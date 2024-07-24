LEBANON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the initial contribution of the April 12, 2024 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("EFBI" or "Eagle") acquisition and the growing benefits of the November 1, 2023 Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ("Cincinnati Federal") acquisition. As a result of these transformative transactions, LCNB's scale increased to $4.21 billion in total assets managed, becoming one of the largest independent community banks in Ohio. I am extremely proud of how our teams have come together to successfully integrate the Eagle and Cincinnati Federal acquisitions. During the 2024 second quarter, we completed the data and customer conversion of the Eagle transaction, and we are now on one system under the LCNB brand."

Mr. Meilstrup continued, "We believe our financial results are beginning to reflect the benefits of our larger scale and the opportunities to provide additional financial services to customers across our Ohio and Kentucky markets, including expanded wealth management solutions, greater mortgage loan capabilities, and additional cash management offerings. As a result, we experienced year-over-year and sequential growth in non-interest income, and we saw a 14-basis point sequential increase in our tax equivalent net interest margin. In addition, I am encouraged by the significant improvement in adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain nonrecurring items, over the past three months, as our 2024 second quarter adjusted net income increased by 56.8% to $4.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share."

"We believe we are well positioned for continued improvements in profitability as a result of the completion of our integration efforts, our excellent asset quality, and the initiatives we are pursuing to strengthen our balance sheet. I look forward to updating shareholders on the progress we are making, as we focus on providing leading financial services and expanding our product offerings to more customers throughout our Ohio and Kentucky communities," concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Income Statement

Net income for the 2024 second quarter was $0.9 million, compared to net income of $4.7 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2024 second quarter were $0.07, compared to $0.42 for the same period last year. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $8.9 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 were $0.21, compared to $0.79 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for the 2024 second quarter was $4.1 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the first half ended June 30, 2024 was $6.7 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.82 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $15.2 million, compared to $14.2 million for the comparable period in 2023. Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $29.1 million, as compared to $28.1 million in the same period last year. An increase in interest income from loans, due to a higher volume of average loans outstanding and the average rates earned on these loans, was partially offset by higher average balances in interest-bearing demand and money market deposits, IRA and time certificates, and long-term debt and an increase in rates paid for these liabilities. For the 2024 second quarter, LCNB's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.86%, compared to 3.28% for the same period last year. Net interest margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was 2.80%, as compared to 3.28% in the same period last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased $782,000, or by 10.8%, to $8.0 million, compared to $7.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest income for both the three- and six-month periods was primarily due to higher fiduciary income and higher gains on sales of loans. Partially offsetting non-interest income during the quarter was a $843,000 pretax loss on the sale of approximately $48.9 million of below market rate loans acquired from Cincinnati Federal. The Company estimates an earn-back period of three to four months on the sale associated with reduced interest expense.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $17.8 million, compared to $12.1 million for the same period last year. The $5.7 million increase was primarily due to higher personnel and operating expenses, as well as one-time merger related expenses, associated with the Cincinnati Federal and Eagle acquisitions. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $8.7 million higher than the comparable period in 2023, partially due to an increase of $3.2 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, a $459,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums, and a $2.7 million increase in merger-related expenses. In addition, non-interest expense for the 2023 second quarter benefited from a $425,000 gain recognized on the sale of an office building that had been closed as a result of LCNB's office consolidation strategy. The remaining net increase can be attributed to smaller increases in various other accounts.

Capital Allocation

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, LCNB did not repurchase any of its outstanding shares. At June 30, 2024, LCNB had 315,047 shares remaining under its share repurchase program.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, LCNB paid $0.22 per share in dividends, a 4.8% increase from $0.21 per share in the second quarter of last year. Year-to-date, LCNB paid $0.44 per share in dividends, compared to $0.42 per share for the first half of last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased 21.6%, to $2.37 billion, from $1.95 billion at June 30, 2023. Net loans at June 30, 2024 increased 20.9%, to $1.73 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Cincinnati Federal and Eagle acquisitions. Not including the Cincinnati Federal and Eagle acquisitions, total net loans increased 2.1% organically, or by $30.4 million, from the same period a year ago.

Loans held for sale totaled $44.0 million, compared to $75.6 million at March 31, 2024, and are primarily composed of loans scheduled to be sold to an investor during the remainder of 2024. LCNB anticipates that proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting loan growth, paying down long-term debt, and adding to liquidity balances.

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 increased 21.7% to $1.94 billion, compared to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2023. Not including the Cincinnati Federal and Eagle acquisitions, total deposits increased 6.8% organically, or by $108.7 million, from June 30, 2023.

As of the transaction date, the fair value of loans acquired from Eagle totaled $127.0 million and the fair value of deposits acquired totaled $132.4 million. Core deposit intangibles totaled $3.8 million and the increase to goodwill was $14.0 million.

Assets Under Management

Total assets managed at June 30, 2024 were a record $4.21 billion, compared to $3.23 billion at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase in total assets managed was primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal and Eagle acquisitions and organic growth in LCNB total assets, trust and investments, mortgage loans serviced, and brokerage accounts. Organically, trust and investments and brokerage accounts increased due to a higher number of new LCNB Wealth Management customer accounts and an increase in the fair value of managed assets. Mortgage loans serviced increased primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal acquisition.

Asset Quality

For the 2024 second quarter, LCNB recorded a provision for credit losses of $528,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $30,000 for the 2023 second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, LCNB recorded a total provision for credit losses of $653,000, compared to a total recovery of credit losses of $27,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs for the 2024 second quarter were $18,000, or 0.00% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $33,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the same period last year. For the 2024 six-month period, net charge-offs were $63,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $49,000, or 0.01% of average loans, for the 2023 six-month period.

Total nonperforming loans, which include non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $3.0 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $707,000, or 0.05% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to one commercial real estate relationship, representing a balance of $2.6 million. LCNB does not foresee a loss on this loan as it is deemed to have adequate provision based on management's current review of the property value. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.13% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.04% at June 30, 2023.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio and Northern Kentucky. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank also provides community-oriented banking services to customers in Northern Kentucky through a bank office in Boone County, Kentucky. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate", "could", "may", "feel", "expect", "believe", "plan", and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB's business and operations. Additionally, LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB's business strategies; LCNB's ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future and the allowance for credit losses may be inadequate; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include further interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB's operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB's market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB's operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB's operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; global geopolitical relations and/or conflicts could create financial market uncertainty and have negative impacts on commodities and currency, which could adversely affect LCNB's operating results and financial condition; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics could negatively affect LCNB's customers given its concentrated geographic scope, which could impact LCNB's operating results; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of legislative, tax, accounting, and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, changes in deposit insurance premium levels, and any such future regulatory actions or reforms.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06-30-2024 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 06-30-2024 06-30-2023 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 26,965 $ 24,758 $ 23,310 19,668 18,703 51,723 36,621 Interest expense 11,748 10,863 8,651 6,097 4,526 22,611 8,502 Net interest income 15,217 13,895 14,659 13,571 14,177 29,112 28,119 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 528 125 2,218 (114 ) 30 653 (27 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 14,689 13,770 12,441 13,685 14,147 28,459 28,146 Non-interest income 4,080 3,929 4,606 3,578 3,646 8,009 7,227 Non-interest expense 17,825 15,472 17,576 12,244 12,078 33,297 24,603 Income (loss) before income taxes 944 2,227 (529 ) 5,019 5,715 3,171 10,770 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 19 312 (236 ) 949 1,021 331 1,919 Net income (loss) $ 925 $ 1,915 $ (293 ) $ 4,070 4,694 2,840 8,851 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accrete income on acquired loans $ 1,248 $ 776 $ 410 - - 2,024 74 Amort/Accrete expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities $ 638 $ 459 $ 309 - - 1,096 - Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 15,256 $ 13,933 $ 14,703 13,617 14,223 29,189 28,212 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.44 0.42 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.21 0.79 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.21 0.79 Book value per share $ 17.33 $ 17.67 $ 17.86 18.10 18.20 17.33 18.20 Tangible book value per share $ 10.08 $ 11.26 $ 11.42 12.72 12.81 10.08 12.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,033,264 13,112,302 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 13,610,854 11,122,371 Diluted 14,033,264 13,112,302 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 13,610,854 11,122,371 Shares outstanding at period end 14,151,755 13,224,276 13,173,569 11,123,382 11,116,080 14,151,755 11,116,080 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.15 % 0.34 % (0.05 )% 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.24 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 1.53 % 3.28 % (0.53 )% 7.92 % 9.22 % 2.38 % 8.78 % Return on average tangible common equity 2.02 % 4.39 % (0.72 )% 11.21 % 13.07 % 3.17 % 12.46 % Dividend payout ratio 314.29 % 146.67 % NM 56.76 % 50.00 % 209.52 % 53.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.86 % 2.72 % 2.99 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 2.80 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 92.19 % 86.62 % 91.02 % 71.21 % 67.59 % 89.51 % 69.42 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,872 $ 32,951 $ 39,723 43,422 26,020 Debt and equity securities 312,241 306,775 318,723 309,094 314,763 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 125,703 $ 122,229 $ 120,411 125,751 127,553 Commercial, secured by real estate 1,117,798 1,099,601 1,107,556 981,787 961,173 Residential real estate 458,949 398,250 459,073 313,286 312,338 Consumer 22,912 24,137 25,578 27,018 29,007 Agricultural 11,685 12,647 10,952 11,278 9,955 Other, including deposit overdrafts 233 73 82 80 69 Deferred net origination fees (533 ) (583 ) (181 ) (796 ) (844 ) Loans, gross 1,736,747 1,656,354 1,723,471 1,458,404 1,439,251 Less allowance for credit losses 11,270 10,557 10,525 7,932 7,956 Loans, net $ 1,725,477 1,645,797 1,712,946 1,450,472 1,431,295 Loans held for sale 44,002 75,581 - - - NM - Not Meaningful Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06-30-2024 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 06-30-2024 06-30-2023 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 10,557 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 Fair value adjustment for purchased credit deteriorated loans 189 - 493 - - Provision for credit losses 542 77 2,203 9 131 Losses charged off (87 ) (78 ) (126 ) (57 ) (49 ) Recoveries 69 33 23 24 16 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 11,270 10,557 10,525 7,932 7,956 Total earning assets $ 2,058,110 $ 1,971,130 $ 2,045,382 1,787,796 $ 1,756,157 Total assets 2,371,313 2,283,151 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 Total deposits 1,943,060 1,858,493 1,824,389 1,616,890 1,596,709 Short-term borrowings - 10,000 97,395 30,000 112,289 Long-term debt 162,150 162,638 113,123 112,641 18,122 Total shareholders' equity 245,214 233,663 235,303 201,349 202,316 Equity to assets ratio 10.34 % 10.23 % 10.27 % 10.16 % 10.37 % Loans to deposits ratio 89.38 % 89.12 % 94.47 % 90.20 % 90.14 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 142,679 $ 145,850 $ 146,999 141,508 142,362 Tangible common assets (TCA) 2,268,778 2,195,338 2,203,288 1,921,827 1,890,809 TCE/TCA 6.29 % 6.64 % 6.67 % 7.36 % 7.53 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,396 $ 51,366 $ 49,436 36,177 30,742 45,378 33,205 Debt and equity securities 309,668 310,771 310,274 313,669 321,537 310,222 324,320 Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,818,253 $ 1,722,568 $ 1,622,911 1,451,153 1,405,939 1,770,410 1,397,708 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 11,386 10,523 8,826 7,958 7,860 10,954 7,692 Net loans $ 1,806,867 1,712,045 1,614,085 1,443,195 1,398,079 1,759,456 1,390,016 Total earning assets, including loans held for sale $ 2,142,064 $ 2,056,656 $ 1,952,121 1,775,713 1,737,256 2,099,362 1,733,160 Total assets 2,404,782 2,294,766 2,182,477 1,971,269 1,927,956 2,349,774 1,925,004 Total deposits 1,965,987 1,824,546 1,759,677 1,610,508 1,604,346 1,895,268 1,594,159 Short-term borrowings 11,291 65,052 64,899 63,018 79,485 38,171 86,996 Long-term debt 162,555 150,177 115,907 72,550 18,514 156,366 18,747 Total shareholders' equity 243,927 235,119 220,678 203,967 204,085 239,523 203,257 Equity to assets ratio 10.14 % 10.25 % 10.11 % 10.35 % 10.59 % 10.19 % 10.56 % Loans to deposits ratio 92.49 % 94.41 % 92.23 % 90.11 % 87.63 % 93.41 % 87.68 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs $ 18 $ 45 $ 102 33 33 63 49 Other real estate owned - - - - - - - Non-accrual loans $ 2,845 $ 2,719 $ 80 85 451 2,845 451 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 159 524 72 176 256 159 256 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,004 3,243 152 261 707 3,004 707 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06-30-2024 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 06-30-2024 06-30-2023 Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 2,371,313 2,283,151 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 Trust and investments (fair value) 897,746 890,800 806,770 731,342 744,149 Mortgage loans serviced 422,951 386,490 391,800 146,483 143,093 Cash management 93,842 13,314 2,375 2,445 2,668 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 419,646 411,211 392,390 368,854 384,889 Total assets managed $ 4,205,498 3,984,966 3,884,927 3,230,792 3,225,562 Reconciliation of Net Income Less Tax-Effected Merger-Related Costs Net income (loss) $ 925 1,915 (293 ) 4,070 4,694 2,840 8,851 Merger expenses 2,320 775 3,914 302 415 3,095 440 Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans 763 - 1,722 - - 763 - Loss on sale of below-market acquired loans 843 - - - - 843 - Tax effect (773 ) (90 ) (1,102 ) (3 ) (63 ) (863 ) (67 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,078 2,600 4,241 4,369 5,046 6,678 9,224 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.20 $ 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.49 0.82 Adjusted return on average assets 0.68 % 0.46 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.05 % 0.57 % 0.97 % Adjusted return on average equity 6.72 % 4.45 % 7.62 % 8.50 % 9.92 % 5.61 % 9.15 %

Rate Loans (1) $ 1,818,253 24,836 5.49 % $ 1,405,939 16,763 4.78 % $ 1,722,568 22,682 5.30 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 14,143 215 6.11 % 9,780 144 5.91 % 23,317 324 5.59 % Federal Reserve Bank stock 6,248 180 11.59 % 4,652 140 12.07 % 5,509 (4 ) (0.29 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,152 367 7.32 % 6,713 121 7.23 % 16,239 341 8.45 % Investment securities: Equity securities 4,985 39 3.15 % 3,386 38 4.50 % 4,995 40 3.22 % Debt securities, taxable 259,768 1,183 1.83 % 282,325 1,323 1.88 % 265,164 1,232 1.87 % Debt securities, non-taxable (2) 18,515 184 4.00 % 24,461 220 3.61 % 18,864 181 3.86 % Total earnings assets 2,142,064 27,004 5.07 % 1,737,256 18,749 4.33 % 2,056,656 24,796 4.85 % Non-earning assets 274,104 198,560 248,633 Allowance for credit losses (11,386 ) (7,860 ) (10,523 ) Total assets $ 2,404,782 $ 1,927,956 $ 2,294,766 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits $ 648,772 3,575 2.22 % $ 521,422 1,597 1.23 % $ 643,199 3,917 2.45 % Savings deposits 372,240 307 0.33 % 395,367 134 0.14 % 368,049 206 0.23 % IRA and time certificates 493,297 5,808 4.74 % 215,403 1,604 2.99 % 370,130 4,067 4.42 % Short-term borrowings 11,291 181 6.45 % 79,485 1,008 5.09 % 65,052 935 5.78 % Long-term debt 162,555 1,877 4.64 % 18,514 183 3.96 % 150,177 1,738 4.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,688,155 11,748 2.80 % 1,230,191 4,526 1.48 % 1,596,607 10,863 2.74 % Demand deposits 451,678 472,154 443,168 Other liabilities 21,022 21,526 19,872 Equity 243,927 204,085 235,119 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,404,782 $ 1,927,956 $ 2,294,766 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.27 % 2.85 % 2.11 % Net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis (4) 15,256 2.86 % 14,223 3.28 % 13,933 2.72 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.89 % 141.22 % 128.81 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Income from tax-exempt securities is included in interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis. Interest income has been divided by a factor comprised of the complement of the incremental tax rate of 21%. (3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average rate on total interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. (4) The net interest margin is the taxable-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 25,750 36,535 Interest-bearing demand deposits 9,122 3,188 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,872 39,723 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 1,330 1,336 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 3,666 3,666 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 261,357 276,601 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $7 and $5 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 18,844 16,858 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 6,334 5,086 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 20,710 15,176 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,270 and 10,525 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,725,477 1,712,946 Loans held for sale 44,002 - Premises and equipment, net 40,766 36,302 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,026 6,000 Goodwill 93,922 79,509 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 12,135 9,494 Bank-owned life insurance 53,510 49,847 Interest receivable 9,473 8,405 Other assets, net 38,889 30,643 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,371,313 2,291,592 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 449,110 462,267 Interest-bearing 1,493,950 1,362,122 Total deposits 1,943,060 1,824,389 Short-term borrowings - 97,395 Long-term debt 162,150 113,123 Operating lease liabilities 6,290 6,261 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,599 15,121 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,126,099 2,056,289 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares - no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common shares - no par value; authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 17,363,138 and 16,384,952 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; outstanding 14,151,755 and 13,173,569 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 187,195 173,637 Retained earnings 136,883 140,017 Treasury shares at cost, 3,211,383 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (56,015 ) (56,015 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (22,849 ) (22,336 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 245,214 235,303 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,371,313 $ 2,291,592

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 24,836 16,763 47,518 32,906 Dividends on equity securities: With a readily determinable fair value 9 8 18 25 Without a readily determinable fair value 30 30 61 50 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 1,183 1,323 2,415 2,666 Non-taxable 145 174 288 350 Other investments 762 405 1,423 624 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 26,965 18,703 51,723 36,621 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 9,690 3,335 17,880 5,791 Interest on short-term borrowings 181 1,008 1,116 2,312 Interest on long-term debt 1,877 183 3,615 399 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 11,748 4,526 22,611 8,502 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,217 14,177 29,112 28,119 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 528 30 653 (27 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 14,689 14,147 28,459 28,146 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 2,067 1,787 4,040 3,527 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,537 1,445 2,921 2,927 Net losses from sales of debt securities, available-for-sale - - (214 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 341 277 659 548 Net gains from sales of loans 50 3 572 9 Other operating income 85 134 31 216 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,080 3,646 8,009 7,227 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 9,006 7,061 17,560 14,410 Equipment expenses 395 417 785 778 Occupancy expense, net 944 599 1,949 1,562 State financial institutions tax 476 396 904 793 Marketing 210 320 384 512 Amortization of intangibles 298 112 534 223 FDIC insurance premiums, net 394 224 898 439 Contracted services 844 666 1,628 1,307 Merger-related expenses 2,320 415 3,095 440 Other non-interest expense 2,938 1,868 5,560 4,139 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 17,825 12,078 33,297 24,603 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 944 5,715 3,171 10,770 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 19 1,021 331 1,919 NET INCOME $ 925 4,694 2,840 8,851 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.07 0.42 0.21 0.79 Diluted $ 0.07 0.42 0.21 0.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,033,264 11,056,308 13,610,854 11,122,371 Diluted 14,033,264 11,056,308 13,610,854 11,122,371

