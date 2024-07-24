Anzeige
WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
24.07.24
15:58 Uhr
405,20 Euro
-11,40
-2,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
405,40407,2017:11
405,30407,2017:11
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 14:04 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating upgrade

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating upgrade 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating upgrade 
24-Jul-2024 / 12:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's rating upgrade 
DATE: July 24, 2024 
 
On 19 July 2024, Moody's upgraded the Government of Turkiye's sovereign rating to B1 from B3 ( with a positive outlook) 
and Turkiye's foreign-currency country ceiling to Ba3 from B2 and the local-currency country ceiling to Ba1 from Ba3. 
Following this rating action, Moody's upgraded Garanti BBVA's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings by 
three notch to Ba3 from B3 on 23 July 2024. Garanti BBVA's standalone credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were 
also upgraded to b1 and ba3, respectively, from b3. Moody's stated that: "The upgrade of Garanti BBVA's standalone BCA 
to b1, reflects the improvement of the operating environment and a track record of resilient performance by the bank." 
Positive outlook on ratings has been maintained. 
 
Bank's current ratings are as follows: 
 
Moody's                      Previous   Current 
Outlook                      Positive   Positive 
Long Term FC Deposit                B3 (Positive) Ba3 (Positive) 
Long Term TL Deposit                B3 (Positive) Ba3 (Positive) 
Short Term TL Deposit               Not - Prime  Not - Prime 
Short Term FC Deposit               Not - Prime  Not - Prime 
Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA          b3      b1 
Adjusted BCA                    b3      ba3 
Subordinated Bond (Foreign)            Caa2 (hyb)  B2 (hyb) 
Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program) (P) B3    (P) Ba3 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit   A1.tr     Aaa.tr 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term       TR-2     TR-1

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  336260 
EQS News ID:  1953267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1953267&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
