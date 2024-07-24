Dalrada Financial Corp.: CEO of Dalrada Financial Corporation Subsidiary, Genefic, Inc. Discusses Revenue Drivers and Growth in New Interview

Dan Riley provides updates and insights about the subsidiary's success and significant revenue growth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Genefic, Inc. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ),("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced the release of a new insightful video interview featuring CEO, Dan Riley. The in-depth interview covers important news and updates, and highlights Genefic's growth as the subsidiary continues its impressive revenue growth.

Riley's interview with SmallCapVoice also details Genefic's ongoing success in the specialty pharmacy space-a direct result of its long-term strategy and vision that was officially launched in October of 2023.

This strategy has ultimately delivered considerable traction within the subsidiary's pharmacy and laboratory division as Genefic has two licensed diagnostic laboratories, a 50-state licensed specialty pharmacy, and a recently-acquired infusion pharmacy with a physical location in the greater New Orleans area.

Watch the full interview here .

"We've been very happy and positive about the growth, quarter over quarter. With just launching in October, doing $4 million that quarter and following it up with an $8 million quarter, we're certainly on track to continue to grow as new numbers come out," said Riley, in reference to Genefic's overall revenue in a relatively short amount of time.

Later in the interview, after breaking down each the pharmaceutical sectors Genefic is currently in and hinting at the potential of entering the compounding pharmacy market, Riley said, "We're really trying to cover all verticals within the pharmacy market. What that means is we'll be a one-stop shop, which is the strategy for all pharmacy services and verticals."

About Genefic

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corporation, Genefic, Inc. proudly delivers frontline health products and services through redesigned systems and reimagined patient care. Genefic's unique pharmacy solution, Genefic Specialty Pharmacy , offers more than 30 years of dedicated expertise providing patient advocacy through end-to-end prescription services, medical education, and patient advocacy and support.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology , which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications , and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy , which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada Financial Corporation consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

