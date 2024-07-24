Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the "Company"), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.



James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Deposit growth continued in the second quarter despite the highly competitive environment in our market area. We remain focused on growing the commercial loan portfolios and saw increases in commercial real estate and construction lending."

Mr. Nesci continued, "The Company continues to maintain its strong capital position and access to liquidity. We continued to repurchase shares and increased our tangible book value to $14.69 per share."

Commenting on the recent appointment of John F. Kuntz to the Board of Directors, Mr. Nesci remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Kuntz to Blue Foundry's Board of Directors. His years of combined legal and operational expertise leading financial institutions will be invaluable to the Company."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024:

Deposits increased $20.0 million, or 1.55% compared to the prior quarter.

Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 12% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

Interest income for the quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $450 thousand, or 2.2%, compared to the prior quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $11.7 million, an increase of $294 thousand, or 2.6%, compared to the prior quarter.

Net interest margin increased four basis points from the prior quarter to 1.96%.

Release of provision for credit losses of $762 thousand due to the impact of the change in forecast on the loan portfolio, coupled with a decline in portfolio balances and unused lines of credit.

Book value per share was $14.70 and tangible book value per share was $14.69. See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

386,352 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $8.84 per share.

Loans

The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio by growing its commercial portfolios. During the first six months of 2024, while total loans decreased by $13.3 million, the construction and commercial real estate portfolios increased by $11.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively. The residential and multifamily portfolios decreased by $24.5 million and $11.4 million, respectively.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (In thousands) Residential $ 526,453 $ 540,427 $ 550,929 $ 567,384 $ 580,396 Multifamily 671,185 671,011 682,564 689,966 696,956 Commercial real estate 241,867 244,207 232,505 236,325 237,247 Construction 71,882 63,052 60,414 45,064 36,032 Junior liens 23,653 22,052 22,503 22,297 21,338 Commercial and industrial 12,261 13,372 11,768 9,904 9,743 Consumer and other 83 56 47 50 33 Total loans 1,547,384 1,554,177 1,560,730 1,570,990 1,581,745 Less: Allowance for credit losses 13,027 13,749 14,154 13,872 14,413 Loans receivable, net $ 1,534,357 $ 1,540,428 $ 1,546,576 $ 1,557,118 $ 1,567,332

Deposits

As of June 30, 2024, deposits totaled $1.31 billion, an increase of $66.3 million, or 5.32%, from December 31, 2023, mostly due to the increases of $74.9 million in time deposits and $7.2 million in NOW and demand accounts, partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and savings of $3.0 million and $12.8 million, respectively. The Company's strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase customer deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits remain unchanged since year end 2023.

The details of deposits are below:

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 24,733 $ 25,342 $ 27,739 $ 23,787 $ 26,067 NOW and demand accounts 368,386 373,172 361,139 378,268 404,407 Savings 246,559 250,298 259,402 278,665 315,713 Core deposits 639,678 648,812 648,280 680,720 746,187 Time deposits 671,478 642,372 596,624 572,384 521,074 Total deposits $ 1,311,156 $ 1,291,184 $ 1,244,904 $ 1,253,104 $ 1,267,261

Financial Performance Overview:

Second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024:

Net interest income was approximately $9.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 as the increase in interest received on interest-earning assets outpaced the increase in interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin increased by four basis points to 1.96%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.37%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased eight basis points to 2.94%.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $9.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $4.8 million.

Non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024:

Non-interest income increased $85 thousand due to a gain of $123 thousand on the sale of REO property during the quarter, partially offset by a reduction in service charge income.



Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

Non-interest expense decreased $27 thousand primarily driven by decreases in professional fees and data processing expense of $107 thousand and $52 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $86 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses and an increase of $70 thousand in occupancy and equipment.



Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $23.5 million.

Second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023

Net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Net interest income was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was largely due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin decreased by 21 basis points to 1.96%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 44 basis points to 4.37%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 76 basis points to 2.94%.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $57.6 million and average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $24.3 million. Average FHLB advances decreased by $95.4 million, while average interest-bearing deposits increased by $71.1 million.

Non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Non-interest income increased $156 thousand due, in part, to a gain of $123 thousand on the sale of REO property during the quarter.



Non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Non-interest expense was $13.2 million, an increase of $247 thousand driven by increases of $570 thousand and $138 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses and occupancy and equipment expenses, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $141 thousand in professional services and $200 thousand in data processing.



Income tax expense compared to the second quarter of 2023:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $23.5 million.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023

Net interest income compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

Net interest income was $19.0 million, a decrease of $3.9 million.

Net interest margin decreased 35 basis points to 1.94%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 4.30% while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 91 basis points to 2.89%.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $42.5 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $41.7 million.

Average borrowings decreased by $40.7 million.



Non-interest income compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

Non-interest income increased $123 thousand due to the gain on the sale of REO property during the quarter.



Non-interest expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

Non-interest expense was $26.5 million, a decrease of $168 thousand.

Fees for professional services decreased by $391 thousand and data processing expense decreased by $414 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $348 thousand in occupancy and equipment costs and $272 thousand in compensation and benefits expense.

Income tax expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $23.5 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $14.2 million to $60.3 million.



Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale increased $14.0 million to $297.8 million due to purchases partially offset by maturities and paydowns.

Unrealized losses increased $748 thousand to $31.4 million.

Other investments:

Other investments decreased $2.4 million due to a decrease in FHLB stock as a result of a reduction in FHLB borrowings.



Total loans:

Total loans held for investment decreased $13.3 million to $1.55 billion.

Residential loans and multifamily loans decreased $24.5 million and $11.4 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $11.5 million and in commercial real estate loans of $9.4 million, in line with our strategy to further diversify our loan portfolio.

The Company sold its REO property during the second quarter at a gain of $123 thousand.



Deposits:

Deposits totaled $1.31 billion, an increase of $66.3 million from December 31, 2023. This was largely the result of a $74.9 million increase in certificate of deposits.

Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 48.8% of total deposits, compared to 52.1% at December 31, 2023.

Brokered deposits totaled $125.0 million at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $150.9 million, or 12% of total deposits, at the end of the second quarter.

Borrowings:

FHLB borrowings decreased $55.0 million to $342.5 million as deposit growth outpaced asset growth.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $360.5 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and $33.1 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

Shareholders' equity decreased $10.0 million to $345.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including net shares, at a cost of $8.8 million and the year-to-date loss.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 16.88% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.69. See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

The Bank's capital ratios remain above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards.



Asset quality:

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.84%.

The Company recorded a net release of provision for credit losses of $762 thousand and $1.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, driven by decreases in all categories. For the second quarter of 2024, there was a release of $706 thousand in the ACL for loans, $49 thousand in the ACL for off-balance-sheet commitments and $7 thousand in the ACL for held-to-maturity securities. There was a release of $1.1 million in the ACL for loans, $170 thousand in the ACL for off-balance-sheet commitments and $25 thousand in the ACL for held-to-maturity securities for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The release was driven by improvements in the economic forecast for the key drivers of our model as well as decreases in off-balance-sheet commitments.

Non-performing loans totaled $6.2 million, or 0.40% of total loans compared to $5.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $16 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 209.84% at June 30, 2024 compared to 239.98% at December 31, 2023.



About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry's second quarter 2024 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 057129. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company's website for one month.

Contact:

James D. Nesci

President and Chief Executive Officer

BlueFoundryBank.com

jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com

201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (Dollars in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,262 $ 53,753 $ 46,025 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 297,790 265,191 283,766 Securities held to maturity 33,169 33,217 33,254 Other investments 17,942 17,908 20,346 Loans, net 1,534,357 1,540,428 1,546,576 Real estate owned, net - 593 593 Interest and dividends receivable 7,882 8,001 7,595 Premises and equipment, net 30,858 31,696 32,475 Right-of-use assets 24,596 24,454 25,172 Bank owned life insurance 22,274 22,153 22,034 Other assets 16,322 30,393 27,127 Total assets $ 2,045,452 $ 2,027,787 $ 2,044,963 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,311,156 $ 1,291,184 $ 1,244,904 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 342,500 342,500 397,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,875 9,368 8,929 Lease liabilities 26,243 26,081 26,777 Other liabilities 10,081 8,498 11,213 Total liabilities 1,699,855 1,677,631 1,689,323 Shareholders' equity 345,597 350,156 355,640 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,045,452 $ 2,027,787 $ 2,044,963

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 17,570 $ 17,192 $ 16,481 $ 34,762 $ 32,050 Taxable investment income 3,686 3,614 3,172 7,300 6,324 Non-taxable investment income 36 36 112 72 223 Total interest income 21,292 20,842 19,765 42,134 38,597 Interest expense: Deposits 9,132 8,413 5,173 17,545 9,327 Borrowed funds 2,587 3,012 3,686 5,599 6,423 Total interest expense 11,719 11,425 8,859 23,144 15,750 Net interest income 9,573 9,417 10,906 18,990 22,847 (Release of) provision for credit losses (762 ) (535 ) 143 (1,297 ) 120 Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses 10,335 9,952 10,763 20,287 22,727 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 296 329 280 625 542 Gain on sale of loans - 36 24 36 159 Other income 240 86 76 326 163 Total non-interest income 536 451 380 987 864 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,635 7,549 7,065 15,184 14,912 Occupancy and equipment 2,262 2,192 2,124 4,454 4,106 Data processing 1,335 1,387 1,535 2,722 3,136 Advertising 52 72 77 124 149 Professional services 623 730 764 1,353 1,744 Federal deposit insurance 194 199 231 393 336 Other 1,114 1,113 1,172 2,227 2,242 Total non-interest expense 13,215 13,242 12,968 26,457 26,625 Loss before income tax expense (2,344 ) (2,839 ) (1,825 ) (5,183 ) (3,034 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net loss $ (2,344 ) $ (2,839 ) $ (1,825 ) $ (5,183 ) $ (3,034 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,735,002 22,095,260 24,249,714 21,914,811 24,131,017 Diluted (1) 21,735,002 22,095,260 24,249,714 21,914,811 24,131,017

(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an antidilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company's net loss for the 2024 and 2023 periods.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios (%): Return on average assets (0.47 ) (0.56 ) (0.57 ) (0.27 ) (0.35 ) Return on average equity (2.71 ) (3.23 ) (3.25 ) (1.55 ) (1.95 ) Interest rate spread (1) 1.43 1.40 1.33 1.48 1.75 Net interest margin (2) 1.96 1.92 1.84 1.94 2.17 Efficiency ratio (3) (4) 130.73 134.19 128.41 120.98 114.90 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.28 122.50 122.93 123.05 130.77 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 16.88 17.25 17.37 17.07 17.59 Book value per share (5) $ 14.70 $ 14.61 $ 14.51 $ 14.27 $ 14.38 Tangible book value per share (4)(5) $ 14.69 $ 14.60 $ 14.49 $ 14.24 $ 14.35 Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 6,208 $ 6,691 $ 5,898 $ 6,139 $ 7,736 Real estate owned, net - 593 593 593 - Non-performing assets $ 6,208 $ 7,284 $ 6,491 $ 6,732 $ 7,736 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.84 0.88 0.91 0.88 0.91 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 209.84 205.48 239.98 225.97 186.31 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.40 0.43 0.38 0.39 0.49 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.30 0.36 0.32 0.33 0.37 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) - - - 0.01 -

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

(5) June 30, 2024 per share metrics computed using 23,505,357 total shares outstanding.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,550,736 $ 17,570 4.56 % $ 1,555,534 $ 17,192 4.45 % $ 1,583,057 $ 16,481 4.18 % Mortgage-backed securities 167,219 960 2.31 % 160,349 876 2.20 % 174,398 967 2.22 % Other investment securities 175,394 1,688 3.87 % 183,717 1,652 3.62 % 198,588 1,505 3.04 % FHLB stock 17,223 447 10.44 % 20,123 492 9.83 % 22,832 342 6.00 % Cash and cash equivalents 51,290 627 4.92 % 51,561 630 4.92 % 40,614 470 4.64 % Total interest-earning assets 1,961,862 21,292 4.37 % 1,971,284 20,842 4.25 % 2,019,489 19,765 3.93 % Non-interest earning assets 56,826 59,357 56,280 Total assets $ 2,018,688 $ 2,030,641 $ 2,075,769 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 611,931 1,955 1.28 % $ 616,169 1,937 1.26 % $ 754,048 2,217 1.18 % Time deposits 655,755 7,177 4.40 % 619,220 6,476 4.21 % 442,547 2,956 2.68 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,267,686 9,132 2.90 % 1,235,389 8,413 2.74 % 1,196,595 5,173 1.73 % FHLB advances 336,742 2,587 3.09 % 373,874 3,012 3.24 % 432,137 3,686 3.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,604,428 11,719 2.94 % 1,609,263 11,425 2.86 % 1,628,732 8,859 2.18 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,076 26,491 26,914 Non-interest bearing other 41,061 41,569 44,240 Total liabilities 1,670,565 1,677,323 1,699,886 Total shareholders' equity 348,123 353,318 375,883 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,018,688 $ 2,030,641 $ 2,075,769 Net interest income $ 9,573 $ 9,417 $ 10,906 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.43 % 1.39 % 1.75 % Net interest margin (3) 1.96 % 1.92 % 2.17 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,553,135 $ 34,762 4.49 % $ 1,568,170 $ 32,050 4.12 % Mortgage-backed securities 163,784 1,836 2.25 % 176,987 1,949 2.22 % Other investment securities 179,555 3,340 3.73 % 198,827 3,017 3.06 % FHLB stock 18,673 939 10.08 % 21,494 649 6.09 % Cash and cash equivalents 51,426 1,257 4.90 % 43,556 932 4.31 % Total interest-earning assets 1,966,573 42,134 4.30 % 2,009,034 38,597 3.87 % Non-interest earning assets 58,108 56,112 Total assets $ 2,024,681 $ 2,065,146 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 614,049 $ 3,891 1.27 % $ 780,362 $ 4,227 1.09 % Time deposits 637,488 13,654 4.30 % 429,465 5,100 2.39 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,251,537 17,545 2.81 % 1,209,827 9,327 1.55 % FHLB advances 355,308 5,599 3.16 % 396,025 6,423 3.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,606,845 23,144 2.89 % 1,605,852 15,750 1.98 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,786 30,091 Non-interest bearing other 41,314 44,543 Total liabilities 1,673,945 1,680,486 Total shareholders' equity 350,736 384,660 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,024,681 $ 2,065,146 Net interest income $ 18,990 $ 22,847 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.41 % 1.89 % Net interest margin (3) 1.94 % 2.29 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.