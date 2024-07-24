AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health: Wisconsin Hosts the First International Conference on the Role of Physical Activities in Mental Health

Local mental health professionals and residents are invited to engage with experts at the Motion Impacts Emotions Conference in Hartland, WI on September 7th.

Wisconsin will host the first international conference on the role of physical activities in mental health this September. The Motion Impacts Emotions Conference, hosted by The Adel B. Korkor Foundation offers a unique opportunity for local mental health professionals, students, and residents to engage with experts. This one-day international conference at University Lake School will showcase the latest advancements in research regarding the intersection of movement, brain biology, brain health, and psychological wellness.

The conference presentations will showcase clinical and scientific research demonstrating how physical activities enhance brain resilience against stress. Attendees will also receive practical guidance on implementing systemic changes to incorporate these findings into patient care.

Dr. Adel Korkor, founder of the Adel B. Korkor Foundation, emphasizes the local impact: "This conference brings world-class expertise to Wisconsin. It's an unprecedented opportunity for our local mental health community to gain valuable insights into innovative approaches for integrating physical activities into mental health care practices." Korkor continues, "After establishing the foundation in 2016 and its flagship event, the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series, the role of physical activity in mental health awareness has become even more apparent."

Dr. Korkor hopes that by attending this conference, "...attendees will access valuable insights into new innovative approaches for integrating physical activities into mental health care practices."

The conference will be particularly beneficial for:

Mental health professionals

Healthcare providers in physical and occupational therapy

Public health officials

University students and interested members of the general public

"We're excited to welcome speakers and attendees from around the world to Wisconsin," says Foundation Executive Director Zayna Salloum. "This conference aligns perfectly with our mission to expand mental health awareness and strategies to improve the lives of individuals through movement."

The conference will be held in person at University Lake School, with a virtual live stream option available. Early bird registration is now open. To register and view more information including speaker bios and accommodation options, visit motionimpactsemotion.org for more information.

Local media are invited to cover this landmark event. For press inquiries, please contact Zayna Salloum at zayna@adelbkorkorfoundation.org

About Adel B. Korkor M.D. Foundation

The Adel B. Korkor M.D. Foundation (abkf.org) is a non-profit organization established in 2016 by Dr Adel B. Korkor to raise awareness regarding mental health, remove the stigma associated with it, and bring awareness to the importance of physical activities in mental health.

Dr Korkor's personal journey with anxiety and panic disorders and how running has helped him was one of the main drivers behind the establishment of the foundation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPz0l8-pZP4

In addition, the foundation provides scholarships to nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and social workers to become certified in mental health to improve access to it. Support programs engage in the early detection and treatment of behavioral health in children and support others engaged in the incorporation of physical activities for children.

For More Information:

Adel Korkor

414-899-7819

adel.korkor@gmail.com

# # #

SOURCE: AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com