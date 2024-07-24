NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fold, Inc. ("Fold"), a pioneering bitcoin financial services company, and FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLD) ("FTAC Emerald"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement providing for a proposed business combination that will result in Fold becoming a publicly-listed company. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under a new ticker symbol to be announced at a later date.

Bitcoin-Powered Financial Products

Founded in 2019, Fold is the premier gateway for bitcoin financial services in the United States. By integrating bitcoin across traditional financial services, Fold acts as a key point of entry for consumers and businesses to engage with and integrate bitcoin into their everyday activities. Fold customers can seamlessly accumulate, manage, and spend their bitcoin through merchant rewards, debit cards, and bill pay services.

Through a comprehensive suite of bitcoin services, Fold has processed over $2 billion in volume and has distributed over $45 million in lifetime bitcoin rewards to its customers since Fold's inception in 2019. Through this unique bitcoin rewards program, Fold customers increase their savings while Fold builds its bitcoin treasury. Fold's existing suite of services includes earning bitcoin rewards on card spending, earning bitcoin for paying bills such as mortgages and rent, rounding up purchases into bitcoin, buying bitcoin with zero fees, and storing funds in insured accounts.

"This transaction represents a significant step in Fold's mission to expand access to premium bitcoin financial services and empower individuals to achieve their dreams," said Will Reeves, CEO of Fold. " Fold aims to make bitcoin available to everyone-through accessible, engaging, and useful bitcoin products that are tailored to meet the needs of spenders, earners, and savers."

"We are excited to partner with Will and his team to bring Fold to the public markets," said Bracebridge (Brace) Young, Jr., President and CEO of FTAC Emerald. " Fold has aligned its success with the success of its customers, democratizing wealth building with innovative bitcoin financial services while gaining a larger and larger wallet share as the preferred bitcoin savings tool."

"Looking forward, Fold will continue to build on bitcoin, with a road map that envisions value-added credit, lending, and insurance solutions," continued Mr. Reeves. " Our products are designed to enhance the savings and the financial freedom of our community. Our business philosophy aligns Fold with the growth of bitcoin through unique and accessible financial products designed by bitcoiners, for bitcoiners."

Transaction Overview

The transaction implies a pre-money equity valuation for Fold of $365 million.

It is anticipated that post-transaction Fold will have more than 1,000 BTC on its consolidated balance sheet. Fold expects to use the proceeds to accelerate the growth of Fold's operations and treasury.

Existing Fold stockholders will be subject to a six-month lock-up, subject to earlier release if the combined company's stock price exceeds $12.00 per share for 20 trading days of any consecutive 30 trading day period ending on a date that is at least 90 days following the closing. Upon the closing of the transaction, legacy Fold stockholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's outstanding shares.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both FTAC Emerald and Fold, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, approval of the proposed transaction by the stockholders of FTAC Emerald, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form S-4 being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Fold's management team, led by Reeves, will continue to operate and manage Fold.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fold Director Reeves will be joined on the combined company's Board of Directors by Brace Young and FTAC Emerald Director Andrew Hohns, along with Jonathan Kirkwood of Ten31. Mr. Young is the President and CEO of FTAC Emerald, and previously served as CEO of Mariner Investment Group and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs. Dr. Hohns is a Director of FTAC Emerald and the CEO of Newmarket Capital, the structured finance asset manager, and its subsidiary, Battery Finance, focusing on bitcoin-driven credit and specialty finance. Dr. Kirkwood is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Ten31, a leading bitcoin venture capital and private equity platform.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to Fold. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Fold. Stevens & Lee PC is acting as legal advisor to FTAC Emerald.

Investor Conference Call Information

Fold and FTAC Emerald will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the proposed transaction today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 8:30 am ET.

To listen to the prepared remarks, please visit foldapp.com/investors.

FTAC Emerald will file an investor presentation relating to the proposed transaction with the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the call, which will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Fold

Founded in 2019, Fold is a leading bitcoin financial services company dedicated to expanding access to bitcoin investment opportunities through premium financial products. By integrating bitcoin into everyday financial services, Fold aims to make the American Dream available to more people. For more information, visit www.foldapp.com.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

FTAC Emerald is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cohen Circle and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a core commitment to providing social, financial, and/or environmental value. FTAC Emerald is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol "EMLD."

