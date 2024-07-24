Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 12.2% compared to 2Q23.

compared to 2Q23. FEMSA Retail 1 : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues increased 8.9% versus 2Q23.

versus 2Q23. DIGITAL: Spin by OXXO had 7.9 million active users 2 representing a 37.0% growth compared to 2Q23 while Spin Premia had 22.8 million active loyalty users 2 representing a 44.3% growth compared to 2Q23 and an average tender 3 of 36.1 %.

representing a compared to 2Q23 while representing a compared to 2Q23 and an average tender of %. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total volume and revenues grew 7.5% and 13.1%, respectively against 2Q23.

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter 2024

Change vs. comparable period Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 FEMSA Consolidated 12.2% 11.6% 19.1% 14.9% 15.8% 14.9% Proximity Americas 8.9% 11.8% 17.2% 18.4% 7.6% 9.1% 4.1% 6.6% Proximity Europe 5.8% 7.0% 8.8% 9.9% 41.0% 82.3% N.A. N.A. Health (0.4%) (1.3%) (0.2%) (4.4%) (14.8%) (28.0%) (1.1%) (0.3%) Fuel 16.2% 14.7% 12.5% 7.8% 24.1% 13.1% 15.9% 14.6% Coca-Cola FEMSA 13.1% 12.7% 17.2% 15.0% 13.8% 13.0%



José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

During the second quarter, we continued to see good momentum and strong performance from our core business units. Once again, most of our operations, including the two that contribute most to our results, delivered solid numbers. Proximity Americas saw a deceleration in the pace of same-store sales growth in Mexico against a tough comparison base, due in part to a shift in the timing of Holy Week celebrations, volatile weather, and the restriction of alcohol sales ahead of the national election, but offset by stellar gross margin and solid store expansion. Despite a challenging expense environment, Proximity Americas generated solid growth in operating income. For its part, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered a remarkable set of numbers showing double-digit increases across its own income statement, driven once again by strong volume and revenue growth in its major markets.

We continued to see good results at Valora and OXXO Gas, with both businesses delivering double-digit growth in operating income. However, at our Health division we again faced competitive headwinds in Mexico offset by a stable performance in Chile and continued solid results in Colombia retail, and we are laser-focused with our plans to change the trajectory in Mexico to bring it in line with the positive dynamics we see elsewhere at FEMSA. Finally, at Digital, we continued to add users and advance towards our ecosystem objectives.

During the quarter, we also made strides on the execution of our capital allocation framework, actively utilizing both the dividend and share buyback levers to return capital to shareholders. And in early July, we received the remaining payments for the divestiture of our stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot, and we signed agreements to divest our refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, as we continue to act on our stated objectives.

I want to thank our entire team for yet another quarter of excellent effort and results. We are maintaining the push into the second half of the year, confident that we can further maintain our positive momentum.



To obtain the full text of this earnings release, please visit our Investor Relations website at

https://femsa.gcs-web.com/ (https://femsa.gcs-web.com/) under the Financial Reports section





ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

_______________________________________________

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.