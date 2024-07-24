NBA Athlete Ben Sheppard From the Indiana Pacers Launches Exciting Business Partnership With Earth's Splendor Vitamin and Supplement Brand

This new partnership reflects Ben's commitment to his physical and mental fitness, prioritizing peak performance and overall wellness as he prepares for the demanding 2024-2025 NBA season.

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Earth's Splendor is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Treat Your Body Like a Professional" campaign in partnership with Ben Sheppard, one of the NBA's most promising young talents. Embracing the importance of wellness from the outset, Ben is eager to prioritize his physical and mental fitness with the help of Earth's Splendor's high-quality supplements.









With a focus on sustainable performance and long-term health, Ben is excited to leverage the benefits of Earth's Splendor products to optimize his performance on the court and lay the foundation for a successful career in professional basketball. His favorite supplements include immunity support, a men's multivitamin, and B12 for energy support. These products play a vital role in maintaining his peak performance, helping him stay energized, focused, and resilient throughout the demanding NBA season.

Ben Sheppard, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, showcased his exceptional talent early on. He averaged 13.7 points per game during his junior year at Greater Atlanta Christian School, where his team won the Class AAA state championship. Following a standout four-year career at Belmont University, Ben was drafted 26th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. Since then, he has quickly emerged as a consistent player for the Pacers, establishing himself as one of the best young players in the NBA and contributing significantly to the team's recent playoff run in 2024.

"I'm thrilled to kick-start my second year in the NBA with an even stronger emphasis on wellness. Prioritizing my physical and mental health from the beginning is crucial for me. Every day I am to be 1% better. With Earth's Splendor, I'm ready to bring my best game to the court and set the stage for a successful journey in the NBA."

As a rookie, Ben is passionate about building his career both on and off the court. His partnership with Earth's Splendor reflects his commitment to maintaining top-tier health and performance. Additionally, Ben remains connected to his roots at Belmont University, frequently visiting to maintain relationships and support the Belmont Bruins men's basketball team.

Earth's Splendor is dedicated to providing premium vitamins and supplements that promote overall wellness. The company's products are manufactured in partnership with their parent facility, Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC) on Long Island, NY. All products are formulated without unnecessary ingredients and undergo rigorous testing to ensure quality and transparency. By partnering with athletes like Ben Sheppard, Earth's Splendor aims to highlight the importance of health and wellness in achieving peak performance.

About Earth's Splendor

Earth's Splendor offers a wide range of supplements to support overall health, with a focus on affordability, simplicity, and label transparency whilst always ensuring each product is rigorously tested and proven safe for consumers.

SOURCE: Earth's Splendor

