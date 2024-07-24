Boeing Provides Digital Flight Operations Solution for Ryanair

- Strategic multi-year agreement underscores Ryanair's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in airline operations.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Ryanair, Europe's largest airline group, are elevating efficiency across Ryanair's fleet of primarily 737s with the addition of Boeing's Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro 5.0 electronic flight bag (EFB) solution.

This strategic multi-year agreement, providing support for the carrier's Next-Generation 737 and 737 MAX fleet, underscores Ryanair's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in airline operations.

"We are excited to integrate Boeing's newest electronic flight bag into our operations. This advanced tool will optimize our flight operations, minimize disruptions, and enhance efficiency across our expanding fleet," said Neal McMahon, chief operations officer of Ryanair.

FliteDeck Pro will provide Ryanair with tailored route information and the latest technology, including Smart Airport Maps to optimize taxi routes, reduce fuel consumption and improve ground safety.

As a platform-agnostic EFB solution, FliteDeck Pro provides airport moving maps, customer-inserted content and tailored maps.

"Our latest version of FliteDeck Pro includes enhanced pilot briefings, route planning and traffic features. This technology enables Ryanair with real-time data and insights, enhancing decision making and flight operations," said Brad Surak, vice president of Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions.

