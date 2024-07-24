Berkeley SkyDeck Opens Batch 19 Applications with Expanded Eligibility and Three New Track Chairs

New bio and chip track chairs have decades of experience to support latest companies accepted to competitive global accelerator

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Berkeley SkyDeck, the global hub for entrepreneurship and leading accelerator, today announced that applications for Batch 19 are now open, with a final deadline of August 23, 2024. As part of a significant expansion for the accelerator program, SkyDeck is now accepting applications from startup founders across the US, alongside its international founders, regardless of their affiliation with UC Berkeley (a previous requirement). In addition, Batch 19 will be the first to work with three new track chairs: Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli and John Busch for the Chip Track and Heather Koshinsky for the Bio Track, both of whom bring decades of experience in building and advising companies in their respective fields. Applications are available here.

The three new track chairs have demonstrated significant success in their fields.

Chip Track Co-Chair Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli holds the Edgar L. and Harold H. Buttner Chair of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley. He has founded or co-founded a number of major enterprises, most notably Cadence and Synopsys, both of which remain publicly-traded companies with multibillion-dollar market caps. He has also advised or advises companies including Intel, IBM, and Sony.

Chip Track Co-Chair John Busch is currently the chief operating officer at SirenOpt and spent 18 years at Applied Materials, ending his time there as vice president of new business and strategic initiatives. He has served as a SkyDeck Advisor since 2022. In addition, he is part of the leadership committee and deal flow team at Bay Angels, an organization of early-stage investors.

Bio Track Chair Heather Koshinsky has founded or co-founded four separate life sciences companies, one of which was acquired and has since become a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. She has previously served as an advisor to SkyDeck companies. Currently, she is the co-founder and CEO of Investigen, a developer of faster and more efficient processes for DNA diagnostic testing.

"Alberto, John and Heather are not just successful entrepreneurs: they are successful mentors. Their blend of practical experience and previous advisory roles make them ideal leaders for these fast-growing Berkeley SkyDeck tracks," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director of Berkeley SkyDeck. "Their appointments are significant as we open SkyDeck up to a broader range of companies, providing an unparalleled foundation and vital connections that drive startup success. They bring world-class technical, business and scientific expertise plus a true understanding of the founder journey."

With an acceptance rate around 1%, Berkeley SkyDeck stands as one of the most competitive accelerators in the world. Each batch, comprising 20-25 startups, benefits from $200,000 in funding, $750,000 in free and discounted resources, and access to the SkyDeck network. Berkeley SkyDeck also actively funds companies via the $60 million SkyDeck Fund II. The SkyDeck Fund has invested in 160 companies to date, representing a wide range of businesses and industries, from 30 countries around the world. Unlike other VC funds, the SkyDeck Fund shares half of its profits with UC Berkeley, helping to continue the university's mission of delivering excellence in education.

"With the US seeing a record 5.5 million new business applications in 2023 and continuing to lead globally with just over 650 unicorns, expanding Berkeley SkyDeck's eligibility to all US-based startups is a strategic move for us as both an accelerator and an investor," said Chon Tang, Founding Partner of the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. "This surge in new company formations presents a unique opportunity, and now is the perfect time to broaden our horizons and tap into this unprecedented wave of innovation."

The opening of Batch 19 applications follows on from the second UC Berkeley AI Hackathon, held in June. Over 1,300 people attended, with 12 companies winning prizes. The grand prize winner, Dispatch AI, and Climate Tech Track winner, Greenwise, each received $25,000 from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund to spend the summer working on their project, as well as an invitation to join SkyDeck's incubator.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley's largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $2 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 700 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

Media contact

Songue PR for Berkeley SkyDeck

skydeck@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Berkeley SkyDeck

View the original press release on accesswire.com