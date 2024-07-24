CFI Group: Driving Innovation Forward: CFI Welcomes Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as new Global Brand Ambassador

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, has proudly unveiled a transformative partnership with Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador.

This landmark multi-year agreement marks a pivotal moment for CFI, aligning the group with one of the most iconic figures in motorsport history. Known for his unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion, Hamilton's impact transcends sport. His dedication to pushing boundaries, both on and off the track, mirrors CFI's commitment to empowering traders worldwide with cutting-edge technology, inclusive opportunities, and relentless support. Hamilton's drive for success and positive change makes him an ideal representative of CFI's values and mission.

As the global brand ambassador for CFI, Hamilton's influence will extend beyond representation. His success and dedication will inspire and engage CFI's global audience, highlighting the synergy between CFI's cutting-edge trading solutions and Hamilton's commitment to excellence both on and off the track. The partnership will also further both parties' shared goal for a better, more equal future, with CFI making a donation to Hamilton's foundation, Mission 44 as part of the agreement.

Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI, commented:

"Lewis Hamilton is not just a champion in his field but also a global icon who embodies the values of precision, perseverance, and groundbreaking innovation, as well as a deep commitment to social justice and humanitarian causes. Having him onboard as CFI's new brand ambassador marks a new and exciting chapter in our journey. With a legacy spanning over 25 years and a reputation marked by innovation and excellence, our partnership with Lewis is a natural fit, united by a commitment to breaking limits and achieving greatness. Lewis being a top figure in sports aligns perfectly with CFI being a leader in its field, making this partnership an ideal collaboration."

Lewis Hamilton added:

"I'm excited to join CFI as their Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership aligns with our shared drive for excellence and innovation. Just as I strive for peak performance in everything I do, I am impressed by CFI's dedication to provide best-in-class tools and conditions for their clients. Together, we aim to inspire and have a positive impact, and I'm looking forward to empowering their global community."

Beyond his achievements on the track, Lewis Hamilton is known for his commitment to creating a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world through his foundation, Mission 44. The organisation invests in solutions that empower young people to overcome social injustice and succeed, leveraging Hamilton's personal experiences to create a positive impact. In line with these values, CFI reinforces its commitment to enhancing involvement in social responsibility initiatives and driving community engagement.

Partnering with Lewis Hamilton and making a commitment to Mission 44 reinforces CFI's dedication to excellence and innovation in trading. As the new global brand ambassador, Hamilton embodies the belief that success requires pushing beyond limits and stepping out of comfort zones. His life and career achievements align perfectly with CFI's mission to provide traders worldwide with unparalleled access to global financial markets, along with the necessary tools and support to excel.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.

About Lewis Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton MBE is a Seven-Time Formula One World Champion racing for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. He is considered the most successful driver in the sport's history, having broken the record for race wins with 103 victories to his name. Lewis continues to defy barriers within and outside of Formula 1 as the first and only Black, working-class driver. He launched his research project The Hamilton Commission in 2020, to identify barriers and opportunities for diversity, and a year later, launched his foundation, Mission 44, to build a fairer, more inclusive future in which every young person can thrive. In addition to his significant charitable commitments, Lewis is constantly challenging himself to grow and realise his potential in new ways. His natural creativity has drawn him to the worlds of film, music, business and fashion. In every venture, Lewis has proven himself to be an engaged leader and dedicated partner to various organisations. He is committed to advocating for Black ownership and representation across industries, embodying the essence of innovation and leadership.

About Mission 44

Launched by Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton in 2021, Mission 44 is a charity that is working to build a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world. The charity invests in solutions that empower young people to overcome social injustice and succeed. It has a particular focus on developing an inclusive education system, creating employment opportunities in STEM and motorsport, and empowering young people to shape the world they live in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468353/CFI_Group_Lewis_Hamilton_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468354/CFI_Group_Lewis_Hamilton_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-innovation-forward-cfi-welcomes-seven-time-formula-1-world-champion-lewis-hamilton-as-new-global-brand-ambassador-302205444.html