Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899
Frankfurt
18.07.24
08:02 Uhr
4,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
24.07.2024
Bank of Latvia allows AS "Latvijas Gaze" to organize takeover bid for shares delisting from the regulated market.

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 24.07.2024. has made a decision to
allow AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida
Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001) organize takeover bid for shares delisting from
the regulated market. 

1. Company, registration number, legal address and website:
AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida
Briana 6, Riga, LV-1001, website: https://www.lg.lv/). 

2. Information about the Offeror:
AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida
Briana 6, Riga, LV-1001) is approved as entity, which will organize the takover
bid to buy back shares owned by shareholders according to Share Buyback Law
clause 14 part 2. 

3. The price of one share in the takeover bid and method applied for its
determination: 
The price of one AS "Latvijas Gaze" share for the takeover bid is determined
according to Share Buyack Law clause 14 part 7. The price of one share in the
takeover offer is 3.35 EUR. 

4. Term of the takeover bid:
14 days from the next business day after the prospectus is published on AS
"Nasdaq Riga" website. 

Attached: AS "Latvijas Gaze" takeover bid prospectus (In Latvian).

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236105
