CANFIELD, Ohio Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) today announced net income of $11.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 included pretax items of $515,000 for the loss on the sale of investment securities and write downs on certain other assets held for sale. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $12.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, "Our second quarter financial results are encouraging as we experienced strong loan growth along with sequential improvement in net interest income. We are pleased that asset quality also continues to be a source of strength. Over the near term, we remain focused on supporting the financial needs of our communities, while ensuring the Company is well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $5.16 billion at June 30, 2024, up from $5.08 billion at March 31, 2024, and $5.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans increased to $3.24 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.18 billion at March 31, 2024 and $3.20 billion at December 31, 2023. While loan growth accelerated sharply in the second quarter of 2024, the Company still anticipates total loan growth of approximately 1.5% - 2% in 2024, reflecting the challenging economic and interest rate environment, as well as the Company's focus on maintaining excellent asset quality.

The Company had securities available for sale of $1.25 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2024, and $1.30 billion at December 31, 2023. Gross unrealized losses on the portfolio totaled $242.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase from $234.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $217.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Company expects bond market volatility to continue in 2024 and anticipates that it will continue to reduce the size of the securities portfolio via runoff to optimize profitability and enhance liquidity.

Total deposits increased to $4.21 billion at June 30, 2024, up slightly from $4.20 billion at March 31, 2024, and $4.18 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits declined to $968.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $977.5 million at March 31, 2024, and $1.03 billion at December 31, 2023 even as growth in interest bearing deposits offset this decline. Customers continue to seek higher rates on their deposit balances but the pace of activity continues to slow.

Total stockholders' equity was $396.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $397.0 million at March 31, 2024, and $404.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decline since December has been driven by an increase in the unrealized losses on investment securities offset by earnings net of dividend payments to shareholders.

Credit Quality

The Company's non-performing loans increased slightly to $12.9 million at June 30, 20024, compared to $12.0 million at March 31, 2024, but were down from $15.1 million at December 31, 2023. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.40% at June 30, 2024, 0.38% at March 31, 2024, and 0.47% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.25% at June 30, 2024, 0.24% at March 31, 2024, and 0.30% at December 31, 2023. The Company's loans which were 30-89 days delinquent were $18.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 0.57% of total loans, compared to $16.7 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $25,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increased provision for credit losses was primarily due to loan growth of $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to loan shrinkage of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.07% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.05% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.04% at March 31, 2024 and 1.08% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $32.1 million compared to $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Average interest earning assets are down $5.4 million when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin has declined from 2.92% for the second quarter of 2023 to 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. This decline in net interest margin was due to increased funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. The increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle, and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced with more costly wholesale funding. Excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest, non-GAAP, the Company's net interest margin was 2.51% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

The Company recorded noninterest income of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase is due to increases in several categories of noninterest income offset by declines in other noninterest income and losses on the sale of securities.

Service charges on deposit accounts were $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2023. The Company undertook a review of all service charges in late 2023 and early 2024 and implemented fee increases across deposit product lines in the second quarter. Bank owned life insurance income increased from $584,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to $652,000 in the second quarter of 2024 as crediting rates on the insurance policies continue to increase. Trust fees increased to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to continued strong growth in this line of business. Losses on the sale of securities totaled $124,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to gains on the sale of securities of $13,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Other noninterest income declined from $463,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to $162,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded write downs totaling $391,000 on other assets held for sale during the second quarter of 2024. No write downs occurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

The Company's noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $26.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included $442,000 of merger related charges. There were no merger related expenses during the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits were $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries associated with employee raises along with higher health care expenses. FDIC and state and local taxes decreased by $309,000 to $1.2 million for the first three months of 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the first three months of 2023 due to lower FDIC premiums. Intangible amortization declined to $630,000 in the second quarter of 2024 from $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by accelerated amortization that occurred in the second quarter of 2023 that did not reoccur in 2024 and amortization from a prior acquisition running off. Other noninterest expense increased $545,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Timing surrounding postage expense and ATM/debit card charges drove much of this increase.

Liquidity

The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 77.0% at June 30, 2024 while the Company's average deposit balance per account (excluding collateralized deposits) was $22,375 for the same period. At June 30, 2024, the Company had access to an additional $679.7 million of FHLB borrowing capacity, along with $238.1 million in available for sale securities that are not pledged.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Change Total interest income $ 56,846 $ 55,054 $ 55,069 $ 54,229 $ 52,804 $ 111,900 $ 104,037 7.6 % Total interest expense 24,780 23,367 22,239 20,461 18,226 48,147 32,849 46.6 % Net interest income 32,066 31,687 32,830 33,768 34,578 63,753 71,188 -10.4 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 1,112 (449 ) 286 243 25 663 8,624 -92.3 % Noninterest income 9,606 8,357 12,156 9,831 9,449 17,963 19,874 -9.6 % Acquisition related costs 0 0 452 268 442 0 4,755 -100.0 % Other expense 26,403 27,039 26,520 27,448 25,944 53,442 52,353 2.1 % Income before income taxes 14,157 13,454 17,728 15,640 17,616 27,611 25,330 9.0 % Income taxes 2,374 2,214 3,151 2,326 2,650 4,588 3,289 39.5 % Net income $ 11,783 $ 11,240 $ 14,577 $ 13,314 $ 14,966 $ 23,023 $ 22,041 4.5 % Average diluted shares outstanding 37,487 37,479 37,426 37,379 37,320 37,480 37,624 Basic earnings per share 0.32 0.30 0.39 0.36 0.40 0.62 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.31 0.30 0.39 0.36 0.40 0.61 0.59 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.34 0.34 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 2.71 % 2.70 % 2.78 % 2.86 % 2.92 % 2.70 % 3.00 % Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 60.80 % 61.54 % 57.84 % 60.11 % 56.28 % 61.17 % 59.50 % Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 0.93 % 0.90 % 1.17 % 1.06 % 1.18 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 12.15 % 11.47 % 17.98 % 14.49 % 16.12 % 11.76 % 11.94 % Dividends to Net Income 54.04 % 56.65 % 43.68 % 47.82 % 42.54 % 55.61 % 58.09 % Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.97 % 0.93 % 1.22 % 1.09 % 1.23 % 0.95 % 0.90 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 23.74 % 21.88 % 43.77 % 30.29 % 33.55 % 22.79 % 25.05 % Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,987 $ 148,630 $ 103,658 $ 93,923 $ 116,063 Debt securities available for sale 1,246,730 1,270,149 1,299,701 1,210,736 1,316,878 Other investments 37,594 34,619 35,311 35,342 44,975 Loans held for sale 2,577 1,854 3,711 1,910 2,197 Loans 3,237,369 3,181,318 3,198,127 3,168,554 3,155,200 Less allowance for credit losses 33,991 33,159 34,440 34,753 34,957 Net Loans 3,203,378 3,148,159 3,163,687 3,133,801 3,120,243 Other assets 485,587 476,599 472,282 495,451 473,098 Total Assets $ 5,156,853 $ 5,080,010 $ 5,078,350 $ 4,971,163 $ 5,073,454 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 968,693 $ 977,475 $ 1,026,630 $ 1,039,524 $ 1,084,232 Interest-bearing 3,237,142 3,220,650 3,150,756 3,217,869 3,165,381 Brokered time deposits 0 0 0 254,257 21,135 Total deposits 4,205,835 4,198,125 4,177,386 4,511,650 4,270,748 Other interest-bearing liabilities 494,890 433,777 443,663 88,550 388,437 Other liabilities 59,434 51,082 52,886 54,981 47,278 Total liabilities 4,760,159 4,682,984 4,673,935 4,655,181 4,706,463 Stockholders' Equity 396,694 397,026 404,415 315,982 366,991 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,156,853 $ 5,080,010 $ 5,078,350 $ 4,971,163 $ 5,073,454 Period-end shares outstanding 37,575 37,546 37,503 37,489 37,457 Book value per share $ 10.56 $ 10.57 $ 10.78 $ 8.43 $ 9.80 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 5.53 5.52 5.71 3.33 4.67 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Capital and Liquidity 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 10.95 % 10.88 % 10.61 % 10.37 % 10.25 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 14.39 % 14.38 % 14.06 % 13.83 % 13.76 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 11.44 % 11.37 % 11.10 % 10.86 % 10.74 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 8.26 % 8.19 % 8.02 % 7.84 % 7.68 % Equity to Asset Ratio 7.69 % 7.82 % 7.96 % 6.36 % 7.23 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 4.18 % 4.24 % 4.38 % 2.61 % 3.58 % Net Loans to Assets 62.12 % 61.97 % 62.30 % 63.04 % 61.50 % Loans to Deposits 76.97 % 75.78 % 76.56 % 70.23 % 73.88 % Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 12,870 $ 11,951 $ 15,063 $ 18,368 $ 17,956 Non-performing assets 12,975 12,215 15,321 18,522 18,167 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 18,546 14,069 16,705 13,314 12,321 Charged-off loans 661 1,282 972 525 971 1,943 1,440 Recoveries 98 271 172 139 172 369 370 Net Charge-offs 563 1,011 800 386 799 1,574 1,070 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.07 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.11 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.57 % Loans 30 - 89 Days Delinquent to Total Loans 0.57 % 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Allowance to Non-performing Loans 264.11 % 277.46 % 228.64 % 189.20 % 194.68 % Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.36 % (a) June 30, 2024 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, End of Period Loan Balances 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial real estate $ 1,348,675 $ 1,339,372 $ 1,335,806 $ 1,295,847 $ 1,284,974 Commercial 343,694 335,747 346,354 357,691 362,664 Residential real estate 849,561 836,252 843,697 842,729 849,533 HELOC 151,511 143,696 142,441 140,772 138,535 Consumer 268,606 256,846 259,784 261,136 260,326 Agricultural loans 265,035 260,425 261,288 261,738 250,807 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $ 3,227,082 $ 3,172,338 $ 3,189,370 $ 3,159,913 $ 3,146,839 For the Three Months Ended End of Period Customer Deposit Balances June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 968,693 $ 977,474 $ 1,026,630 $ 1,039,524 $ 1,084,232 Interest-bearing demand 1,380,266 1,381,383 1,362,609 1,426,349 1,383,326 Money market 677,058 646,308 593,975 588,043 610,051 Savings 433,166 452,949 468,890 488,991 511,642 Certificate of deposit 746,652 740,011 725,282 714,486 660,362 Total customer deposits $ 4,205,835 $ 4,198,125 $ 4,177,386 $ 4,257,393 $ 4,249,613 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Noninterest Income 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,846 $ 1,583 $ 1,677 $ 1,712 $ 1,501 $ 3,429 $ 2,933 Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits 652 707 617 694 584 1,359 1,131 Trust fees 2,638 2,793 2,656 2,617 2,248 5,431 4,835 Insurance agency commissions 1,255 1,528 1,540 1,116 1,332 2,783 2,788 Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities (124 ) (2,120 ) 19 (624 ) 13 (2,244 ) 134 Retirement plan consulting fees 330 334 357 360 382 664 689 Investment commissions 478 432 589 520 476 910 869 Net gains on sale of loans 417 297 1,280 395 406 714 716 Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net 192 125 139 185 234 317 387 Debit card and EFT fees 1,760 1,567 1,697 1,763 1,810 3,327 3,599 Other noninterest income 162 1,111 1,585 1,093 463 1,273 1,793 Total Noninterest Income $ 9,606 $ 8,357 $ 12,156 $ 9,831 $ 9,449 $ 17,963 $ 19,874 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Noninterest Expense 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,558 $ 15,069 $ 14,871 $ 14,233 $ 13,625 $ 29,627 $ 28,270 Occupancy and equipment 3,815 3,730 3,896 3,810 3,859 7,545 7,728 FDIC insurance and state and local taxes 1,185 1,345 1,484 1,648 1,494 2,530 2,716 Professional fees 1,194 1,254 1,004 1,043 1,190 2,448 2,304 Merger related costs 0 0 452 268 442 0 4,755 Advertising 445 431 414 492 478 876 887 Intangible amortization 630 688 578 725 1,222 1,318 2,131 Core processing charges 1,099 1,135 1,057 1,274 1,144 2,234 2,308 Other noninterest expenses 3,477 3,387 3,216 4,223 2,932 6,864 6,009 Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,403 $ 27,039 $ 26,972 $ 27,716 $ 26,386 $ 53,442 $ 57,108

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 3,215,141 $ 46,590 5.80 % $ 3,144,461 $ 42,422 5.40 % Taxable securities 1,118,598 6,813 2.44 1,157,284 6,654 2.30 Tax-exempt securities (2) 379,761 2,973 3.13 415,003 3,278 3.16 Other investments 33,441 322 3.85 41,361 594 5.74 Federal funds sold and other 78,591 743 3.78 72,801 551 3.03 Total earning assets 4,825,532 57,441 4.76 4,830,910 53,499 4.43 Nonearning assets 218,984 225,131 Total assets $ 5,044,516 $ 5,056,041 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 744,422 $ 7,233 3.89 % $ 646,782 $ 4,525 2.80 % Brokered time deposits 0 0 0.00 59,402 686 4.62 Savings deposits 1,102,443 4,117 1.49 1,133,371 2,402 0.85 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,391,767 8,810 2.53 1,428,409 6,878 1.93 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,238,632 20,160 2.49 3,267,964 14,491 1.77 Short term borrowings 299,543 3,585 4.79 213,549 2,727 5.11 Long term borrowings 88,834 1,035 4.66 88,382 1,008 4.56 Total borrowed funds 388,377 4,620 4.76 301,931 3,735 4.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,627,009 24,780 2.73 3,569,895 18,226 2.04 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 972,290 1,067,605 Other liabilities 57,336 47,120 Stockholders' equity 387,881 371,421 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,044,516 $ 5,056,041 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 32,661 2.03 % $ 35,273 2.39 % Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.92 % (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2024, adjustments of $77 thousand and $518 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2023, adjustments of $91 thousand and $604 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 3,198,239 $ 91,686 5.73 % $ 3,140,500 $ 83,365 5.31 % Taxable securities 1,109,972 13,227 2.38 1,164,400 13,204 2.27 Tax-exempt securities (2) 393,918 6,182 3.14 426,743 6,797 3.19 Other investments 33,924 684 4.03 38,976 970 4.98 Federal funds sold and other 75,174 1,369 3.64 77,870 1,161 2.98 Total earning assets 4,811,227 113,148 4.70 4,848,489 105,497 4.35 Nonearning assets 223,014 221,955 Total assets $ 5,034,241 $ 5,070,444 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 738,159 $ 14,281 3.87 % $ 618,637 $ 7,864 2.54 % Brokered time deposits 0 0 0.00 144,747 3,007 4.15 Savings deposits 1,093,511 7,716 1.41 1,143,539 4,356 0.76 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,371,058 16,553 2.41 1,423,211 11,971 1.68 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,202,728 38,550 2.41 3,330,134 27,198 1.63 Short term borrowings 312,167 7,524 4.82 147,436 3,648 4.95 Long term borrowings 88,778 2,073 4.67 88,326 2,003 4.54 Total borrowed funds 400,945 9,597 4.79 235,762 5,651 4.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,603,673 48,147 2.67 3,565,896 32,849 1.84 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 983,728 $ 1,087,403 Other liabilities 55,125 47,996 Stockholders' equity 391,715 369,149 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,034,241 $ 5,070,444 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 65,001 2.03 % $ 72,648 2.51 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 3.00 % (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2024, adjustments of $156 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2023, adjustments of $178 thousand and $1.3 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Total Assets $ 5,156,853 $ 5,080,010 $ 5,078,350 $ 4,971,163 $ 5,073,454 $ 5,156,853 $ 5,073,454 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 188,970 189,599 190,288 191,326 192,052 188,970 192,052 Tangible Assets $ 4,967,883 $ 4,890,411 $ 4,888,062 $ 4,779,837 $ 4,881,402 $ 4,967,883 $ 4,881,402 Average Assets 5,044,516 5,023,966 4,980,314 5,058,969 5,070,444 5,034,241 5,070,444 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 189,382 190,040 191,108 191,804 192,972 189,712 193,169 Average Tangible Assets $ 4,855,134 $ 4,833,926 $ 4,789,206 $ 4,867,165 $ 4,877,472 $ 4,844,529 $ 4,877,275 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Stockholders' Equity $ 396,694 $ 397,026 $ 404,415 $ 315,982 $ 366,991 $ 396,694 $ 366,991 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 188,970 189,599 190,288 191,326 192,052 188,970 192,052 Tangible Common Equity $ 207,724 $ 207,427 $ 214,127 $ 124,656 $ 174,939 $ 207,724 $ 174,939 Average Stockholders' Equity 387,881 395,549 324,332 367,600 371,421 391,715 369,149 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 189,382 190,040 191,108 191,804 192,972 189,712 193,169 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 198,499 $ 205,509 $ 133,224 $ 175,796 $ 178,449 $ 202,003 $ 175,980 Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 11,783 $ 11,240 $ 14,577 $ 13,314 $ 14,966 $ 23,023 $ 22,041 Acquisition related costs - after tax 0 0 358 234 354 0 3,803 Acquisition related provision - after tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,077 Employee severence - after tax 0 0 798 0 0 0 0 Lawsuit settlement expense - after tax 0 0 0 620 0 0 0 Net (gain) on loan sale - after tax 0 0 (723 ) 0 0 0 0 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax 407 1,675 171 604 (5 ) 2,082 (77 ) Net income - Adjusted $ 12,190 $ 12,915 $ 15,181 $ 14,772 $ 15,315 $ 25,105 $ 31,844 Diluted EPS excluding merger and certain items $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 0.67 $ 0.85 Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.00 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 12.57 % 13.06 % 18.72 % 16.07 % 16.49 % 12.82 % 17.25 % Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized) 24.56 % 25.14 % 45.58 % 33.61 % 34.33 % 24.86 % 36.19 % Efficiency ratio excluding certain items For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income, tax equated $ 32,661 $ 32,341 $ 33,494 $ 34,448 $ 35,273 $ 65,001 $ 72,648 Noninterest income 9,606 8,357 12,156 9,831 9,449 17,963 19,874 Net (gain) on loan sale 0 0 (915 ) 0 0 0 0 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales 515 2,120 217 764 (6 ) 2,635 (97 ) Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted 42,782 42,818 44,952 45,043 44,716 85,599 92,425 Noninterest expense less intangible amortization 25,773 26,351 26,394 26,991 25,163 52,124 54,976 Legal settlement expense 0 0 0 785 0 0 0 Employee severence 0 0 1,010 0 0 0 0 Acquisition related costs 0 0 452 268 442 0 4,755 Noninterest expense adjusted 25,773 26,351 24,932 25,938 24,721 52,124 50,221 Efficiency ratio excluding certain items 60.24 % 61.54 % 55.46 % 57.58 % 55.28 % 60.89 % 54.34 % Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income, tax equated $ 32,661 $ 32,341 $ 33,494 $ 34,448 $ 35,273 $ 65,001 $ 72,648 Acquisition marks 2,391 2,370 2,475 2,959 2,884 4,761 5,512 PPP interest and fees 1 1 1 1 2 2 3 Adjusted and annualized net interest income 121,076 119,880 124,072 125,952 129,548 120,476 134,266 Average earning assets 4,825,532 4,796,922 4,816,409 4,820,888 4,830,910 4,811,227 4,848,489 Less PPP average balances 171 213 229 247 277 192 271 Adjusted average earning assets 4,825,361 4,796,709 4,816,180 4,820,641 4,830,633 4,811,035 4,848,218 Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees 2.51 % 2.50 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.68 % 2.50 % 2.77 %

