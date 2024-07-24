Yum! Brands: KFC Marks World Refugee Day With Expanded Commitments To Help Refugees in Our Communities Thrive

LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Over the past year, KFC has focused on how we can stand Refugees through our social purpose efforts around the world. Twelve months later, we've learned a lot!

Here are a few nuggets of progress from along the way:

In June of 2023, KFC announced a global partnership with Tent Partnership for Refugees and a commitment to hire and train 300 refugees over three years across our restaurants in the Pan-European region.

With the incredible support of our franchise partners and restaurant teams, we quickly realized we could do more.

Our KFC Europe team expanded our commitment to support more than 2,500 refugees by 2026. You read that right - increasing the initial goal by 8x! One year later, we've made progress, welcoming more than 885+ refugees to KFC teams across Europe.

And it doesn't stop there. We know that a job isn't the only support a refugee needs when adjusting to their new home. So, we're working alongside local NGOs to increase access to mentorship, cultural inclusion, and wrap around support.

In all, KFC teams in 14+ countries are making our communities more welcoming for refugee team members, customers, and neighbors.

We're proud of the part we play to help refugees in our communities thrive, and we're excited for what the next year holds as we continue unlocking opportunities in our restaurants and beyond.





