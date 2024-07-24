Plotly Receives Advisory Services and Funding to Accelerate AI and Data Science Apps for Production

Plotly to receive advisory services and funding of up to $2M from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to accelerate production-grade AI and data app software development.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Plotly is thrilled to announce it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $2 million from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting a research and development project to help accelerate the company's efforts in supplying data scientists with fast and large-scale AI and data app development tools.

Plotly Dash Enterprise is the leading data application platform empowering data scientists to collaborate with business users, customize application theming, and control the end-user experience with precision. With the new funding, Plotly will accelerate the latest 5.4 release of Dash Enterprise, giving customers access to advanced AI and data app development features such as:

App Studio : a notebook-to-app feature resulting in roughly 65% faster data app creation and lowering the barrier of entry into data science

Cloud ecosystem integration : the simplest way to securely connect to major cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure

AI insights: a toolkit to build customized, powerful chatbots in data applications, bringing the power of LLMs into data science and analytics

Chris Parmer, Plotly co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said, "Our customers use interactive, dynamic data apps built with Dash Enterprise to make critical decisions every day. This support from NRC IRAP is a welcome boost to help us continue to bring sophisticated data apps for everyone, faster."

Additionally, Sanjeev Mohan, former Gartner Research VP and principal at SanjMo, shared his thoughts on the future of analytics. "Data applications are the next gen of analytics that deliver tangible results faster than traditional business intelligence tools and meet needs that standard analytics platforms can't address. These apps enable real-time insights that integrate into operational workflows, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions more effectively and efficiently."

Dash Enterprise 5.4 is generally available late July. To learn more, register for the upcoming launch event.

Contact Information

Domenic Ravita

Plotly

info@plotly.com

SOURCE: Plotly Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.