Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Quantive StrategyAI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Quantive today announced the availability of Quantive StrategyAI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Quantive customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Quantive StrategyAI goes beyond traditional strategy-related tools by supporting the entire strategy management lifecycle, end-to-end, and by including AI at its core to optimize strategic planning, execution, and reporting. It empowers businesses to:

Make smarter, faster decisions: Leverage AI-powered insights to analyze vast amounts of data, uncover hidden trends, and identify opportunities for growth.

Turn plans into action: Go from business insight into actionable plans in minutes, not months.

Align teams and break down silos: Foster a collaborative environment where everyone involved in the strategic process can work together effectively.

Adapt and optimize continuously: Gain real-time insights into progress and performance, allowing for continuous adaptation and course correction as needed.

"We are thrilled to be making Quantive StrategyAI readily available to a wider audience through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Carmine Visconti, CEO of Quantive. "This underscores our commitment to providing businesses with the solutions they need to make data-driven decisions and achieve strategic excellence."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome Quantive to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Quantive

Quantive empowers modern organizations to turn their ambitions into reality through strategic agility. It's where strategy, teams, and data come together to drive effective decision-making, streamline execution, and maximize performance.

As your company navigates today's competitive landscape, you need an Always-On Strategy to continuously bridge the gap between current and desired business outcomes. Quantive brings together the technology, expertise, and passion to transform your strategy and playbooks from a static formulation to a feedback-driven engine for growth.

Whether you're a fast-growing scale-up, a mid-market business looking to conquer, or a large enterprise looking for innovation, Quantive keeps you ahead every step of the way. For more information, visit www.quantive.com.

