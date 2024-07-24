Kolmar BNH (KRX: 200130), a leading Korean health functional food Original Development Manufacturing (ODM) firm, is accelerating its expansion efforts into the Southeast Asian and European markets with HemoHIM G, a product designed for the global arena.

HemoHIM G (Global) is the international version of 'HemoHIM', Korea's first individually-approved immune-boosting health supplement developed by Kolmar BNH over an eight-year period. The formulation has been tailored to comply with the food regulations of various countries, with adjustments made to raw materials and ingredient ratios. The product features angelica sinensis, ligusticum chuanxiong, paeonia lactiflora, all selected through rigorous quality control processes. Enhanced taste and aroma also make HemoHIM G more appealing to a broader audience.

In April, Kolmar BNH published a study on HemoHIM G in the SCIE-ranked journal Toxicological Research, demonstrating its safety. Conducted according to OECD guidelines, the study holds significance not only in facilitating safety approvals in other countries but also in reinforcing intellectual property rights with reliable results.

HemoHIM, distributed by Atomy, is a technologically-advanced product of Kolmar BNH. The main ingredient, HemoHIM extract complex of angelica gigas, etc., was developed in collaboration with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. Currently, it is available in 19 countries, including Australia, the United States, Thailand, Central Asia, and South America.

Kolmar BNH continues its efforts in research and development to enhance HemoHIM's global competitiveness including new functionalities, through investing about 4% of its annual revenues to R&D. In June, the company published a study showing that the main ingredient of HemoHIM (HemoHIM extract complex of angelica gigas, etc.), has antioxidant and anti-fatigue effects, which are newly discovered. This study was featured in the June issue of the 'Journal of Medicinal Food,' an SCIE-level international journal.

Leveraging the competitive edge of HemoHIM G, the company plans to speed up exports to European countries, including Turkey, Italy, and Belgium.

An official from Kolmar BNH said, "HemoHIM is Korea's one of the best-selling health supplements, with cumulative sales of KRW 200 billion over the past nine years since 2014. We aim to build on our success in Korea and accelerate our expansion into the European market."

