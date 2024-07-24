Acquisition of Irish-headquartered company will accelerate strategic growth in Europe.

Turner Construction Company is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100 percent of Dornan Engineering Group, a specialist mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and commissioning engineering contractor with operations in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe, and the Nordics. The transaction is subject to the customary merger control approval process in the European Union.

Dornan's 1,000 direct employees will deliver approximately $760 million (€700 million) of work in 2024. Dornan's backlog of work is approximately $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion). Dornan delivers services on complex large-scale projects for blue-chip clients predominantly in the advanced technology sector, including data centers and biopharma facilities. This sector represents approximately 85 percent of Dornan's backlog. The Group also delivers key projects for clients in the industrial, healthcare, commercial, aviation, and education sectors.

Turner is long recognized as a leading builder of advanced technology projects in North America and Dornan is a leader in this market in Europe. Both companies have well-established long-term client relationships. The combination of Turner and Dornan creates a business of significant scale in Europe with the ability to deliver an increased portfolio of work and a wider range of services.

Turner has expanded its service offering in Europe and is working on data center projects in the Netherlands and Spain. Through the complimentary services of Dornan, Turner sees a significant opportunity to expand its presence in Europe with new and existing clients.

"Dornan brings incredible strength to Turner and is an important part of Turner's strategy to serve clients wherever their needs are," said Peter Davoren, President and Chief Executive Officer, Turner Construction Company. Davoren continued, "The combination of Turner and Dornan will enable us to offer a broader range of services and solutions that our clients seek in Europe."

"Our employees and clients will benefit greatly as Dornan joins the Turner family of businesses," said Brian Acheson, Chief Executive Officer, Dornan. Acheson continued, "Our clients will continue to enjoy the same level of superior service as we deliver complex technical projects within time and on budget. They will also benefit from the increased scale of Dornan as part of a combined group with over $18 billion of turnover. Similarly, our employees will find increased opportunity provided by Turner to grow Dornan. I am genuinely excited and really looking forward to our future together."

The multinational clients of Turner and Dornan continue to expand, which increases demand for construction and engineering services across Europe. Clients also seek services from Turner's global supply chain business, SourceBlue. SourceBlue helps clients overcome supply chain obstacles and bring a higher degree of certainty to schedules, budgets, and project outcomes.

"Turner has identified $20 billion of advanced technology project opportunities in Europe," said Mike Kuntz, Executive Vice President, Turner Construction Company. Kuntz continued, "The technical expertise of Dornan's people, range of offerings, record of excellence in client service, and shared values made the company the obvious choice for Turner to accelerate growth in the region."

About Turner Construction Company

Our vision is to be the highest value provider of construction services. We deliver our services on complex and challenging building projects of all types and sizes throughout North America and in 30 countries around the world. We seek to create a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future for our people, clients, partners, and the planet. We have earned a reputation for integrity, working safely, and driving innovation. With a focus on creating an environment where people can be at their best, be authentic, and be treated with respect and dignity, the company is widely recognized as a great place to work. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure solutions provider with leading positions in North America, Australia and Europe and a rapidly expanding presence in high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets. Turner and HOCHTIEF are part of the ACS Group of companies which has 140,000 employees worldwide and had revenue of €35.7 billion in 2023. To learn more about Turner visit www.turnerconstruction.com.

About Dornan Engineering Group

Established in 1966, Dornan is a specialist mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and commissioning engineering contractor with operations across Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe and the Nordics, with major project experience across a wide range of sectors. For decades, Dornan has been providing complex engineering solutions to some of the world's most admired companies. To learn more about Dornan visit www.dornangroup.com.

