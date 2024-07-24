Outset Global Adds to Trading Team in London as Demand for Outsourced Trading Continues

Outset Global Welcomes William Bradley as Managing Director to their London Office.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Outset Global is thrilled to announce the addition of William Bradley to our team as Managing Director in our London office. William brings with him a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in the equity sales & trading space, where he has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication.

William joins Outset Global from Goldman Sachs, where he served as Vice President on the Cross Asset Sales Desk in New York. During his tenure at Goldman Sachs, William covered over 80 institutional clients, trading a wide range of financial instruments including cash equities, equity derivatives, and synthetics. His role required him to collaborate with colleagues across various trading desks, including Rates, FX, and Credit, showcasing his versatility and comprehensive market knowledge.

Prior to his role at Goldman Sachs, William was an Assistant Vice President at Barclays on the Equities Liquid Markets Sales Trading Desk. There, he managed relationships with 50 institutional clients globally, facilitated order flows in diverse equity products, and provided bespoke research and technical analysis. William's ability to negotiate and execute efficient trades based on market conditions and client objectives was instrumental to his success at Barclays.

William's academic background includes a BA in Classics from Yale University, where he also held leadership positions such as President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He completed his secondary education at Eton College in the UK, achieving top grades in A-Levels and AS-Levels.

In addition to his professional and academic accomplishments, William holds dual citizenship in the UK and US and is Series 3, 7, 55, and 63 licensed, further enhancing his credentials for a global firm like Outset.

"We are excited to welcome William Bradley to the Outset Global team," said Raymond McCabe, CEO of Outset Global. "His extensive experience gained from top tier institutions, strategic mindset, and proven track record in the industry make him a valuable addition to our organization. We look forward to the contributions he will make as we continue to expand and innovate in the global financial markets. Being able to attract such strong candidates like William is a testament to Outset's reputation in the Outsourced Trading space."

