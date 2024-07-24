SimplyHome Launches Innovative Remote DSP Service to Transform Long-Term Support Solutions

Long-standing enabling technology provider introduces a remote Direct Support Professional solution, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate, accessible care

ARDEN, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / SimplyHome, a trailblazer in enabling technology and leader in remote support consulting, has launched a remote Direct Support Professional (rDSP) solution. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enable independence for individuals receiving Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), including individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and seniors aging in place.

SimplyHome's remote DSP solution integrates personalized human interaction with advanced adaptive and assistive technology. Utilizing real-time communication and information from smart technology devices, remote DSPs provide 24/7 support, personalized care plans, emergency responses, and emotional support, empowering users to more confidently enjoy both safety and independence in their own homes.

"We believe individuals with I/DD and those aging in place have the right to feel safe and secure while also leading a fulfilling, independent life," said Jason Ray, CEO at SimplyHome. "Our remote DSP solution enables individuals to do just that. For providers, our solution offers the flexibility of seamlessly integrating our technology with their existing care teams, or using our remote DSPs and technology to deliver higher-quality, affordable support to more people.

With over 20 years of industry expertise, SimplyHome has evolved from a human services provider to a leading authority in customized technology solutions for LTSS providers. Launching their remote DSP services underscores the company's longstanding commitment to expanding care accessibility, enabling independence, and addressing critical workforce shortages in the LTSS sector.

