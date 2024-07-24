Organic Baby Food Market to be dominated by Prepared Food Segment reaching 19.51 Bn by 2030- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic baby food market is expected to grow from USD 9.01 billion in 2023 to USD 19.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.67%. The global organic baby food market is expected to grow significantly due to rising knowledge of the possible hazards associated with conventional food products and concerns about children's health. Growing parental awareness of various food elements has resulted in a higher concern for the nutrition of their infants. Parents are ready to spend more on baby food than adult food because of the increasing usage of the internet and their increased awareness of new products that are appropriate for their children.

Global Organic Baby Food Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights:

Market Size in 2023 USD 9.01 Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 19.51 Bn CAGR 11.67 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type, Age-Group, and Form Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Get your Sample PDF:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Organic-Baby-Food-Market/2082

Key Player Offerings

In 2023, Sprout Organics, a subsidiary of Neptune Wellness Solutions, announced its development into Target stores across the United States. This collaboration features four popular co-branded organic toddler pouches from Sprout, in partnership with the renowned children's brand CoComelon. This collaboration is a strategic move by Sprout to grow its market presence and make healthy snacks more widely accessible to children.

Kekoa Foods, an emerging player in the organic baby food industry, has greatly increased its market presence through a strategic partnership with Wegmans. The brand's globally-inspired 100% organic purees are now stocked in 100 Wegmans outlets across the Northeast, enhancing their existing presence in over 500 locations globally. This growth signifies a significant achievement for Kekoa Foods, established to offer healthy, organic food options for infants.

The Powdered Segment to dominate the Organic Baby Food Market during the forecast period

The powdered segment remains dominant due to its widespread acceptance and demand, as parents opt for powdered organic baby food to provide their children with a nutrient-rich diet. According to SMR, more than 65% of urban parents prefer powdered organic baby food since it is convenient to prepare and transport, making it a great option for parents with busy schedules. Modern packaging techniques that guarantee product freshness and nutritional integrity are driving the powdered segment's growth in organic baby food-consuming areas. For instance, single-serve packages and resealable pouches are two examples of creative packaging ideas that add to its appeal. Additionally, powdered organic baby food is frequently enriched with vital vitamins and minerals, providing around 70% of a baby's daily nutritional needs between the ages of 6 and 12 months. The growing availability of organic raw materials and strict quality control procedures that assure parents about the product's safety and purity also contribute to the segment's growth.

US in North America to dominate the Organic Baby Food Industry during the forecast period

The United States dominates the global organic baby food market thanks to widespread consumer awareness of the benefits of organic products, a strong retail network, and significant investment in new product innovation. Over 75% of parents prefer organic options to avoid artificial pesticides and other contaminants in foods of their children. The North American market offers several growth opportunities, thanks to the continuous development in product offerings and technological advancements. Companies like Happy Family Organics and Plum Organics have introduced innovative products, such as organic baby food pouches with super foods like kale and quinoa, appealing to health-conscious parents. Additionally, the increasing impact of social media and parenting websites plays a crucial role in informing and shaping consumer choices, leading to the growth of the market. The environmentally conscious consumer base in North America is increasingly moving towards organic baby foods due to the emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging.

Organic Baby Food Key Players

The Organic Baby Food market is competitive with key players including The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Organix Brands Ltd. (United Kingdom), Baby Gourmet Foods Inc. (Canada), Abbott Nutrition (Similac Organic) (United States), Nestlé S.A. (Gerber Organic) (Switzerland), and Bellamy's Organic (Australia) among others.

Request a Sample Report:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Organic-Baby-Food-Market/2082

Key Highlights:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024-2030

Organic Baby Food Market Dynamics - Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Organic Baby Food Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by Type, Age-Group, Form, and Region

Competitive Landscape - Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape - Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Browse for More Reports by Stellar Market Research: Food & Beverage Market Research Report & Consulting

Infant Nutrition Market: The market size was valued at USD 64.86 Bn. in 2023 and the Infant Nutrition revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 108.4 Bn. by 2030.

Baby Food Packaging Market: The market was valued at US$ 65.86 Bn. in 2023. Global Baby Food Packaging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%.

Baby Bottle Market: The market was valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2023. Global Baby Bottle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period.

Parenteral Nutrition Market: The market size was valued at US$ 7.18 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 10.80 Bn.

Food Flavors Market: The market size was valued at USD 18 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Food Flavors Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.33 Bn. by 2030.

Medical Foods Market: The market size was valued at US$ 20.56 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 31.95 Bn.

Food Bars Market: The market size was valued at USD 5.81 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.34 Bn. by 2030.

About Stellar Market Research:

Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

Contact Stellar Market Research:

S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4,

Pinnacle Memories Fl. No. 3,

Pune, Maharashtra, 411029

sales@stellarmr.com

+91 9607365656

Follow us:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458342/Stellar_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/organic-baby-food-market-to-be-dominated-by-prepared-food-segment-reaching-19-51-bn-by-2030--says-stellar-market-research-302205421.html