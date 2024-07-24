WillCo Tech's CyberSTAR Software Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Status and IL5 ATO for SaaS

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / WillCo Tech, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector, today announced that its CyberSTAR software platform has achieved IL5 FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO) and is now listed as "In Process" in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program with a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving "In Process" status is a testament to WillCo Tech's commitment to providing secure, reliable, and compliant cybersecurity solutions.

"Achieving this 'In Process' milestone is a crucial step in our efforts to deliver the highest standards of cybersecurity readiness and compliance," said Marling Engle, CEO of WillCo Tech. "The IL5 ATO indicates that our security controls have been reviewed by both an approved Third Party Assessor (3PAO) and a DoD agency, showing our readiness for final review with FedRAMP PMO. Our CyberSTAR platform meets FedRAMP's rigorous requirements, ensuring our government partners can prepare their personnel effectively."

Cybersecurity Workforce Readiness with CyberSTAR

CyberSTAR automates DoDD 8140.03 training and compliance tracking, reducing manual efforts by over 90%. This allows Cyber and IT leadership to focus on improving the workforce rather than tracking compliance with the regulation. The platform provides government agencies and contractors with a comprehensive cyber workforce solution that implements the DoD CIO's Cyber Workforce Qualifications Program for an agency. It also addresses key areas such as cyber and IT workforce skills baselining, skill gap closure, and continuous development in the career field.

Looking Ahead

With its anticipated FedRAMP authorization, CyberSTAR is set to enhance its support for federal agencies and the defense industrial base. This authorization will enable comprehensive cybersecurity workforce management, ensuring personnel meet necessary qualifications and readiness standards. CyberSTAR will streamline compliance, reduce administrative burdens, and boost the effectiveness of the federal cyber workforce.

About WillCo Tech

WillCo Tech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector. Our flagship product, CyberSTAR, is an advanced cybersecurity compliance and readiness solution. Willco Tech cyber and IT, workforce management products, are used by several million users in the DoD across large military commands, small Fourth Estate DoD agencies, contractors, and commercial organizations to assign, attain, and maintain 8140 qualifications for their cyber workforce. Focusing on cybersecurity, talent management, and advanced R&D, WillCo Tech delivers cutting-edge products and services that enhance the operational capabilities of DoD agencies and contractors. For more information about WillCo Tech and its team, please visit www.willcotech.com.

