$3.90
$4.32
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when it has determined that these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Adjusted net income
In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management monitors the "adjusted net income" of the Corporation and excludes the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that the "adjusted net income" provides meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. The "adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Tangible Common Equity
The tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios are commonly used by banks and analysts to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures, should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.
The following table presents the reconciliation of the net income to the adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. There were no adjustments to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted Net Income for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Income before
Income tax expense
Total
U.S. GAAP Net income
$158,851
$55,568
$103,283
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
FDIC Special Assessment [1]
14,287
(5,234
)
9,053
Adjustments related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries [2]
6,400
16,483
22,883
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$179,538
$44,319
$135,219
[1] Expense related to the November 16, 2023 FDIC Special Assessment to recover the losses to the deposit insurance fund used by the FDIC in connection with the receiverships of several failed banks. The special assessment amount and collection period may change as the estimated loss is periodically adjusted or if the total amount collected varies.
[2] Income tax expense and other related expenses from prior periods related to withholding taxes on certain distributions from U.S. subsidiaries.
Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis non-GAAP
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $568.3 million, an increase of $17.6 million when compared to $550.7 million for the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.22% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter or an increase of six basis points.
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $614.8 million, compared to $589.6 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $25.2 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.48%, compared to 3.38% in the first quarter of 2024, or a 10 basis points increase.
The main variances in net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- interest income from investment securities increased by $25.8 million due to the reinvestment of maturities in higher yielding U.S. Treasury bills, resulting in $28.2 million of additional interest income for the period which was offset in part by lower interest income from mortgage backed securities by $2.1 million due to lower volume and yields in the portfolio; and
- higher interest income from loans by $9.7 million due to higher average loan balances and higher yields in all portfolios;
partially offset by:
- higher interest expense on deposits by $10.4 million, due to higher average volume and higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by $901 million and three basis points, respectively. In Puerto Rico, the cost of government interest-bearing demand deposits, decreased eight basis point quarter over quarter, while average balances increased by $647 million. This positive variance was in part offset by an increase in the total cost of time deposits of 28 basis points including the cost of time deposits of the P.R. government. Total cost of deposits for the second quarter was 2.10% or a three basis points increase from the previous quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)
Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $488.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $15.9 million when compared to $472.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin in the BPPR segment increased from the first quarter of 2024 by seven basis points to 3.40%. The most significant variances quarter over quarter in net interest income and net interest margin for BPPR were:
- higher interest income from investment securities which increased in total by $17.7 million due to a 27 basis points increase in the yield from U.S. Treasury securities offset in part by lower interest income on mortgage back securities of $1.6 million due to lower volume and yields; and
- higher interest income on loans by $9.1 million. This uplift in interest income was associated with an increase of $4.2 million in interest income from the commercial loans portfolio, which average balances and yields increased by $165 million and five basis points, respectively. The remaining increase in interest income of $4.9 million is due to the net growth across all other BPPR loan portfolios.
Partially offset by:
- higher interest expense from deposits by $7.4 million. The cost of time deposits increased by $4.8 million resulting from higher cost by 32 basis points driven by the repricing and higher average balances of certain time deposit accounts of the P.R. government for which BPPR's fiduciary division acts as escrow agent. Interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits accounts increased by $2.8 million, mainly driven by an increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease in cost of five basis points. Total deposit cost for the BPPR segment in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.83%, compared to 1.81% in the previous quarter, an increase of two basis points; and
- lower interest income in money market investments by $3.5 million due to lower volume that corresponds to the deployment of liquidity for loan origination activity and investment in treasury bills as described above.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)
Net interest income and net interest margin for the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment increased to $85.9 million and 2.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $84.9 million and 2.59%, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income from money market investments increased by $2.6 million during the quarter mainly due to higher volume resulting from an increase in deposits. Total cost of funds in PB increased by $2.7 million due to higher average balance in time deposits of $443.8 million which drove the cost up by $4.7 million but that were partially offset by lower interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits by $1.6 million. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 3.43%, a three basis points increase from the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $166.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.5 million when compared to $163.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was driven primarily by higher other service fees by $2.6 million due mainly to higher credit and debit card fees as a result of higher volume of customer transactions.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $469.6 million, a decrease of $13.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the $6.4 million of interest accrued related to prior period tax withholdings and the $14.3 million impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, total expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $462.4 million. The second quarter's expenses increased by $7.2 million when compared to this adjusted expense. The main drivers of the $7.2 million variance were:
- higher professional fees by $8.8 million mainly due to higher consulting and assurance professional services expenses by $6.8 million related to corporate initiatives focused on regulatory, cyber security and other advisory efforts;
- higher operational losses by $8.3 million due to build up on reserves for operational losses;
- higher processing and transactional services expenses by $4.9 million mainly due to higher retail customers' debit card issuance costs by $1.8 million, higher merchant processing expenses by $1.3 million and higher credit card processing fees by $1.6 million; and
- higher business promotion expenses by $4.5 million mainly due to higher customer reward program expenses in our credit card business by $2.4 million and higher advertising and strategic communications expense and donations granted during the quarter by $1.7 million.
partially offset by:
- lower personnel cost by $18.0 million mainly due to a decrease in performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $8.2 million, lower other compensation expenses by $8.5 million due to lower payroll taxes and vacations accrual that are typically higher in the first quarter of the year;
Full-time equivalent employees were 9,241 as of June 30, 2024, compared to 9,132 as of March 31, 2024.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $40.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $55.6 million for the previous quarter. Excluding the $11.2 million net impact related to a tax withholding on intercompany distributions from prior periods and the tax effect of the FDIC Special Assessment that was recognized during the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, would have been $44.3 million.
The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.5%, compared to 35.0% for the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of the tax withholding and the additional expense related to the FDIC Special Assessment during the first quarter of 2024, the ETR would have been 24.7%.
The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 21% to 23%.
Credit Quality
Credit quality metrics in the second quarter of 2024 improved when compared to the previous quarter. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. However, management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2024:
Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs") and Net Charge Offs ("NCOs")
Total NPLs as of June 30, 2024, decreased by $12.3 million from March 31, 2024. Inflows of NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2024, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.0%, flat when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:
- In the BPPR segment, NPLs decreased by $11.7 million across most loan categories, but mainly in the commercial loans portfolio with a $7.2 million decrease. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, increased by $7.5 million driven by higher inflows in the mortgage loans portfolio.
- In PB, NPLs remained flat driven by the return to accrual of a $17.2 million mortgage loan, offset by a $17.3 million commercial NPL inflow. PB inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $9.2 million, driven by the inflow in the prior quarter of the previously mentioned $17.2 million mortgage relationship, offset in part by higher commercial inflows this quarter by $7.2 million.
NCOs amounted to $53.6 million, decreasing by $8.6 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.61%, compared to 0.71% in the first quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:
- In the BPPR segment, NCOs decreased by $7.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower consumer and commercial NCOs by $4.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. Lower NCOs in the consumer portfolio were mostly related to lower auto and personal loans by $3.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively.
- PB's NCOs decreased by $1.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly related to lower consumer NCOs.
Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.
Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")
As of June 30, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $70.2 million, a decrease of $10.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO was driven by the sale of a commercial property in BPPR.
Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")
The ACL as of June 30, 2024 amounted to $730.1 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. In BPPR, the ACL remained flat as changes in macroeconomic scenarios and lower NCOs were offset by higher commercial loan volume, higher qualitative reserves and changes in credit quality. In PB, the ACL decreased by $8.7 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower reserves for the commercial portfolio. The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.11% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 213.6%, compared to 208.8% in the previous quarter.
The ACL incorporates management's estimate of current macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. Based on the information available and the scenarios analyzed by management, the "baseline" scenario continues as the highest probability weight scenario, followed by the "pessimistic" scenario, and then the "optimistic" scenario consistent with the weights assigned in the previous quarter.
The provision for credit losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the second quarter of 2024 was $44.2 million, compared to $72.4 million in the previous quarter. The provision for the BPPR segment was $48.6 million, compared to $61.0 million in the previous quarter, while the PB segment had a release of $4.4 million, compared to a provision of $11.4 million in the previous quarter driven by improvements in credit quality and the pay-off of a significant relationship.
The provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios, as well as the provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $2.1 million and our investment portfolio of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the second quarter, the provision for credit losses was $46.8 million, compared to $72.6 million in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$341,835
$354,127
$385,504
Other real estate owned
70,225
80,542
86,216
Total non-performing assets
$412,060
$434,669
$471,720
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$53,630
$62,200
$23,990
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$35,591,620
$35,118,738
$33,030,922
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
0.96
%
1.01
%
1.17
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.05
2.11
2.12
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
213.58
208.84
181.63
Refer to Table L for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$48,585
$61,008
$28,379
$109,593
$73,582
Popular U.S.
(4,428
)
11,378
7,282
6,950
9,225
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$44,157
$72,386
$35,661
$116,543
$82,807
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$48,585
$61,008
$28,379
Net charge-offs
49,308
56,561
18,687
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
286,887
298,594
352,339
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.79
%
0.92
%
0.33
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.56
%
2.62
%
2.58
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
224.34
%
215.79
%
169.19
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$(4,428
)
$11,378
$7,282
Net charge-offs
4,322
5,639
5,303
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
54,948
55,533
33,165
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.16
%
0.21
%
0.22
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
0.83
%
0.91
%
1.05
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
157.37
%
171.47
%
313.86
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Cash and money market investments
$7,211,367
$6,249,064
$9,070,118
Investment securities
26,742,639
26,324,139
25,874,316
Loans
35,591,620
35,118,738
33,030,922
Total assets
72,845,072
70,936,939
70,838,266
Deposits
65,530,862
63,808,784
64,004,818
Borrowings
1,047,264
1,032,393
1,427,254
Total liabilities
67,472,394
65,759,625
66,273,257
Stockholders' equity
5,372,678
5,177,314
4,565,009
Total assets amounted to $72.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.9 billion from the first quarter of 2024, driven by:
- an increase in cash and money market investments of $962.3 million, mainly due to higher deposits, driven by Puerto Rico public funds, partially offset by higher loan originations and investments in securities available-for-sale ("AFS");
- an increase in securities AFS of $525.4 million, mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury bills partially offset by repayments and maturities; and
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $472.9 million, driven by an increase of $508.6 million at BPPR, reflected across nearly all portfolios, partially offset by a decrease of $35.7 million at PB;
partially offset by:
- a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.6 million driven by maturities, partially offset by the accretion of $44.4 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the AFS to HTM.
Total liabilities increased by $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2024, driven by:
- an increase of $1.7 billion in deposits, mainly in the P.R. public sector, as increases in time deposit balances at Popular Bank were offset by outflows of demand deposits at BPPR.
Stockholders' equity increased by $195.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in retained earnings resulting from the quarter's net income of $177.8 million, coupled with the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $35.5 million, net of taxes, and the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $16.9 million, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $45.3 million.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.48%, $73.94 and $62.71, respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 16.36%, $71.32 and $60.06, respectively, at March 31, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local). The dial-in access code is 838904.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Friday, August 23, 2024. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 748297.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table H - Loans and Deposits
Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
Table L - Non-Performing Assets
Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations
Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations
Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Basic EPS
$2.47
$1.43
$2.10
$3.90
$4.32
Diluted EPS
$2.46
$1.43
$2.10
$3.90
$4.32
Average common shares outstanding
71,970,773
71,869,735
71,690,396
71,920,254
71,616,498
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
71,991,911
71,966,803
71,709,203
71,937,434
71,664,303
Common shares outstanding at end of period
72,365,926
72,284,875
72,103,969
72,365,926
72,103,969
Market value per common share
$88.43
$88.09
$60.52
$88.43
$60.52
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$6,399
$6,368
$4,364
$6,399
$4,364
Return on average assets
0.97
%
0.57
%
0.85
%
0.77
%
0.89
%
Return on average common equity
10.38
%
6.07
%
9.26
%
8.24
%
9.63
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.22
%
3.16
%
3.14
%
3.20
%
3.18
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.48
%
3.38
%
3.29
%
3.44
%
3.37
%
Common equity per share
$73.94
$71.32
$63.00
$73.94
$63.00
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$62.71
$60.06
$51.37
$62.71
$51.37
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
6.30
%
6.19
%
5.29
%
6.30
%
5.29
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
11.77
%
6.90
%
10.63
%
9.35
%
11.06
%
Tier 1 capital
16.54
%
16.42
%
16.93
%
16.54
%
16.93
%
Total capital
18.30
%
18.19
%
18.74
%
18.30
%
18.74
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.53
%
8.45
%
8.40
%
8.53
%
8.40
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.48
%
16.36
%
16.87
%
16.48
%
16.87
%
[1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Six months ended
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
(In thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
vs. Q1 2024
30-Jun-23
vs. Q2 2023
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Interest income:
Loans
$648,739
$638,730
$10,009
$570,120
$78,619
$1,287,469
$1,111,330
Money market investments
88,316
88,516
(200
)
100,775
(12,459
)
176,832
166,499
Investment securities
184,852
166,895
17,957
123,112
61,740
351,747
255,200
Total interest income
921,907
894,141
27,766
794,007
127,900
1,816,048
1,533,029
Interest expense:
Deposits
339,939
329,496
10,443
243,488
96,451
669,435
436,703
Short-term borrowings
1,126
1,192
(66
)
1,624
(498
)
2,318
4,509
Long-term debt
12,530
12,709
(179
)
17,227
(4,697
)
25,239
28,493
Total interest expense
353,595
343,397
10,198
262,339
91,256
696,992
469,705
Net interest income
568,312
550,744
17,568
531,668
36,644
1,119,056
1,063,324
Provision for credit losses
46,794
72,598
(25,804
)
37,192
9,602
119,392
84,829
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
521,518
478,146
43,372
494,476
27,042
999,664
978,495
Service charges on deposit accounts
37,526
37,442
84
37,781
(255
)
74,968
72,459
Other service fees
96,863
94,272
2,591
94,265
2,598
191,135
184,341
Mortgage banking activities
5,723
4,360
1,363
2,316
3,407
10,083
9,716
Net gain, including impairment, on equity securities
319
1,103
(784
)
1,384
(1,065
)
1,422
2,484
Net gain on trading account debt securities
277
361
(84
)
35
242
638
413
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
212
(237
)
449
(456
)
668
(25
)
156
Other operating income
25,386
26,517
(1,131
)
25,146
240
51,903
52,863
Total non-interest income
166,306
163,818
2,488
160,471
5,835
330,124
322,432
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
128,634
129,384
(750
)
124,901
3,733
258,018
250,294
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
30,626
38,611
(7,985
)
27,193
3,433
69,237
58,355
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
16,619
17,385
(766
)
17,508
(889
)
34,004
32,886
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
21,545
29,997
(8,452
)
21,866
(321
)
51,542
48,693
Total personnel costs
197,424
215,377
(17,953
)
191,468
5,956
412,801
390,228
Net occupancy expenses
27,692
28,041
(349
)
27,165
527
55,733
53,204
Equipment expenses
9,662
9,567
95
9,561
101
19,229
17,973
Other taxes
15,333
14,375
958
16,409
(1,076
)
29,708
32,700
Professional fees
37,744
28,918
8,826
50,132
(12,388
)
66,662
83,563
Technology and software expenses
79,752
79,462
290
72,354
7,398
159,214
140,913
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
13,739
12,144
1,595
11,584
2,155
25,883
24,134
Other processing and transactional services
25,357
22,050
3,307
25,217
140
47,407
46,576
Total processing and transactional services
39,096
34,194
4,902
36,801
2,295
73,290
70,710
Communications
4,357
4,557
(200
)
4,175
182
8,914
8,263
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
16,406
14,056
2,350
16,626
(220
)
30,462
28,974
Other business promotion
9,043
6,933
2,110
8,457
586
15,976
14,980
Total business promotion
25,449
20,989
4,460
25,083
366
46,438
43,954
Deposit insurance
10,581
23,887
(13,306
)
6,803
3,778
34,468
15,668
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(5,750
)
(5,321
)
(429
)
(3,314
)
(2,436
)
(11,071
)
(5,008
)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
11,823
3,561
8,262
4,280
7,543
15,384
11,080
All other
15,679
24,711
(9,032
)
18,572
(2,893
)
40,390
36,133
Total other operating expenses
27,502
28,272
(770
)
22,852
4,650
55,774
47,213
Amortization of intangibles
734
795
(61
)
795
(61
)
1,529
1,590
Total operating expenses
469,576
483,113
(13,537
)
460,284
9,292
952,689
900,971
Income before income tax
218,248
158,851
59,397
194,663
23,585
377,099
399,956
Income tax expense
40,459
55,568
(15,109
)
43,503
(3,044
)
96,027
89,817
Net income
$177,789
$103,283
$74,506
$151,160
$26,629
$281,072
$310,139
Net income applicable to common stock
$177,436
$102,930
$74,506
$150,807
$26,629
$280,366
$309,433
Net income per common share - basic
$2.47
$1.43
$1.04
$2.10
$0.37
$3.90
$4.32
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.46
$1.43
$1.03
$2.10
$0.36
$3.90
$4.32
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.62
$0.62
$-
$0.55
$0.07
$1.24
$1.10
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q2 2024 vs.
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Q1 2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$359,973
$320,486
$476,642
$39,487
Money market investments
6,851,394
5,928,578
8,593,476
922,816
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
28,045
27,308
29,160
737
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
18,543,279
18,017,924
17,242,217
525,355
Less: Allowance for credit losses
500
500
-
-
Debt securities available-for-sale, net
18,542,779
18,017,424
17,242,217
525,355
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
7,975,524
8,083,160
8,410,566
(107,636
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
6,251
5,731
6,145
520
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
7,969,273
8,077,429
8,404,421
(108,156
)
Equity securities
195,791
195,747
192,373
44
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
8,225
5,352
55,421
2,873
Loans held-in-portfolio
35,978,602
35,486,161
33,354,999
492,441
Less: Unearned income
386,982
367,423
324,077
19,559
Allowance for credit losses
730,077
739,544
700,200
(9,467
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
34,861,543
34,379,194
32,330,722
482,349
Premises and equipment, net
599,058
588,708
523,927
10,350
Other real estate
70,225
80,542
86,216
(10,317
)
Accrued income receivable
260,162
266,908
239,998
(6,746
)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
113,386
114,964
121,249
(1,578
)
Other assets
2,172,555
2,120,902
1,703,662
51,653
Goodwill
804,428
804,428
827,428
-
Other intangible assets
8,235
8,969
11,354
(734
)
Total assets
$72,845,072
$70,936,939
$70,838,266
$1,908,133
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,470,082
$15,492,050
$15,316,552
$(21,968
)
Interest bearing
50,060,780
48,316,734
48,688,266
1,744,046
Total deposits
65,530,862
63,808,784
64,004,818
1,722,078
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
105,684
66,090
123,205
39,594
Notes payable
941,580
966,303
1,304,049
(24,723
)
Other liabilities
894,268
918,448
841,185
(24,180
)
Total liabilities
67,472,394
65,759,625
66,273,257
1,712,769
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,048
1,048
1,047
-
Surplus
4,852,747
4,847,466
4,795,581
5,281
Retained earnings
4,385,522
4,253,030
4,093,284
132,492
Treasury stock
(2,010,500
)
(2,013,187
)
(2,018,611
)
2,687
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,878,282
)
(1,933,186
)
(2,328,435
)
54,904
Total stockholders' equity
5,372,678
5,177,314
4,565,009
195,364
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$72,845,072
$70,936,939
$70,838,266
$1,908,133
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
Variance
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
Variance
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,471
$
6,484
$
(13
)
5.49
%
5.49
%
-
%
Money market investments
$
88,316
$
88,516
$
(200
)
$
(24
)
$
(176
)
28,943
28,308
635
3.01
2.71
0.30
Investment securities [1]
216,922
191,103
25,819
20,755
5,064
26
33
(7
)
5.69
3.75
1.94
Trading securities
367
311
56
137
(81
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
35,440
34,825
615
3.47
3.23
0.24
securities
305,605
279,930
25,675
20,868
4,807
Loans:
17,707
17,613
94
6.86
6.84
0.02
Commercial
302,003
299,504
2,499
899
1,600
1,070
992
78
9.11
8.96
0.15
Construction
24,224
22,100
2,124
375
1,749
1,789
1,742
47
6.86
6.74
0.12
Leasing
30,697
29,353
1,344
554
790
7,817
7,723
94
5.66
5.62
0.04
Mortgage
110,673
108,543
2,130
803
1,327
3,192
3,227
(35
)
13.97
13.90
0.07
Consumer
110,906
111,490
(584
)
453
(1,037
)
3,819
3,763
56
8.88
8.77
0.11
Auto
84,268
82,054
2,214
985
1,229
35,394
35,060
334
7.52
7.48
0.04
Total loans
662,771
653,044
9,727
4,069
5,658
$
70,834
$
69,885
$
949
5.49
%
5.36
%
0.13
%
Total earning assets
$
968,376
$
932,974
$
35,402
$
24,937
$
10,465
Interest bearing deposits:
$
26,105
$
25,703
$
402
3.60
%
3.63
%
(0.03
)
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
233,345
$
232,129
$
1,216
$
(3,124
)
$
4,340
14,732
14,700
32
0.92
0.93
(0.01
)
Savings
33,795
34,171
(376
)
(424
)
48
9,014
8,547
467
3.25
2.97
0.28
Time deposits
72,799
63,196
9,603
5,497
4,106
49,851
48,950
901
2.74
2.71
0.03
Total interest bearing deposits
339,939
329,496
10,443
1,949
8,494
15,176
15,083
93
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
65,027
64,033
994
2.10
2.07
0.03
Total deposits
339,939
329,496
10,443
1,949
8,494
80
84
(4
)
5.64
5.70
(0.06
)
Short-term borrowings
1,126
1,192
(66
)
(11
)
(55
)
Other medium and
978
998
(20
)
5.16
5.13
0.03
long-term debt
12,530
12,709
(179
)
(108
)
(71
)
Total interest bearing
50,909
50,032
877
2.79
2.76
0.03
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
353,595
343,397
10,198
1,830
8,368
4,749
4,770
(21
)
Other sources of funds
$
70,834
$
69,885
$
949
2.01
%
1.98
%
0.03
%
Total source of funds
353,595
343,397
10,198
1,830
8,368
Net interest margin/
3.48
%
3.38
%
0.10
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
614,781
589,577
25,204
$
23,107
$
2,097
2.70
%
2.60
%
0.10
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
46,469
38,833
7,636
Net interest margin/ income
3.22
%
3.16
%
0.06
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
568,312
$
550,744
$
17,568
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,471
$
7,851
$
(1,380
)
5.49
%
5.15
%
0.34
%
Money market investments
$
88,316
$
100,776
$
(12,460
)
$
6,081
$
(18,541
)
28,943
27,362
1,581
3.01
2.00
1.01
Investment securities [1]
216,922
136,408
80,514
72,325
8,189
26
32
(6
)
5.69
4.65
1.04
Trading securities
367
370
(3
)
73
(76
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
35,440
35,245
195
3.47
2.70
0.77
securities
305,605
237,554
68,051
78,479
(10,428
)
Loans:
17,707
16,237
1,470
6.86
6.52
0.34
Commercial
302,003
263,934
38,069
13,404
24,665
1,070
737
333
9.11
8.95
0.16
Construction
24,224
16,442
7,782
242
7,540
1,789
1,632
157
6.86
6.30
0.56
Leasing
30,697
25,711
4,986
2,394
2,592
7,817
7,409
408
5.66
5.47
0.19
Mortgage
110,673
101,304
9,369
3,666
5,703
3,192
3,075
117
13.97
13.21
0.76
Consumer
110,906
101,295
9,611
5,103
4,508
3,819
3,593
226
8.88
8.31
0.57
Auto
84,268
74,467
9,801
4,970
4,831
35,394
32,683
2,711
7.52
7.15
0.37
Total loans
662,771
583,153
79,618
29,779
49,839
$
70,834
$
67,928
$
2,906
5.49
%
4.84
%
0.65
%
Total earning assets
$
968,376
$
820,707
$
147,669
$
108,258
$
39,411
Interest bearing deposits:
$
26,105
$
24,230
$
1,875
3.60
%
2.91
%
0.69
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
233,345
$
175,640
$
57,705
$
43,783
$
13,922
14,732
14,763
(31
)
0.92
0.66
0.26
Savings
33,795
24,446
9,349
7,966
1,383
9,014
7,715
1,299
3.25
2.26
0.99
Time deposits
72,799
43,402
29,397
18,707
10,690
49,851
46,708
3,143
2.74
2.09
0.65
Total interest bearing deposits
339,939
243,488
96,451
70,456
25,995
15,176
15,480
(304
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
65,027
62,188
2,839
2.10
1.57
0.53
Total deposits
339,939
243,488
96,451
70,456
25,995
80
125
(45
)
5.64
5.19
0.45
Short-term borrowings
1,126
1,624
(498
)
129
(627
)
Other medium and
978
1,299
(321
)
5.16
5.33
(0.17
)
long-term debt
12,530
17,227
(4,697
)
1,007
(5,704
)
Total interest bearing
50,909
48,132
2,777
2.79
2.19
0.60
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
353,595
262,339
91,256
71,592
19,664
4,749
4,316
433
Other sources of funds
$
70,834
$
67,928
$
2,906
2.01
%
1.55
%
0.46
%
Total source of funds
353,595
262,339
91,256
71,592
19,664
Net interest margin/
3.48
%
3.29
%
0.19
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
614,781
558,368
56,413
$
36,666
$
19,747
2.70
%
2.65
%
0.05
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
46,469
26,700
19,769
Net interest margin/ income
3.22
%
3.14
%
0.08
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
568,312
$
531,668
$
36,644
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,477
$
6,800
$
(323
)
5.49
%
4.94
%
0.55
%
Money market investments
$
176,832
$
166,500
$
10,332
$
18,468
$
(8,136
)
28,626
28,108
518
2.86
2.11
0.75
Investment securities [1]
408,024
295,322
112,702
107,442
5,260
30
31
(1
)
4.60
4.56
0.04
Trading securities
678
708
(30
)
7
(37
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
35,133
34,939
194
3.35
2.67
0.68
securities
585,534
462,530
123,004
125,917
(2,913
)
Loans:
17,660
16,000
1,660
6.85
6.42
0.43
Commercial
601,507
509,403
92,104
37,134
54,970
1,031
734
297
9.04
8.68
0.36
Construction
46,324
31,598
14,726
1,454
13,272
1,766
1,610
156
6.80
6.21
0.59
Leasing
60,051
49,993
10,058
4,994
5,064
7,770
7,398
372
5.64
5.46
0.18
Mortgage
219,216
202,076
17,140
6,783
10,357
3,208
3,049
159
13.94
13.03
0.91
Consumer
222,396
197,010
25,386
13,546
11,840
3,791
3,576
215
8.82
8.23
0.59
Auto
166,322
145,874
20,448
11,419
9,029
35,226
32,367
2,859
7.50
7.06
0.44
Total loans
1,315,816
1,135,954
179,862
75,330
104,532
$
70,359
$
67,306
$
3,053
5.43
%
4.78
%
0.65
%
Total earning assets
$
1,901,350
$
1,598,484
$
302,866
$
201,247
$
101,619
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,904
$
23,774
$
2,130
3.61
%
2.72
%
0.89
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
465,474
$
320,610
$
144,864
$
113,900
$
30,964
14,716
14,895
(179
)
0.93
0.57
0.36
Savings
67,966
41,889
26,077
24,160
1,917
8,780
7,409
1,371
3.11
2.02
1.09
Time deposits
135,995
74,204
61,791
40,371
21,420
49,400
46,078
3,322
2.73
1.91
0.82
Total interest bearing deposits
669,435
436,703
232,732
178,431
54,301
15,129
15,592
(463
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,529
61,670
2,859
2.09
1.43
0.66
Total deposits
669,435
436,703
232,732
178,431
54,301
82
186
(104
)
5.67
4.89
0.78
Short-term borrowings
2,318
4,509
(2,191
)
1,603
(3,794
)
Other medium and
988
1,124
(136
)
5.13
5.10
0.03
long-term debt
25,239
28,493
(3,254
)
14
(3,268
)
Total interest bearing
50,470
47,388
3,082
2.78
2.00
0.78
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
696,992
469,705
227,287
180,048
47,239
4,760
4,326
434
Other sources of funds
$
70,359
$
67,306
$
3,053
1.99
%
1.41
%
0.58
%
Total source of funds
696,992
469,705
227,287
180,048
47,239
Net interest margin/
3.44
%
3.37
%
0.07
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
1,204,358
1,128,779
75,579
$
21,199
$
54,380
2.65
%
2.78
%
(0.13
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
85,302
65,455
19,847
Net interest margin/ income
3.20
%
3.18
%
0.02
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
1,119,056
$
1,063,324
$
55,732
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
2024 vs.
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$7,602
$7,751
$8,369
$(149
)
$(767
)
$15,353
$17,058
$(1,705
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(1,945
)
(3,439
)
(6,216
)
1,494
4,271
(5,384
)
(7,592
)
2,208
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
5,657
4,312
2,153
1,345
3,504
9,969
9,466
503
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
2
74
(61
)
(72
)
63
76
202
(126
)
Trading account profit:
Unrealized gains on outstanding derivative positions
56
101
246
(45
)
(190
)
157
115
42
Realized gains on closed derivative positions
9
3
111
6
(102
)
12
167
(155
)
Total trading account profit
65
104
357
(39
)
(292
)
169
282
(113
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(1
)
(130
)
(133
)
129
132
(131
)
(234
)
103
Total mortgage banking activities
$5,723
$4,360
$2,316
$1,363
$3,407
$10,083
$9,716
$367
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
2024 vs.
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$16,298
$14,248
$13,600
$2,050
$2,698
$30,546
$26,766
$3,780
Insurance fees
13,368
14,689
14,625
(1,321
)
(1,257
)
28,057
28,498
(441
)
Credit card fees
41,626
40,853
42,644
773
(1,018
)
82,479
83,142
(663
)
Sale and administration of investment products
7,850
7,427
6,076
423
1,774
15,277
12,634
2,643
Trust fees
6,622
6,707
6,600
(85
)
22
13,329
12,375
954
Other fees
11,099
10,348
10,720
751
379
21,447
20,926
521
Total other service fees
$96,863
$94,272
$94,265
$2,591
$2,598
$191,135
$184,341
$6,794
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table H - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Q2 2024
% of Change
Q2 2024
% of Change
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
Commercial multi-family
$2,384,480
$2,384,635
$2,331,499
$(155
)
(0.01
%)
$52,981
2.27
%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
5,004,472
5,057,059
4,744,256
(52,587
)
(1.04
%)
260,216
5.48
%
Commercial real estate owner occupied
3,143,817
3,117,844
3,041,398
25,973
0.83
%
102,419
3.37
%
Commercial and industrial
7,195,357
7,025,483
6,251,147
169,874
2.42
%
944,210
15.10
%
Total Commercial
17,728,126
17,585,021
16,368,300
143,105
0.81
%
1,359,826
8.31
%
Construction
1,105,759
1,009,303
819,903
96,456
9.56
%
285,856
34.86
%
Leasing
1,828,048
1,765,413
1,661,523
62,635
3.55
%
166,525
10.02
%
Mortgage
7,883,726
7,783,662
7,449,078
100,064
1.29
%
434,648
5.83
%
Consumer
Credit cards
1,162,557
1,142,153
1,057,389
20,404
1.79
%
105,168
9.95
%
Home equity lines of credit
68,992
66,717
68,440
2,275
3.41
%
552
0.81
%
Personal
1,879,619
1,897,010
1,896,594
(17,391
)
(0.92
%)
(16,975
)
(0.90
%)
Auto
3,773,292
3,706,854
3,565,533
66,438
1.79
%
207,759
5.83
%
Other
161,501
162,605
144,162
(1,104
)
(0.68
%)
17,339
12.03
%
Total Consumer
7,045,961
6,975,339
6,732,118
70,622
1.01
%
313,843
4.66
%
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$35,591,620
$35,118,738
$33,030,922
$472,882
1.35
%
$2,560,698
7.75
%
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$8,225
$5,352
$9,509
$2,873
53.68
%
$(1,284
)
(13.50
%)
Credit cards
-
-
45,912
-
N.M.
(45,912
)
(100.00
%)
Total loans held-for-sale
$8,225
$5,352
$55,421
$2,873
53.68
%
$(47,196
)
(85.16
%)
Total loans
$35,599,845
$35,124,090
$33,086,343
$475,755
1.35
%
$2,513,502
7.60
%
N.M. - Not meaningful.
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
Q2 2024
% of Change
Q2 2024
% of Change
Demand deposits [1]
$25,879,406
$26,473,367
$27,690,840
$(593,961
)
(2.24
%)
$(1,811,434
)
(6.54
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
29,724,473
27,852,551
27,539,343
1,871,922
6.72
%
2,185,130
7.93
%
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
729,326
727,794
772,783
1,532
0.21
%
(43,457
)
(5.62
%)
Time deposits (non-brokered)
8,225,750
7,850,459
7,231,840
375,291
4.78
%
993,910
13.74
%
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
971,907
904,613
770,012
67,294
7.44
%
201,895
26.22
%
Total deposits
$65,530,862
$63,808,784
$64,004,818
$1,722,078
2.70
%
$1,526,044
2.38
%
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
233
$
-
$
443
$
676
$
304,235
$
304,911
$
443
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,713
-
7,484
9,197
2,970,430
2,979,627
7,484
-
Owner occupied
1,770
232
25,285
27,287
1,389,825
1,417,112
25,285
-
Commercial and industrial
5,387
2,097
26,560
34,044
4,968,740
5,002,784
22,958
3,602
Construction
5,479
-
-
5,479
178,460
183,939
-
-
Mortgage
287,468
105,266
373,306
766,040
5,824,480
6,590,520
163,790
209,516
Leasing
20,631
5,071
7,059
32,761
1,795,287
1,828,048
7,059
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
15,032
9,436
23,931
48,399
1,114,140
1,162,539
-
23,931
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,216
2,216
-
-
Personal
21,535
12,755
19,650
53,940
1,690,933
1,744,873
19,650
-
Auto
103,873
24,943
39,333
168,149
3,605,143
3,773,292
39,333
-
Other
976
258
1,207
2,441
151,092
153,533
885
322
Total
$
464,097
$
160,058
$
524,258
$
1,148,413
$
23,994,981
$
25,143,394
$
286,887
$
237,371
31-Mar-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
19,384
$
2,027
$
106
$
21,517
$
282,134
$
303,651
$
106
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
2,378
3,278
7,922
13,578
2,982,907
2,996,485
7,922
-
Owner occupied
6,628
432
26,124
33,184
1,392,908
1,426,092
26,124
-
Commercial and industrial
3,020
8,552
33,741
45,313
4,699,810
4,745,123
29,171
4,570
Construction
-
-
-
-
162,724
162,724
-
-
Mortgage
254,008
107,224
385,062
746,294
5,737,257
6,483,551
166,473
218,589
Leasing
19,936
4,752
7,267
31,955
1,733,458
1,765,413
7,267
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
13,034
9,528
23,858
46,420
1,095,716
1,142,136
-
23,858
Home equity lines of credit
-
226
7
233
2,336
2,569
-
7
Personal
19,822
12,169
19,092
51,083
1,695,410
1,746,493
19,092
-
Auto
82,957
18,420
41,807
143,184
3,563,670
3,706,854
41,807
-
Other
1,022
150
939
2,111
151,567
153,678
632
307
Total
$
422,189
$
166,758
$
545,925
$
1,134,872
$
23,499,897
$
24,634,769
$
298,594
$
247,331
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(19,151
)
$
(2,027
)
$
337
$
(20,841
)
$
22,101
$
1,260
$
337
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(665
)
(3,278
)
(438
)
(4,381
)
(12,477
)
(16,858
)
(438
)
-
Owner occupied
(4,858
)
(200
)
(839
)
(5,897
)
(3,083
)
(8,980
)
(839
)
-
Commercial and industrial
2,367
(6,455
)
(7,181
)
(11,269
)
268,930
257,661
(6,213
)
(968
)
Construction
5,479
-
-
5,479
15,736
21,215
-
-
Mortgage
33,460
(1,958
)
(11,756
)
19,746
87,223
106,969
(2,683
)
(9,073
)
Leasing
695
319
(208
)
806
61,829
62,635
(208
)
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
1,998
(92
)
73
1,979
18,424
20,403
-
73
Home equity lines of credit
-
(226
)
(7
)
(233
)
(120
)
(353
)
-
(7
)
Personal
1,713
586
558
2,857
(4,477
)
(1,620
)
558
-
Auto
20,916
6,523
(2,474
)
24,965
41,473
66,438
(2,474
)
-
Other
(46
)
108
268
330
(475
)
(145
)
253
15
Total
$
41,908
$
(6,700
)
$
(21,667
)
$
13,541
$
495,084
$
508,625
$
(11,707
)
$
(9,960
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-24
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,962
$
-
$
8,700
$
11,662
$
2,067,907
$
2,079,569
$
8,700
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
<