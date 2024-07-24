New Social Network and Marketplace for Gun Enthusiasts Moves to American Cloud After Facing Restrictions From Big Tech

Top Mobile App Stores Reject Law-Abiding Community

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / TriggerHill, a new social network and marketplace for firearm enthusiasts, has faced recent restrictions from major well-known tech giants, most of whom are household names. These actions highlight ongoing concerns over digital censorship and its effects on lawful communities and their platforms.

TriggerHill, designed to foster a robust community of law-abiding firearm enthusiasts by providing a dedicated community and marketplace, has been an essential space for like-minded individuals. Despite its compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, TriggerHill was recently restricted from both of the commonly used Big Tech mobile app stores.

Mario, Founder and CEO of TriggerHill, expressed his concern over these developments, stating, "TriggerHill was created to serve the firearm community, promoting legal and responsible firearm use and allowing responsible gun owners a place to express themselves without the fear of censorship. These restrictions by Big Tech undermine our mission and the lawful interests of our users."

A Switch to American Cloud

In response to these challenges, TriggerHill has taken significant steps to ensure the continuity and resilience of its platform. The company is proud to announce its migration to American Cloud hosting, a cancel-proof service known for its unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and robust infrastructure.

"It is unfortunate that the marketplace at large condones this type of discrimination against American citizens," states Aron Wagner, co-founder of American Cloud. "That is why we continue to fight this type of censorship by companies that have no right to make these types of quasi-governmental rulings on behalf of the open market. At American Cloud, we stand for freedom of speech, Constitutional rights, and the free marketplace of ideas and commerce. Our clients feel safe when they use our products, which is what they deserve."

Launch of Progressive Web App

To circumvent the restrictions imposed by Big Tech, TriggerHill will be launching a Progressive Web App. This innovative approach allows users to access the full functionality of TriggerHill directly from their web and mobile devices without the need for app store downloads. The PWA will offer a seamless experience, ensuring users continue to enjoy all features of the platform unhindered.

TriggerHill remains dedicated to providing a secure and engaging platform for firearm enthusiasts nationwide. The company encourages its users to continue supporting the platform through its web-based services and looks forward to exploring additional avenues to ensure its app's availability.

About TriggerHill

TriggerHill is a nationwide social network and marketplace designed for firearm enthusiasts. It aims to be the go-to platform for individuals passionate about firearms, promoting lawful and responsible firearm ownership and use.

About American Cloud

At American Cloud, our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to achieve their full potential through the use of innovative cloud computing. We strive to promote a free and open internet for everyone. We strongly believe that a free and open internet is essential for innovation, economic growth, and free societies. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service, support, and security, so that they can focus on their business without fear of cancellation. We aim to be the premier choice for businesses looking to harness the power of the cloud while also supporting the principles of a free and open internet. We endeavor to make it simple and inexpensive for our clients to employ the best tools and technologies available to better succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

