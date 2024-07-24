The third edition of the Sinovoltaics financial stability report ranking lists India-based Abhishek Corp, Insolartion Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Solex Energy, all based in India, followed by U. S. -based First Solar as the top five. Six additional manufacturers entered the global ranking. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released its third quarter PV Module Manufacturers Ranking, which is global in scope and covers 65 panel suppliers, 6 more than the previous ranking. The report is available to download for free. Results ...

