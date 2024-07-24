VueReal and RiTdisplay Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the MicroLED Display Market

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing technology, and RiTdisplay Corporation, a subsidiary of RITEK group and a leader in emissive display production, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the microLED display market. This collaboration will enable OEMs and vendors to access state-of-the-art displays that combine unique features, high performance, low power consumption, and high transparency.

Building on years of successful collaboration in developing automotive display and interior/exterior lighting systems, VueReal and RiTdisplay are now expanding their partnership into consumer markets and augmented reality. This expansion leverages RiTdisplay's advanced backplane process technology and VueReal's innovative MicroSolid Printing platform to bring groundbreaking display solutions to a wider range of applications.

VueReal's groundbreaking MicroSolid Printing process is pivotal in achieving production-scale capabilities, ensuring that microLED displays can be manufactured efficiently and cost-competitively. MicroSolid Printing overcomes the industry's primary challenge: the efficient transfer of LEDs from wafer to backplane. The innovative technology addresses the industry's demand for high-quality, scalable microLED production, opening new avenues for diverse applications and markets.

Collaboration Delivers Unmatched Synergies in Advanced Display

RiTdisplay's extensive expertise in emissive display production complements VueReal's technological advancements, forming a synergy that promises exceptional customer value. This partnership aims to set new standards in the display industry, providing products known for their brightness, energy efficiency, and clarity. By leveraging VueReal's proprietary technologies and RiTdisplay's production capabilities, the collaboration will deliver superior performance and cost-effective displays. Customers can look forward to a new era of display technology that enhances user experiences across various applications, from consumer electronics to industrial displays.

"VueReal's technology is revolutionizing the microLED space," said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. "Our collaboration with RiTdisplay will not only accelerate the adoption of microLED displays but also deliver unmatched performance and value to our customers, setting new industry standards."

"RiTdisplay is thrilled to partner with VueReal," saidRobert Chen, general manager of RiTdisplay. "This collaboration allows us to combine our extensive expertise in emissive display production with VueReal's groundbreaking MicroSolid Printing technology. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge displays that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers, offering innovative and commercially viable solutions that will redefine the display market."

The announcement follows a significant expansion of VueReal's operations. In addition to doubling its manufacturing space, VueReal is introducing a state-of-the-art production line capable of producing displays for VueReal customers and serving as a blueprint for adoption in its partners' facilities. This growth underscores VueReal's increasing influence in the global microLED display and micro semiconductor markets.

About RiTdisplay:

RiTdisplay is a leading manufacturer of emissive displays with decades of experience producing high-quality, reliable display solutions. The company is dedicated to innovation and excellence, serving a global customer base with products that meet the highest performance and reliability standards. For more information, please visit https://www.ritdisplay.com

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

