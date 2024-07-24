Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.: Great Quest Completes Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSXV:GQ) ("Great Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated June 10, 2024, the Company has changed its name to "Great Quest Gold Ltd." (the "Name Change"). Trading in the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will commence at market opening on July 29, 2024.



There is no change in the capitalization of the Company pursuant to the Name Change. The Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSXV with the same ticker symbol "GQ". Under the Name Change, the CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 39119C109 (ISIN: CA39119C1095). No action is required by existing shareholders, nor will any certificates representing Common Shares need to be exchanged. The articles of amendment concerning the Name Change are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Name Change is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Gold Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company's flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, a 1,206 km² parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

