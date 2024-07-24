Bank of Latvia allows AS "Latvijas Gaze" to organize takeover bid for shares delisting from the regulated market.

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 24.07.2024. has made a decision to allow AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001) organize takeover bid for shares delisting from the regulated market. 1. Company, registration number, legal address and website: AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana 6, Riga, LV-1001, website: https://www.lg.lv/). 2. Information about the Offeror: AS "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana 6, Riga, LV-1001) is approved as entity, which will organize the takover bid to buy back shares owned by shareholders according to Share Buyback Law clause 14 part 2. 3. The price of one share in the takeover bid and method applied for its determination: The price of one AS "Latvijas Gaze" share for the takeover bid is determined according to Share Buyack Law clause 14 part 7. The price of one share in the takeover offer is 3.35 EUR. 4. Term of the takeover bid: 14 days from the next business day after the prospectus is published on AS "Nasdaq Riga" website. Attached: AS "Latvijas Gaze" takeover bid prospectus (In Latvian). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236105