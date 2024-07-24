Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2024 results:
Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics - net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue - all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis.
Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis, while our focus on maintaining prudent pricing discipline resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the yield on our loan portfolio from the first quarter. At the same time, the pace of increase in deposit costs slowed, rising just 4 basis points compared to first quarter levels, and noninterest bearing deposit migration also eased. As a result, our net interest margin rose 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
Credit quality trends in the quarter were also positive, with nonperforming loans and past due loans decreasing from first quarter levels. While we continue to operate against a backdrop of uncertainty concerning slower economic growth and the timing of lower interest rates, we are comforted by our strong capital and liquidity positions. And given the liability sensitivity of our balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned for profitable growth in a lower interest rate environment.
Financial Highlights
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Comparisons reflect 2Q24 vs 1Q24
• Net income of $40.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32
• Adjusted earnings1 of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.33
• Total revenue of $197.2 million. PPNR1 of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $59.4 million
• Net interest margin at 2.69%, up 3 bps
• Pace of increase in deposit costs slowed significantly (4 bps) and noninterest bearing migration eased
• Positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and decline in noninterest expense
• Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million
• NCO ratio 19 bps in 2Q24; 16 bps of NCO ratio associated with run-off portfolio
• ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 223%
• EA ratio 12.64%; TCE ratio1 up 9 bps to 7.84%
Total loans
$17,192
$17,002
$16,834
Total investment securities
6,571
6,735
7,337
Total deposits
21,841
22,353
22,489
Total assets
27,369
27,372
27,959
Total shareholders' equity
3,459
3,439
3,356
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.04 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.60
0.63
0.43
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39
0.41
0.28
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.34
1.34
1.25
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
223
212
292
Performance Measures (in millions)
Total revenue
$197.2
$195.1
$208.2
Adjusted total revenue1
197.2
195.1
208.6
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
57.9
55.2
68.5
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
59.4
57.2
72.6
Provision for credit losses
11.1
10.2
0.1
Per share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.46
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.33
0.32
0.48
Book value
27.56
27.42
26.59
Tangible book value1
16.20
16.02
15.17
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
12.64 %
12.56 %
12.00 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
7.84
7.75
7.22
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.00
11.95
11.92
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17
14.43
14.17
Liquidity ($ in millions)
Loan to deposit ratio
78.72 %
76.06 %
74.85 %
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
7.38
5.42
7.49
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)
$ 4,408
$ 4,643
$ 4,802
Additional liquidity sources
11,120
11,457
11,096
Coverage ratio of UCD
2.5x
2.5x
2.3x
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, compared to $40.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.33, compared to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023.
During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded $0.3 million of noninterest expense related to an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund. This expense was in addition to the $1.6 million and $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Net income
$ 40.8
$ 38.9
$ 58.3
FDIC special assessment
0.3
1.6
-
Branch right sizing, net
0.5
0.2
0.1
Early retirement program
0.1
0.2
3.6
Termination of vendor and software services
0.6
-
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
-
-
0.4
Total pre-tax impact
1.5
2.0
4.1
Tax effect2
(0.4)
(0.5)
(1.0)
Total impact on earnings
1.1
1.5
3.1
Adjusted earnings 1
$ 41.9
$ 40.4
$ 61.4
Diluted EPS
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.46
FDIC special assessment
-
0.01
-
Branch right sizing, net
-
-
-
Early retirement program
-
-
0.03
Termination of vendor and software contracts
0.01
-
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
-
-
-
Total pre-tax impact
0.01
0.01
0.03
Tax effect2
-
-
(0.01)
Total impact on earnings
0.01
0.01
0.02
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 0.33
$ 0.32
$ 0.48
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $151.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $329.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $297.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan production coupled with the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $175.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 6.39 percent, up 15 basis points from 6.24 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and up 50 basis points from 5.89 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, compared to 2.75 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.96 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2023.
Select Yield/Rates
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.39 %
6.24 %
6.20 %
6.08 %
5.89 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
3.68
3.76
3.67
3.08
2.91
Cost of interest bearing deposits
3.53
3.48
3.31
3.06
2.57
Cost of deposits
2.79
2.75
2.58
2.37
1.96
Cost of borrowed funds
5.84
5.85
5.79
5.60
5.31
Net interest spread (FTE)2
1.92
1.89
1.93
1.87
2.10
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.69
2.66
2.68
2.61
2.76
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income and adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.3
$ 12.0
$ 12.8
$ 12.4
$ 12.9
Wealth management fees
8.3
7.5
7.7
7.7
7.4
Debit and credit card fees
8.2
8.2
7.8
7.7
8.0
Mortgage lending income
2.0
2.3
1.6
2.2
2.4
Other service charges and fees
2.4
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
Bank owned life insurance
3.9
3.8
3.1
3.1
2.6
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(20.2)
-
(0.4)
Other income
6.4
7.2
6.9
7.4
9.8
Total noninterest income
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 22.0
$ 42.8
$ 45.0
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 42.2
$ 42.8
$ 45.4
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $139.4 million, compared to $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $139.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter and first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 70.7
$ 72.7
$ 67.0
$ 67.4
$ 74.7
Occupancy expense, net
11.9
12.3
11.7
12.0
11.4
Furniture and equipment
5.6
5.1
5.4
5.1
5.1
Deposit insurance
5.4
5.5
4.7
4.7
5.2
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
FDIC special assessment
0.3
1.6
10.5
-
-
Other operating expenses
45.4
42.5
48.6
42.6
42.9
Total noninterest expense
$139.4
$139.9
$148.1
$132.0
$139.7
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$ 70.6
$ 72.4
$ 66.0
$ 65.8
$ 71.1
Adjusted other operating expenses1
44.3
42.4
44.9
42.1
43.0
Adjusted noninterest expense1
137.8
137.9
132.7
129.9
136.0
Efficiency ratio
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
65.68
66.42
62.91
61.94
61.29
Full-time equivalent employees
2,961
2,989
3,007
3,005
3,066
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $17.2 billion, up $359 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $191 million or 1 percent, reflecting continued focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given market uncertainty regarding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The commercial loan pipeline ended the second quarter of 2024 at $1.0 billion, relatively unchanged from levels at the end of the first quarter 2024. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.68 percent, up 30 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Total loans
$17,192
$17,002
$16,846
$16,772
$16,834
Unfunded loan commitments
3,746
3,875
3,880
4,049
4,443
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 billion, compared to $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to activity related to public funds deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, relatively unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels as deposit migration eased in the second quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, compared to 76 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 75 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Deposits
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 4,624
$ 4,698
$ 4,801
$ 4,991
$ 5,265
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,092
10,316
10,277
9,875
10,203
Time deposits
4,185
4,314
4,266
4,103
3,784
Brokered deposits
2,940
3,025
2,901
3,262
3,237
Total deposits
$21,841
$22,353
$22,245
$22,231
$22,489
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
21 %
21 %
22 %
22 %
23 %
Total loans to total deposits
79
76
76
75
75
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $230.4 million, compared to $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $210.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from the 4 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 included $6.7 million of charge-offs related to the previously identified run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 16 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the second quarter of 2024.
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $103.4 million, compared to $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $72.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the run-off portfolio, which included a $5 million charge-off on a single, previously identified nonperforming asset-based lending credit. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2024 at 223 percent, compared to 212 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 292 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.39 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
223
212
267
267
292
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.60
0.63
0.50
0.49
0.43
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.19
0.19
0.11
0.28
0.04
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.19
0.19
0.12
0.12
0.04
Total nonperforming loans
$103.4
$107.3
$84.5
$81.9
$72.0
Total other nonperforming assets
3.4
5.0
5.8
5.2
4.9
Total nonperforming assets
$106.8
$112.3
$90.3
$87.1
$76.9
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$36.9
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $19.7 million, primarily as a result of a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $27.56, compared to $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $26.59 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $16.20, compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024, was 12.6 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 12.0 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 7.2 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Select Capital Ratios
2Q24
1Q24
|
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.6 %
12.6 %
12.5 %
11.9 %
12.0 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
7.8
7.8
7.7
7.1
7.2
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
11.9
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.5
9.4
9.4
9.3
9.2
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
11.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.2
14.4
14.4
14.3
14.2
Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program
As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of July 1, 2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 370 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.
During the second quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10190204. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 320,021
$ 380,324
$ 345,258
$ 181,822
$ 181,268
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
254,312
222,979
268,834
423,826
564,644
Cash and cash equivalents
574,333
603,303
614,092
605,648
745,912
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
100
100
545
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,685,450
3,707,258
3,726,288
3,742,292
3,756,754
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,885,904
3,027,558
3,152,153
3,358,421
3,579,758
Mortgage loans held for sale
13,053
11,899
9,373
11,690
10,342
Loans:
Loans
17,192,437
17,001,760
16,845,670
16,771,888
16,833,653
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(230,389)
(227,367)
(225,231)
(218,547)
(209,966)
Net loans
16,962,048
16,774,393
16,620,439
16,553,341
16,623,687
Premises and equipment
581,893
576,466
570,678
567,167
562,025
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,209
3,511
4,073
3,809
3,909
Interest receivable
126,625
122,781
122,430
110,361
103,431
Bank owned life insurance
505,023
503,348
500,559
497,465
494,370
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
Other intangible assets
104,943
108,795
112,645
116,660
120,758
Other assets
606,692
611,964
592,045
676,572
636,833
Total assets
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 4,624,186
$ 4,697,539
$ 4,800,880
$ 4,991,034
$ 5,264,962
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
10,925,179
11,071,762
10,997,425
10,571,807
10,866,078
Time deposits
6,291,518
6,583,703
6,446,673
6,668,370
6,357,682
Total deposits
21,840,883
22,353,004
22,244,978
22,231,211
22,488,722
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
52,705
58,760
67,969
74,482
102,586
Other borrowings
1,346,378
871,874
972,366
1,347,855
1,373,339
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
366,065
Accrued interest and other liabilities
304,020
283,232
267,732
259,119
272,085
Total liabilities
23,910,203
23,933,049
23,919,186
24,278,770
24,602,797
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,255
1,254
1,252
1,251
1,262
Surplus
2,506,469
2,503,673
2,499,930
2,497,874
2,516,398
Undivided profits
1,356,626
1,342,215
1,329,681
1,330,810
1,308,654
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(405,481)
(408,016)
(404,375)
(544,380)
(469,988)
Total stockholders' equity
3,458,869
3,439,126
3,426,488
3,285,555
3,356,326
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 270,937
$ 261,490
$ 261,505
$ 255,901
$ 244,292
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,964
3,010
3,115
3,569
4,023
Investment securities
55,050
58,001
58,755
50,638
48,751
Mortgage loans held for sale
194
148
143
178
154
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
329,145
322,649
323,518
310,286
297,220
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
73,946
73,241
72,458
68,062
53,879
Other deposits
79,087
78,692
71,412
65,095
54,485
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
156
189
232
277
318
Other borrowings
15,025
11,649
16,607
16,450
18,612
Subordinated notes and debentures
7,026
6,972
7,181
6,969
6,696
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
175,240
170,743
167,890
156,853
133,990
NET INTEREST INCOME
153,905
151,906
155,628
153,433
163,230
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
11,099
10,206
11,225
20,222
5,061
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
-
(11,300)
(5,000)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
-
-
(1,196)
(1,200)
(1,326)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
-
-
-
-
1,326
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
11,099
10,206
10,029
7,722
61
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
142,806
141,700
145,599
145,711
163,169
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,252
11,955
12,782
12,429
12,882
Debit and credit card fees
8,162
8,246
7,822
7,712
7,986
Wealth management fees
8,274
7,478
7,679
7,719
7,440
Mortgage lending income
1,973
2,320
1,603
2,157
2,403
Bank owned life insurance income
3,876
3,814
3,094
3,095
2,555
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,352
2,199
2,346
2,232
2,262
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(20,218)
-
(391)
Other income
6,410
7,172
6,866
7,433
9,843
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
44,980
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
70,716
72,653
66,982
67,374
74,723
Occupancy expense, net
11,864
12,258
11,733
12,020
11,410
Furniture and equipment expense
5,623
5,141
5,445
5,117
5,128
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
117
179
189
228
289
Deposit insurance
5,682
7,135
15,220
4,672
5,201
Merger-related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Other operating expenses
45,352
42,513
48,570
42,582
42,926
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
139,354
139,879
148,139
131,998
139,696
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
46,751
45,005
19,434
56,490
68,453
Provision for income taxes
5,988
6,134
(4,473)
9,243
10,139
NET INCOME
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.38
$ 0.46
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.46
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
CECL transition provision (1)
30,873
30,873
61,746
61,746
61,746
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,391,969)
(1,394,672)
(1,398,810)
(1,402,682)
(1,406,500)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
405,481
408,016
404,375
544,380
469,988
Total Tier 1 capital
2,503,254
2,483,343
2,493,799
2,488,999
2,481,560
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
366,065
Subordinated debt phase out
(132,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
217,684
214,660
170,977
165,490
169,409
Total Tier 2 capital
451,901
514,839
471,118
465,593
469,474
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,955,155
$ 2,998,182
$ 2,964,917
$ 2,954,592
$ 2,951,034
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,856,194
$ 20,782,094
$ 20,599,238
$ 20,703,669
$ 20,821,075
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,371,545
$ 26,312,873
$ 26,552,988
$ 26,733,658
$ 26,896,289
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.64 %
12.56 %
12.53 %
11.92 %
12.00 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.84 %
7.75 %
7.69 %
7.07 %
7.22 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.00 %
11.95 %
12.11 %
12.02 %
11.92 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.49 %
9.44 %
9.39 %
9.31 %
9.23 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.00 %
11.95 %
12.11 %
12.02 %
11.92 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17 %
14.43 %
14.39 %
14.27 %
14.17 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 454,488
$ 453,805
$ 453,121
$ 452,428
$ 451,737
Mortgage-backed securities
1,119,741
1,142,352
1,161,694
1,178,324
1,193,118
State and political subdivisions
1,857,409
1,855,642
1,856,674
1,857,652
1,859,022
Other securities
253,812
255,459
254,799
253,888
252,877
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,685,450
3,707,258
3,726,288
3,742,292
3,756,754
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 1,275
$ 1,964
$ 2,254
$ 2,224
$ 2,209
U.S. Government agencies
66,563
69,801
72,502
172,759
176,564
Mortgage-backed securities
1,730,842
1,845,364
1,940,307
2,157,092
2,282,328
State and political subdivisions
864,190
874,849
902,793
790,344
885,505
Other securities
223,034
235,580
234,297
236,002
233,152
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
2,885,904
3,027,558
3,152,153
3,358,421
3,579,758
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 6,571,354
$ 6,734,816
$ 6,878,441
$ 7,100,713
$ 7,336,512
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,005,524
$ 3,049,281
$ 3,135,370
$ 2,848,211
$ 3,094,958
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 178,354
$ 182,742
$ 191,204
$ 191,550
$ 209,452
Other consumer
130,278
124,531
127,462
112,832
148,333
Total consumer
308,632
307,273
318,666
304,382
357,785
Real Estate:
Construction
3,056,703
3,331,739
3,144,220
3,022,321
2,930,586
Single-family residential
2,666,201
2,624,738
2,641,556
2,657,879
2,633,365
Other commercial real estate
7,760,266
7,508,049
7,552,410
7,565,008
7,546,130
Total real estate
13,483,170
13,464,526
13,338,186
13,245,208
13,110,081
Commercial:
Commercial
2,484,474
2,499,311
2,490,176
2,477,077
2,569,330
Agricultural
285,181
226,642
232,710
296,912
280,541
Total commercial
2,769,655
2,725,953
2,722,886
2,773,989
2,849,871
Other
630,980
504,008
465,932
448,309
515,916
Total loans
$ 17,192,437
$ 17,001,760
$ 16,845,670
$ 16,771,888
$ 16,833,653
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 227,367
$ 225,231
$ 218,547
$ 209,966
$ 206,557
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,418
1,646
1,500
1,318
1,409
Other consumer
550
732
767
633
666
Real estate
123
2,857
1,023
9,723
435
Commercial
7,243
4,593
3,105
1,219
1,225
Total loans charged off
9,334
9,828
6,395
12,893
3,735
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
221
248
242
234
298
Other consumer
509
333
518
344
436
Real estate
72
735
785
429
878
Commercial
455
442
309
245
471
Total recoveries
1,257
1,758
1,854
1,252
2,083
Net loans charged off
8,077
8,070
4,541
11,641
1,652
Provision for credit losses on loans
11,099
10,206
11,225
20,222
5,061
Balance, end of quarter
$ 230,389
$ 227,367
$ 225,231
$ 218,547
$ 209,966
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 102,891
$ 105,788
$ 83,325
$ 81,135
$ 71,279
Loans past due 90 days or more
558
1,527
1,147
806
738
Total nonperforming loans
103,449
107,315
84,472
81,941
72,017
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,209
3,511
4,073
3,809
3,909
Other nonperforming assets
1,167
1,491
1,726
1,417
1,013
Total other nonperforming assets
3,376
5,002
5,799
5,226
4,922
Total nonperforming assets
$ 106,825
$ 112,317
$ 90,271
$ 87,167
$ 76,939
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
223 %
212 %
267 %
267 %
292 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.60 %
0.63 %
0.50 %
0.49 %
0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.41 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.28 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.11 %
0.28 %
0.04 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.04 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
2.50 %
2.88 %
2.49 %
2.19 %
2.25 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 214,777
$ 2,964
5.55 %
$ 211,121
$ 3,010
5.73 %
$ 404,639
$ 4,023
3.99 %
Investment securities - taxable
4,035,508
39,283
3.92 %
4,162,455
42,198
4.08 %
4,821,231
32,745
2.72 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,597,005
21,429
3.32 %
2,635,368
21,301
3.25 %
2,627,192
21,253
3.24 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
10,328
194
7.55 %
9,048
148
6.58 %
9,560
154
6.46 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
17,101,799
271,851
6.39 %
16,900,496
262,414
6.24 %
16,702,403
245,151
5.89 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,959,417
335,721
5.64 %
23,918,488
329,071
5.53 %
24,565,025
303,326
4.95 %
Non-earning assets
3,345,860
3,340,911
3,201,114
Total assets
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,766,139
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 10,973,462
$ 79,087
2.90 %
$ 11,132,396
$ 78,692
2.84 %
$ 11,011,746
$ 54,485
1.98 %
Time deposits
6,447,259
73,946
4.61 %
6,448,014
73,241
4.57 %
5,911,139
53,879
3.66 %
Total interest bearing deposits
17,420,721
153,033
3.53 %
17,580,410
151,933
3.48 %
16,922,885
108,364
2.57 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
50,558
156
1.24 %
54,160
189
1.40 %
119,985
318
1.06 %
Other borrowings
1,111,734
15,025
5.44 %
873,278
11,649
5.37 %
1,449,403
18,612
5.15 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,198
7,026
7.72 %
366,160
6,972
7.66 %
366,047
6,696
7.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,949,211
175,240
3.72 %
18,874,008
170,743
3.64 %
18,858,320
133,990
2.85 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,624,819
4,654,179
5,276,267
Other liabilities
280,092
284,191
272,628
Total liabilities
23,854,122
23,812,378
24,407,215
Stockholders' equity
3,451,155
3,447,021
3,358,924
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,766,139
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 160,481
$ 158,328
$ 169,336
Net interest spread (FTE)
1.92 %
1.89 %
2.10 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.69 %
2.66 %
2.76 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
Diluted earnings per share
0.32
0.31
0.19
0.37
0.46
Return on average assets
0.60 %
0.57 %
0.35 %
0.68 %
0.84 %
Return on average common equity
4.75 %
4.54 %
2.84 %
5.56 %
6.96 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
8.67 %
8.33 %
5.61 %
10.33 %
12.85 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.69 %
2.66 %
2.68 %
2.61 %
2.76 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
FTE adjustment
6,576
6,422
6,511
6,515
6,106
Average diluted shares outstanding
125,758,166
125,661,950
125,609,265
126,283,609
127,379,976
Shares repurchased under plan
-
-
-
1,128,962
1,128,087
Average price of shares repurchased
-
-
-
17.69
17.75
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.210
0.210
0.200
0.200
0.200
Accretable yield on acquired loans
1,569
1,123
1,762
2,146
2,267
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.32
0.40
0.39
0.48
Adjusted return on average assets
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
0.70 %
0.89 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
4.88 %
4.71 %
5.97 %
5.74 %
7.33 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
8.89 %
8.62 %
11.10 %
10.64 %
13.48 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
65.68 %
66.42 %
62.91 %
61.94 %
61.29 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
Diluted earnings per share
0.63
0.31
1.38
1.19
0.82
Return on average assets
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.64 %
0.73 %
0.76 %
Return on average common equity
4.64 %
4.54 %
5.21 %
6.00 %
6.23 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
8.50 %
8.33 %
9.76 %
11.14 %
11.55 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.68 %
2.66 %
2.78 %
2.82 %
2.92 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
68.90 %
69.41 %
67.75 %
64.13 %
63.68 %
FTE adjustment
12,998
6,422
25,443
18,932
12,417
Average diluted shares outstanding
125,693,536
125,661,950
126,775,704
127,099,727
127,421,034
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.420
0.210
0.800
0.600
0.400
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.65
0.32
1.64
1.24
0.85
Adjusted return on average assets
0.61 %
0.60 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.79 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
4.80 %
4.71 %
6.18 %
6.25 %
6.51 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
8.76 %
8.62 %
11.46 %
11.58 %
12.06 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
66.05 %
66.42 %
61.32 %
60.81 %
60.30 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
$ 26.59
Tangible book value per share
16.20
16.02
15.92
14.77
15.17
Shares outstanding
125,487,520
125,419,618
125,184,119
125,133,281
126,224,707
Full-time equivalent employees
2,961
2,989
3,007
3,005
3,066
Total number of financial centers
234
233
234
232
231
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
283
1,549
10,521
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Early retirement program
118
219
1,032
1,557
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Branch right sizing (net)
519
236
3,846
547
95
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
Certain items, net of tax
1,134
1,480
26,308
1,557
3,040
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.46
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
0.01
0.08
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
-
Early retirement program
-
-
0.01
0.01
0.03
Termination of vendor and software services
0.01
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
0.16
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
-
-
0.03
0.01
-
Tax effect of certain items (1)
-
-
(0.07)
-
(0.01)
Certain items, net of tax
0.01
0.01
0.21
0.02
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.33
$ 0.32
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.48
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
$ 21,974
$ 42,777
$ 44,980
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
$ 42,192
$ 42,777
$ 45,371
Noninterest expense
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
$ 139,696
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
-
-
-
(5)
(19)
Early retirement program
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(283)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(519)
(236)
(3,846)
(547)
(95)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 137,819
$ 137,875
$ 132,740
$ 129,889
$ 135,973
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 70,716
$ 72,653
$ 66,982
$ 67,374
$ 74,723
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
Other
1
-
2
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 70,599
$ 72,434
$ 65,952
$ 65,817
$ 71,114
Other operating expenses
$ 45,352
$ 42,513
$ 48,570
$ 42,582
$ 42,926
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(392)
(83)
(3,708)
(466)
53
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 44,345
$ 42,430
$ 44,862
$ 42,116
$ 42,979
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,832
1,549
10,521
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
1,420
1,420
1,415
Early retirement program
337
219
6,198
5,166
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,609
391
391
Branch right sizing (net)
755
236
5,467
1,621
1,074
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
Certain items, net of tax
2,614
1,480
32,659
6,351
4,794
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.31
$ 1.38
$ 1.19
$ 0.82
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
0.02
0.01
0.08
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
Early retirement program
-
-
0.05
0.04
0.03
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
0.17
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
-
0.04
0.02
0.01
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.01)
-
(0.09)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Certain items, net of tax
0.02
0.01
0.26
0.05
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.65
$ 0.32
$ 1.64
$ 1.24
$ 0.85
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
$ 155,566
$ 133,592
$ 90,815
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,609
391
391
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
$ 176,175
$ 133,983
$ 91,206
Noninterest expense
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
$ 282,924
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
-
-
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
Early retirement program
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,832)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(755)
(236)
(5,467)
(1,621)
(1,074)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 275,694
$ 137,875
$ 539,455
$ 406,715
$ 276,826
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 143,369
$ 72,653
$ 286,117
$ 219,135
$ 151,761
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
Other
1
-
2
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 143,033
$ 72,434
$ 279,921
$ 213,969
$ 148,152
Merger related costs
$ -
$ -
$ 1,420
$ 1,420
$ 1,415
Adjustment for merger related costs
-
-
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other operating expenses
$ 87,865
$ 42,513
$ 177,164
$ 128,594
$ 86,012
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(475)
(83)
(4,937)
(1,229)
(763)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 86,775
$ 42,430
$ 172,227
$ 127,365
$ 85,249
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
Total intangibles
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
$ 1,914,769
Total assets
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
Total intangibles
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
Tangible assets
$ 25,943,330
$ 25,942,581
$ 25,912,230
$ 26,126,866
$ 26,517,566
Ratio of common equity to assets
12.64 %
12.56 %
12.53 %
11.92 %
12.00 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.84 %
7.75 %
7.69 %
7.07 %
7.22 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
Total intangibles
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
$ 1,914,769
Shares of common stock outstanding
125,487,520
125,419,618
125,184,119
125,133,281
126,224,707
Book value per common share
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
$ 26.59
Tangible book value per common share
$ 16.20
$ 16.02
$ 15.92
$ 14.77
$ 15.17
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 8,186,903
$ 8,413,514
$ 8,328,444
$ 8,143,200
$ 8,507,395
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
2,835,424
2,995,241
2,846,716
2,835,405
3,030,550
Less: Intercompany eliminations
943,979
775,461
728,480
676,840
674,552
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
$ 4,407,500
$ 4,642,812
$ 4,753,248
$ 4,630,955
$ 4,802,293
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 4,910,000
$ 5,326,000
$ 5,401,000
$ 5,372,000
$ 5,345,000
Unpledged securities
4,145,000
4,122,000
3,817,000
4,124,000
3,877,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
2,065,000
2,009,000
1,998,000
1,951,000
1,874,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 11,120,000
$ 11,457,000
$ 11,216,000
$ 11,447,000
$ 11,096,000
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.5
2.3
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio
Net charge offs
$ 8,077
$ 8,070
Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)
6,700
4,500
Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio
$ 1,377
$ 3,570
Average total loans
$ 17,101,799
$ 16,900,496
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)
0.19 %
0.19 %
NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off
portfolio (annualized)
0.03 %
0.08 %
(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
283
1,549
10,521
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Early retirement program
118
219
1,032
1,557
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Branch right sizing (net)
519
236
3,846
547
95
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
Average total assets
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,370,811
$ 27,594,611
$ 27,766,139
Return on average assets
0.60 %
0.57 %
0.35 %
0.68 %
0.84 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
0.70 %
0.89 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,845
2,844
2,965
3,027
3,026
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 43,608
$ 41,715
$ 26,872
$ 50,274
$ 61,340
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
283
1,549
10,521
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Early retirement program
118
219
1,032
1,557
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Branch right sizing (net)
519
236
3,846
547
95
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
41,897
40,351
50,215
48,804
61,354
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,845
2,844
2,965
3,027
3,026
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 44,742
$ 43,195
$ 53,180
$ 51,831
$ 64,380
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,451,155
$ 3,447,021
$ 3,336,247
$ 3,371,678
$ 3,358,924
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(107,173)
(111,023)
(114,861)
(119,125)
(123,173)
Total average intangibles
(1,427,972)
(1,431,822)
(1,435,660)
(1,439,924)
(1,443,972)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,023,183
$ 2,015,199
$ 1,900,587
$ 1,931,754
$ 1,914,952
Return on average common equity
4.75 %
4.54 %
2.84 %
5.56 %
6.96 %
Return on tangible common equity
8.67 %
8.33 %
5.61 %
10.33 %
12.85 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
4.88 %
4.71 %
5.97 %
5.74 %
7.33 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8.89 %
8.62 %
11.10 %
10.64 %
13.48 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
$ 139,696
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
-
-
-
(5)
(19)
Early retirement program
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(283)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(519)
(236)
(3,846)
(547)
(95)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(117)
(179)
(189)
(228)
(289)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(3,852)
(3,850)
(4,015)
(4,097)
(4,098)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 133,850
$ 133,846
$ 128,536
$ 125,564
$ 131,586
Net interest income
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
Noninterest income
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
44,980
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,576
6,422
6,511
6,515
6,106
Efficiency ratio denominator
203,780
201,512
184,113
202,725
214,316
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 203,780
$ 201,512
$ 204,331
$ 202,725
$ 214,707
Efficiency ratio (1)
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
65.68 %
66.42 %
62.91 %
61.94 %
61.29 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
Noninterest income
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
44,980
Total revenue
197,204
195,090
177,602
196,210
208,210
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(20,218)
-
(391)
Adjusted total revenue
$ 197,204
$ 195,090
$ 197,820
$ 196,210
$ 208,601
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
Noninterest income
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
44,980
Total revenue
197,204
195,090
177,602
196,210
208,210
Less: Noninterest expense
139,354
139,879
148,139
131,998
139,696
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
$ 68,514
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
$ 68,514
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,218
-
391
Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
283
1,549
10,521
-
-
Plus: Merger related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Plus: Early retirement program costs
118
219
1,032
1,557
3,609
Plus: Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)
519
236
3,846
547
95
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 59,385
$ 57,215
$ 65,080
$ 66,321
$ 72,628
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,832
1,549
10,521
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
1,420
1,420
1,415
Early retirement program
337
219
6,198
5,166
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,609
391
391
Branch right sizing (net)
755
236
5,467
1,621
1,074
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
Average total assets
$ 27,282,338
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,554,859
$ 27,616,882
$ 27,628,202
Return on average assets
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.64 %
0.73 %
0.76 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.61 %
0.60 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.79 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
5,689
2,844
12,044
9,079
6,052
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 85,323
$ 41,715
$ 187,101
$ 160,229
$ 109,955
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
$ 1,832
$ 1,549
$ 10,521
$ -
$ -
Merger related costs
-
-
1,420
1,420
1,415
Early retirement program
337
219
6,198
5,166
3,609
Termination of vendor and software services
615
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
20,609
391
391
Branch right sizing (net)
755
236
5,467
1,621
1,074
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
82,248
40,351
207,716
157,501
108,697
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
5,689
2,844
12,044
9,079
6,052
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 87,937
$ 43,195
$ 219,760
$ 166,580
$ 114,749
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,449,089
$ 3,447,021
$ 3,359,312
$ 3,367,088
$ 3,364,755
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,510)
(1,320,412)
(1,320,215)
Other intangibles
(109,098)
(111,023)
(121,098)
(123,200)
(125,272)
Total average intangibles
(1,429,897)
(1,431,822)
(1,441,608)
(1,443,612)
(1,445,487)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,019,192
$ 2,015,199
$ 1,917,704
$ 1,923,476
$ 1,919,268
Return on average common equity
4.64 %
4.54 %
5.21 %
6.00 %
6.23 %
Return on tangible common equity
8.50 %
8.33 %
9.76 %
11.14 %
11.55 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
4.80 %
4.71 %
6.18 %
6.25 %
6.51 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8.76 %
8.62 %
11.46 %
11.58 %
12.06 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
$ 282,924
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
-
-
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
Early retirement program
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,832)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(615)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(755)
(236)
(5,467)
(1,621)
(1,074)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(296)
(179)
(892)
(703)
(475)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(7,702)
(3,850)
(16,306)
(12,291)
(8,194)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 267,696
$ 133,846
$ 522,257
$ 393,721
$ 268,157
Net interest income
$ 305,811
$ 151,906
$ 650,126
$ 494,498
$ 341,065
Noninterest income
86,483
43,184
155,566
133,592
90,815
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
12,998
6,422
25,443
18,932
12,417
Efficiency ratio denominator
405,292
201,512
831,135
647,022
444,297
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
-
20,609
391
391
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 405,292
$ 201,512
$ 851,744
$ 647,413
$ 444,688
Efficiency ratio (1)
68.90 %
69.41 %
67.75 %
64.13 %
63.68 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
66.05 %
66.42 %
61.32 %
60.81 %
60.30 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation