Strangeworks Announces New Strangeworks Workflow Product

With Strangeworks Workflows, businesses will accelerate their journey from idea to implementation.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / At Q2B Tokyo today, Strangeworks CEO and founder William "whurley" Hurley announced the upcoming release of the new Strangeworks Workflows product and invited applicants to join the beta program. Strangeworks Workflows enables businesses to go from idea to implementation faster by accelerating the entire solution development process - from research and problem formulation to analysis and report generation.





Strangeworks Workflows

Workflows banner





Strangeworks Workflows harnesses AI and conversational compute to accelerate pace and productivity, offering organizations a seamless chat interface to interact with a tailored collection of agents, assistants, and tools. In an internal proof of concept, the Strangeworks team saw an 8-fold increase in the pace of solution generation for an optimization use case.

With the development of Strangeworks Workflows, Strangeworks continues its commitment to delivering value to enterprises by providing access to tomorrow's advanced compute solutions today. Initial users of the new Workflows product will include several of Strangeworks Fortune 500 customers in healthcare and life sciences, energy, aerospace, consulting, and more.

"Enhancing our users' experience by combining quantum computing and artificial intelligence is the first step on a much longer journey," said Strangeworks founder and CEO whurley. "In the near future, we expect that Strangeworks Workflows will make it so that anyone, irrespective of technical ability or experience, will be able to solve their problems with advanced compute, simply by talking to Strangeworks from their laptop or cell phone."

Strangeworks Workflows joins the existing Strangeworks Compute and Strangeworks Applications offerings. Strangeworks Compute provides access to the largest catalog of classical, quantum-inspired, and quantum computing technologies through its online cloud platform and downloadable SDK.

The Strangeworks Applications product line includes the flagship application, Strangeworks Optimization, which provides meaningful abstractions to technologists such as computational scientists and operations researchers to easily develop solutions to optimization problems.

The Strangeworks team also unveiled a new pricing structure designed to provide flexibility and customization to mid- and large-sized organizations. Business Pro and Enterprise Plans now bundle platform access, hardware credits, and professional services to help deliver business-ready solutions.

If you are interested in beta access to the Strangeworks Workflows product, expected in the second half of 2024, sign up on the Strangeworks website at strangeworks.com/workflows.

About Strangeworks

Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Strangeworks combines intuitive software development, conversational computing, AI, and quantum computing. Strangeworks offers a complete suite of solutions to enable businesses to solve their most important computational problems. Access the largest collection of advanced compute solvers and powerful applications - and put them to work, easily and efficiently. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries, our global presence spans the US, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at strangeworks.com.

Contact Information

Casey Barthels

Marketing

inquiries@strangeworks.com

SOURCE: Strangeworks

View the original press release on newswire.com.