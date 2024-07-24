TaxBandits PRO Features To Streamline The Q2 2024 Form 941 Filing Exclusively For Tax Professionals

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / The deadline for filing the quarterly payroll Form 941 for the second quarter of 2024 is fast approaching. Employers must file this IRS form by July 31, 2024. This deadline is crucial for tax professionals and aggregate filers who manage numerous clients needing to file Form 941 or 941 Schedule R .

TaxBandits, a leading provider of e-filing tax solutions for the past 10 years, offers an efficient solution for tax professionals and CPAs. E-filing with TaxBandits saves time and significantly improves the accuracy of submitted IRS tax forms.

Benefits for Tax Professionals Using TaxBandits

TaxBandits offers comprehensive filing solutions tailored to various tax professionals, including:

CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) : TaxBandits helps CPAs save significant time and reduce stress, improving efficiency and accuracy in payroll tax form filings.

RAs (Reporting Agents) : Authorized to manage their clients' payroll tax filings and IRS deposits, RAs find TaxBandits solutions particularly advantageous.

PEOs/CPEOs : These organizations can prepare and submit 941 Schedule R efficiently, with TaxBandits' tools.

3504 Agents : Authorized under IRS Section 3504, these agents can use TaxBandits to manage the 941 filing responsibilities for multiple businesses.

EROs (Electronic Return Originators): Authorized by the IRS to submit tax returns electronically, EROs benefit from TaxBandits' integrated Form 8879-EMP, the IRS e-file Signature Authorization for Form 941.

Time-Saving Features for Seamless Filing

With a decade of experience, TaxBandits is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that blends simplicity with advanced technology. Their modern interface and automatic features streamline the 941 filing process for tax professionals across various industries.

Team Management Tools: TaxBandits offers a powerful team management suite to help tax professionals expand and manage their teams. Admins or designated Co-Admins can assign roles like Preparer, Approver, or Transmitter, and allocate team members to specific clients, enhancing task clarity and accountability.

Enhanced Client Management Solution: The upgraded client portal enables tax professionals and aggregate filers to enhance client communication throughout the 941 filing process. This secure channel efficiently manages and addresses client needs while emphasizing data security. The portal can be fully customized to include the tax professional's branding, including the logo and themes.

Copy Return Option: Tax professionals can use the 'Copy Return' feature to copy information from the Form 941 for 2024 (Q1) return to the Q2 2024 return. This reduces the need for manual data entry and lowers the risk of errors, allowing professionals to focus on more complex tasks.

Bulk Upload: The Bulk Upload feature lets tax professionals upload a comprehensive set of 941 data in a single batch using our Excel templates. This data is then integrated to populate clients' 941 Forms automatically, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors.

Prepaid Credits: Prepaid credits are cost-effective for clients managing many filings. These credits streamline the filing process by bypassing the checkout procedure, eliminating the need for credit card information, and ensuring more efficient form submissions. Prepaid credits also offer significant cost savings and provide a sense of security and control.

E-filing Simplified: The IRS recommends that employers file 941 online for several benefits, including quicker processing, reduced risk of errors, and instant confirmation and status updates from the IRS. TaxBandits offers an easy and secure way to e-file Form 941, ensuring tax compliance.

Dedicated to Data Security and Fraud Prevention

TaxBandits is a SOC-2-certified e-file provider that follows standard security protocols to safeguard sensitive data (PII). Per IRS guidelines, two-factor authentication (2FA) is required in the application to prevent unauthorized account access. Additionally, multiple security features are provided to ensure data protection. The software requires tax professionals to undergo a one-time identity verification before filing their returns, preventing identity theft, data breaches, and fraudulent tax claims.

Automate Form 941 with TaxBandits API for Q2, 2024

As businesses expand and develop, the need for efficient, reliable, and automated solutions becomes increasingly important. Automation can significantly relieve the burden on businesses, especially when filing Form 941 for Q2 2024.

TaxBandits offers a developer-friendly API that allows businesses and software providers to seamlessly automate 941 forms directly from their portal or application. With TaxBandits API integration , clients can streamline all aspects of the filing process, from form generation to e-signing.

TaxBandits Expands Solutions: Complete BOI Reporting

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has required small businesses to report their Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) since 2024. TaxBandits is a trusted e-filing provider for businesses and tax professionals, offering comprehensive solutions for BOI Reporting . Through TaxBandits, clients can easily prepare and submit various BOI reports, including Initial, Corrected, Updated, and Newly Exempt Entity reports. Additionally, clients who file their BOI reports through TaxBandits can make free corrections or updates within one week of the original submission date.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized provider specializing in various tax forms, including Form 1099 , Form W-2, Form 1095-B, Form 1095-C, Form 940, Form 941 , and Fillable W-9. Whether serving a business, service provider, or tax professional, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for all the year-end filing needs.

TaxBandits also offers an API for software providers and high-volume filers, allowing seamless integration to streamline the preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, ACA 1095 forms, W-9, and BOI filings . In addition, the API offers Bulk TIN Matching and Instant TIN Matching services to ensure accurate filings.

Firms interested in pursuing high-volume BOI reporting and API options are welcome to contact the Business Development Team by email at sales@taxbandits.com or by phone at 704-684-4758.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over a decade.

Span Enterprises' suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax 990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

