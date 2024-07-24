Blue Diamond Resorts: Royalton Chic Antigua's Overwater Suites Are Now Available for Bookings

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, July 24, 2024, are now available for booking. These suites, set to be unveiled in September 2024, offer a unique and luxurious escape in the heart of Antigua, blending sophistication with the resort's signature 'Party Your Way' concept.



Perched gracefully over the tranquil Caribbean waters, these overwater accommodations have already captivated the imagination of discerning travelers. Guests can enjoy the ultimate in luxury without traveling to far-off destinations like Bali or Bora Bora.

Each of the twelve overwater suites features a captivating crystal glass floor, allowing guests to marvel at the sea below every morning. The modern, enchanting décor complements a full-service hospitality experience, complete with a private butler, room service from seven exceptional restaurants, private in-suite check-in, and culinary delights. The suites are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including interactive smart TVs and premium sound systems.

Royalton CHIC Antigua's Overwater Suites stand out with their choice of three distinct categories: Chairman, Presidential, and Junior Suites. Each category offers a unique experience, perfect for various special occasions such as couples' retreats, honeymoons, babymoons, intimate bachelor or bachelorette trips, and more. All of these suites are Diamond Club room category, which includes access to private and exclusive areas of the resort, such as a private pool and beach area.

Every suite is designed to provide a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, with up to 3,049 ft² of space, panoramic sunset views year-round, private terraces featuring plunge pools, direct access to the sea, and a relaxing hammock over the water, providing the perfect spot to unwind while soaking in the stunning surroundings. Inside, guests will find modern décor with vibrant touches, premium bathrooms with tubs, and unique glass floors in the living room that offer a glimpse into the marine life below.

Strategically located within the resort, the overwater suites offer uninterrupted, breathtaking ocean views at the foot of a mountain right over the ocean. Royalton CHIC Antigua continues to revolutionize the all-inclusive experience, infusing it with the dynamic 'Party Your Way' vibe that has resonated so well in other iconic destinations like Cancun and Punta Cana. This allows guests to tailor their vacation experience, whether lounging poolside with friends, enjoying vibrant parties, or retreating to the top suites for a serene escape.

Rates for these luxurious overwater experiences start at $1800 USD per person, per night. For more information or to book your next vacation, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHICResorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resortsoffer adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana - Dominican Republic, Cancun - Mexico, and Antigua, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences where luxury and fun intersect in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun- Party Your Way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury, the premium DreamBed, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity and exclusivity through the Diamond Club category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort's unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7989f153-fca7-48b1-9cf9-4e96b9ecd0b9