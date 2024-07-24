AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says average electricity prices rose in all major European markets for the second consecutive week during the third week of July. Portugal, meanwhile, broke its record for daily PV production. Electricity prices increased in all major European markets in the third week of July, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy said prices were driven upwards by a slight increase in weekly average gas prices and a decline in wind generation. The Nordic market registered the largest percentage jump from the week prior, at 11%, while the Italian market recorded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...