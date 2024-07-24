MMGNET Group Announces 2025 Show Dates, New MAGIC Event Added Due to Demand

MMGNET Group, parent company for industry-leading wholesale fashion events MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC and COTERIE, announces the dates and locations for the 2025 calendar year.

MAGIC Miami, an immediates-focused women's market regional event showcasing an inspirational selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, accessories, home, gift, & beauty brands, will return for its second edition January 6-7, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center for two days to showcase the latest trends and provide buyers an opportunity to place orders outside of the standard purchasing season.

MAGIC Las Vegas, the premier women's fashion event featuring the largest selection of brands offering women's trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty will occur February 10-12, 2025, showcasing styles for the Fall/Winter 2025 season at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and August 18-20 for the fall edition where brands will display select product for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Attendees will find must-have trends for upcoming seasons, exclusive collection launches, thought-provoking education panels, engaging networking opportunities, non-stop entertainment, countless happy hours, and so much more.

MAGIC New York, the must-attend east coast market, brings together a global audience of retail buyers - with the industry's leading women's trend, young contemporary, and modern sportswear brands. will return February 18-20, 2025, and September 14-16 to the Javits Center in New York City to showcase hundreds of new and emerging designers across women's young contemporary and trend.

MAGIC Nashville will showcase hundreds of brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear, while also offering new immediates, local collections, first look at holiday, and much more at the Music City Center April 16-17, 2025. Due to increased demand, an additional Nashville show has been added October 2-3 for two days of shopping a curated assortment of southern-inspired brands and products for women's trend and young contemporary.

PROJECT Las Vegas, home to top contemporary men's and women's brands across apparel, footwear and accessories, will host domestic and international buyers seeking elevated brands, culturally relevant designers and connections with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 10-12 and August 18-20, 2025. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce.

SOURCING at MAGIC, the premier destination for businesses, brands, and sourcing professionals to collaborate with apparel and footwear manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 10-12 and August 18-20, and in New York City September 14-16, 2025, at the Javits Center, with a lineup of education and experiences covering technology, sustainability and fashion entrepreneurship.

COTERIE New York will bring together the best contemporary and advanced contemporary women's apparel, footwear, beauty and accessories brands along with a global audience of retailers, stylists and influencers February 18-20, 2025, in New York City at the Javits Center and September 14-16 for the fall edition. COTERIE New York attracts a wide array of domestic and international retailers in the fashion capital, incorporating community conversations, sustainability activations and key brands in many categories including outerwear, denim, eveningwear and casual lifestyle inspired apparel on the show floor.

For more information about the 2025 calendar of events, visit findfashionevents.com.

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com.

About COTERIE New York

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: coteriefashionevents.com

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

