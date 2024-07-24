Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its Dunlop Nickel Copper project, near Nemeiben Lake, La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has received results all the drill holes from its drill program completed in December 2023.

Drill Hole AR 23-003 intercepted starting from 12 meters (m):

136 m of 0.18% Copper (Cu), 0.34% Nickel (Ni), and 175 grams/tonne (g/t) Cobalt (Co) Including 0.23% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 188 g/t Co over 88.15 m.

Drill Hole AR23-005 Intersected starting from 5 m:

67 m of 0.20% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 176 g/t of Co

Please note, the mineralized intervals are core length as true thickness has not yet been determined for the zone.

All of the eight diamond drill holes sampling has been received and summarized in table 1 below.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A powerline runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site. The Company has all the necessary permits to conduct exploration drilling on the Dunlop Nickel-Copper project.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical mineralized zone totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni - 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu - 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co -Source Reference: SMDI#0749 Saskatchewan Mineral Database Identification Number.

The drill program was designed to test favourable Nickel-Copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone by the company's technical team. The program concentrated on drilling targets identified at the East Zone. The program was successful in intersecting the mineralized pyroxenite in all holes. Visually, the mineralization appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%. Table 1 summarizes the assay results for holes AR 23-001 and AR 23-008.

Table 1: Assay Results

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ni (%) Co (ppm) AR 23-001 128 143 15 0.13 0.19 129 AR 23-002 97.5 133.5 36.0 0.14% 0.22 135 Table 1: Assay Results (continued) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ni (%) Co (ppm) AR 23-003 12 148 136 0.18% 0.34 175 Including: 59.85 148 88.15 0.23 0.39 188 AR 23-004 111 129 18 0.27% 0.37 138 AR 23-005 5 72 67 0.16 0.39 176 AR 23-006 63 84 21 0.20 0.31 140 AR 23-007 (Previously Released) 16.00 51.50 35.50 0.32 0.39 161 Including: 26.00 43.00 17.00 0.41 0.52 195 AR 23-008 (Previously Released) 18.50 55.00 36.50 0.35 0.62 247 Including: 33.00 42.70 9.70 0.64 1.35 518

Table 2 summarizes the locations of each drill hole completed during the Winter2023 diamond drill program at Dunlop. See Also collar location map.

Table 2: December 2023 Drill Program; Dunlop

Hole # UTM E UTM N Elevation (m) Az TN Dip Final Depth (m) AR23-001 489275 6130814 400.9 0.0 -50 200.0 AR23-002 489275 6130867 396.7 0.0 -50 155.0 AR23-003 489222 6130867 397.1 0.0 -55 164.0 AR23-004 489325 6130845 395.6 0.0 -50 140.0 AR23-005 489325 6130900 390.5 0.0 -50 119.0 AR23-006 489225 6130918 390.4 0.0 -55 125.0 AR23-007 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -55 65.0 AR23-008 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -70 74.0









Total Meters 1042.0

Key Lake Uranium Claims, Athabasca Basin and Wedge Lake Gold Project:

The company owns early-stage uranium claims in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan: 20,625 acres in Key Lake Uranium Corridor less thank 50 km from a mill. Several Uranium mining companies are drilling the Key Lake Uranium Corridor. Projected strike of the P-2 Thrust fault which hosts the McArthur River uranium mine in the Athabasca basin, extends onto the property.

Wedge Lake Gold mineralization is widespread with several zones / occurrences of gold having been identified and worked over the years on the Wedge Lake Property. There are 5 main zones of gold mineralization on the property: Twin and T20, T6, T-12 and Main. The gold mineralization is associated with either the iron formation, or quartz veins within shear zones in close proximity to the iron formations.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)

ARYA Resources Ltd. maintains tight core sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the Fall 2023 were logged, photographed and sampled at ARYA's secure core facility in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered to Manitoulin Transport in La Ronge, placed on a pallet and shrink wrapped (to ensure no sample bags are misplaced). The sample shipment is delivered to SRC Geoanalytical Labratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using ICP-OES package ICP4T 4-acid total digestion with specified limits and package Au5 for Au, Pt and Pd (method codes ICP4T and Au5 respectively). Company protocols include the insertion of quality control (QC) samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs)), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

ARYA is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person:

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards (CRM's), blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

