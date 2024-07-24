West Mining Corp. Announces Exploration Program on Junker Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE:WEST)(OTC PINK:WESMF)(FRA:1HL) is pleased to announce commencement of an exploration program on the 100% owned Junker Property in northern British Columbia. The program will integrate existing geophysical and sampling surveys with new multispectral satellite image analysis to identify high potential gold, copper and silver targets for follow-up field investigation this summer.

The multispectral analysis is expected to begin by examining European Space Agency Sentinel 2 images with falsecolor, shortwave infrared bands to create composite images with PCA results at 20 m per pixel resolution. Targets identified from this work will be defined in greater detail by high resolution satellite image capture and analysis. These datasets will be integrated with existing airborne magnetic and field sampling surveys before follow-up in the field.

As noted in a West news release dated March 22, 2021, initial interest in the Junker Property was sparked by a stream sediment sample that is above the 99th percentile gold (INNA), collected as part of the BC Ministry of Mines Regional Geochemical Sampling program. Similar signatures with 98th or 99th percentile gold in stream sediment samples were returned near the historic Lawyers, Kemess and Baker Mines.

The Junker Property covers 2,100 hectares and is underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic marine sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group. In 2004, Stealth Minerals collected 19 rock samples and 13 silt samples for geochemical analysis (see BC Ministry of Mines Assessment Report #27637). Rock samples consisted of grabs from float and subcrop. PIMA spectroscopy analysis was done on 16 rock samples to determine alteration.

A float sample of quartz with pyrite yielded 1.28 g/t gold and 1.69 g/t silver (sample 151456).

A sample of pyritic quartz vein subcrop yielded 0.1 % copper and 1.08 g/t gold (sample 151405).

A dacitic subcrop sample containing thin quartz stringers with pyrite yielded 0.4% copper and 8.64 g/t silver (sample 151401). This sample was located about 500 metres east of sample 151405.

Nader Vatanchi, West Mining's Chief Executive Officer, said "we are excited to follow up on previous interest and begin work on our Junker property. Our goal is to advance all the projects in West's portfolio moving forward."

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

