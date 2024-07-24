Mirame Fine Art: Discover the Enigmatic World of Emilia Cantor with MÍRAME Fine Art: Presenting Four New Paintings for Sale

MÍRAME Fine Art brings you unprecedented access to new paintings by Emilia Cantor. Discover why this Costa Rican master is an artist not to be ignored. Be among the first to experience her latest collection, a testament to Cantor's unparalleled fusion of classical technique and modern imagination.

Emelia Cantor, Aglaope

Aglaope, Oil on Canvas, 24 x 20 "





Emilia Cantor trained at the Florence Academy of Art in 2003 and expertly blends traditional skills with a modernist sensibility. Her work fuses contemporary and classical art, creating an enthralling and unique style.

Echoing Picasso, Cantor believes, "You must learn the rules to be able to break them."

Cantor's New Paintings: A Journey of Childhood Wonder

Bridging classical techniques with modern expression, Cantor's latest collection draws inspiration from childhood fantasies, revisiting themes like mermaids, fairies, and street cats. Her vibrant canvases, alive with emotion and intrigue, invite viewers to explore mystical realms.

Featured Artwork: Aglaope

At the heart of Cantor's new collection is "Aglaope," a mesmerising portrayal of the Siren Aglaope. Radiating in luminous green and neon orange, this ethereal figure captivates with her ghostly presence, cautious expression, and elfish ears. This piece exemplifies Cantor's ability to blend otherworldly charm with striking hues.

"Tormenta de Enigmas (Conundrum Storm)" reveals a pregnant mermaid poised on a rocky ledge, her luminous form set against a moody ocean backdrop. "Fairy Ravers" draws inspiration from the vibrant 1990s Caracas rave scene, showcasing two women with green wings amidst whimsical creatures, blending nostalgia with magical allure. Meanwhile, "Callejeras (Street Cats)" features enigmatic felines navigating an urban landscape, with a striking white cat boasting glowing green eyes and neon pink ears.

Click here to explore Cantor's artwork:

https://miramefineart.com/artist/emilia-cantor-available-mirame-fine-art/

Explore Emilia Cantor's Art at MIRAME Fine Art

Emilia Cantor is proudly represented by MIRAME Fine Art. Visit miramefineart.com to explore her work, buy Emilia Cantor's art online, or request a custom commission to bring your specific vision to life. Support Costa Rican culture by buying Costa Rican art online.

About Emilia Cantor

Born in Venezuela in 1979, Cantor showed a fascination with drawing from an early age. She flourished in Florence, Italy, and graduated as an academic painter from the Angel Academy of Art in 2008, receiving prestigious scholarships at the Florence Academy of Art.

Contributions to Art Education

A painting instructor in Venezuela and Chicago.

Founded Atelier del Sol in San José, in 2012.

Pioneered Costa Rica's art education scene, aspiring artists.

Impact and Legacy

Cantor has inspired countless young talents and solidified her status as an influential art educator. She continues to nurture creativity and passion.

Each painting reflects Cantor's signature blend of harmonious colours and refined technique. Her collection, inspired by childhood imagination and mythology, transports viewers to fantastical realms.

