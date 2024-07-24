Swiss consulting firm Pexapark says the total capacity of signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe dropped 36% month on month in June. For the first time, no utility PPAs were recorded, as all deals were corporate. European developers signed 23 PPAs totaling 944 MW in June, according to the latest report from Pexapark. The monthly total represents a 28% reduction in deal count from May and a 36% decrease in terms of volumes. But it does represent stronger performance than in June 2023, when 23 PPAs were signed for a total of 698 MW. Tracked PPA prices reached €50. 10 ($54. 28)/MWh in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...