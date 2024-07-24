Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - The Retreat Restorative & Aesthetics, a boutique cosmetic surgery practice and medspa led by Dr. Joshua Baker, has announced its exclusive "Inner Circle" membership program. This membership aims to provide its loyal clients with unparalleled value and benefits.

The "Inner Circle" membership is designed to enhance the patient experience. Members can enjoy several benefits on a full range of treatments, from cosmetic procedures and weight management to hormone balancing and hair restoration. Additionally, to celebrate each member's special day, The Retreat will offer a complimentary HydraFacial annually.

Dr. Baker, a cosmetic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, expressed his excitement about the new membership program. "Our goal with the 'Inner Circle' membership is to offer our clients not just exceptional care and results but also significant value and exclusive benefits. We want to show our appreciation for their trust in The Retreat," he said.

About The Retreat Restorative & Aesthetics:

Founded by Dr. Joshua Baker, The Retreat Restorative & Aesthetics is a Rockwall-based boutique cosmetic surgery practice and medspa. It specializes in minimally invasive alternatives to traditional cosmetic procedures and is the exclusive provider of QuantumBody- a novel approach to minimally invasive cosmetic surgery that utilizes advanced robotic fat disruption and removal combined with next generation precision energy application resulting in reduced fat volume and tighter skin in treatment areas. The Retreat provides a comprehensive range of medspa services while also offering cutting-edge restorative and regenerative medicine practices, including nanoparticle therapies.

