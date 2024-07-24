Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Clixoni Ltd, a sales and marketing solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its latest service designed to empower business owners in growing their online brand and attracting new clients. The Clixoni Brand Builder offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services, engaging blog posts, strategic social media marketing, and local citations, all seamlessly integrated with the Clixoni sales and marketing CRM.



Clixoni offers a well-rounded solution to brand building, including websites, blogging, and a sales and marketing CRM.

In today's competitive digital landscape, establishing a robust online presence is crucial for business success. The Clixoni Brand Builder is meticulously crafted to provide business owners with everything they need to stand out and thrive. By leveraging Clixoni's expertise, businesses can achieve superior results without the overhead costs associated with hiring an in-house marketing team.

Mark Draper, Director of Clixoni Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service, stating:

"The Clixoni Brand Builder is a game-changer for business owners looking to enhance their online presence and drive client acquisition. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering top-notch services that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. No large setup charge, no lengthy contracts. With this service, we're not just offering tools; we're providing a complete solution that drives growth and success."

The Clixoni Brand Builder is designed to be an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for business owners to juggle multiple vendors or platforms. With Clixoni, clients can expect a seamless experience, from the initial website design to ongoing content creation and marketing efforts. The service includes:

A website tailored to the client's brand and target audience.

Regularly updated blog posts to engage and inform potential clients.

Strategic social media marketing to boost visibility and engagement.

Local citations to improve search engine rankings and local presence.

Integration with Clixoni's powerful sales and marketing CRM for streamlined operations.

By combining these elements with the powerful Clixoni sales and marketing CRM, businesses can streamline their operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales growth.

Business owners interested in learning more about the Clixoni Brand Builder and how it can transform their online presence are encouraged to visit https://www.clixoni.com/marketing/ for further details.

Clixoni continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve their goals. With the launch of the Clixoni Brand Builder, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value and results for its clients.

About Clixoni Ltd

Clixoni is the ultimate all-in-one sales and marketing platform for consultants, business owners and agencies. It's not just about the software; the team is prepared to build websites, write blogs, and offer much more through a comprehensive brand-building service.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217523

SOURCE: Clixoni