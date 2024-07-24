Openly Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for the Second Consecutive Year

Premium homeowners insurance provider also receives Comparably's Best Leadership Team Award

Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, announced the company's dual recognition on the 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces List and Comparably's Best Leadership Teams Award . This marks the second consecutive year that Openly has been included on the Inc. Best Workplaces list, a testament to the company's industry-leading culture and positive work environment.

"We are honored to be recognized with two of the most prestigious workplace culture awards, as we place great emphasis on creating a work environment where people can learn, grow, and succeed," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder at Openly. "As a remote-first company, we've long valued collaboration, communication, and work-life balance. These principles define who we are and are integral to our success in creating a successful culture where every team member can thrive. We are immensely proud of our team and their dedication to excellence."

The Inc. Best Workplaces award recognizes companies that excel in workplace culture, employee growth, and enrichment in physical and virtual environments. Openly stood out among thousands of applicants demonstrating outstanding employee satisfaction and engagement. Partnering with Quantum Workplace, Inc. evaluates companies based on rigorous employee engagement surveys and benefits offerings.

The Comparably Awards, based on anonymous feedback, recognized Openly's leadership teams for their exemplary performance in guiding and supporting employees. The Best Leadership Teams award was based on employee sentiment feedback that rated leadership teams and direct managers. Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations annually to present awards, as judged by the individuals who understand their companies best-their employees. Comparably surveyed employees via structured questions covering different workplace topics. Answers were given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Openly was included on the Inc. Best Workplaces list in 2023, and has since been recognized by Comparably for various achievements, including Best Company Outlook, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Company Culture and more. Earlier this year, Openly was also named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer. These awards are a testament to Openly's commitment to fostering a supportive and rewarding workplace culture.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2024, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer , 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces, and earned recognition across three Comparably awards; Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses, Best HR Team , and Best Leadership Teams. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

