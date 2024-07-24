Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO10

At the request of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 25, 2024. Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO10 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: EXPRS2 TO10 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022088100 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 346993 -------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each option rights of series TO10 entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from November 1, 2024 through November 14, 2024, but at the lowest price of the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 1,50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 20, 2024 - December 4, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 2, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.