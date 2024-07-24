Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APAB | ISIN: SE0008348262 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JD
Frankfurt
24.07.24
09:19 Uhr
0,060 Euro
+0,000
+0,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.07.2024 15:47 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO11

At the request of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from July 25, 2024. 



Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO11
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:   EXPRS2 TO11            
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022088118           
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  346994              
--------------------------------------------------



Terms: Each option rights of series TO11 entitles to the subscription of one  
     (1) new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the  
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period 
     from September 1, 2025 through September 12, 2025, but at the lowest  
     price of the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 1,75 per 
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 18, 2025 - October 2, 2025                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 30, 2025                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.