Truelio Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Audit

Brand experience company joins an elite group of organizations that have met the highest standards for data security.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Truelio, a leading brand experience company specializing in creative, branding, digital marketing and technology development solutions, announced today that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance. The SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance and auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for service providers. The certification is designed to ensure that organizations manage customer data based on five "trust service principles"-security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The conclusion of the 12-month project represents a significant milestone for Truelio underscoring its steadfast dedication to information security and data privacy for its partners.

Truelio Logo

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance highlights our commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security for our partners. It assures them that we take data seriously and have established rigorous policies and procedures to safeguard it," stated Brian Benavides, Truelio's Chief Technology Officer. "We aren't stopping here. With SOC 2 Type 1 completed, we're even more excited to have already embarked on our SOC 2 Type 2 audit journey. SOC 2 Type 2 takes it a step further by evaluating the operational effectiveness of our controls over a period of time."

"We believe that trust is built through transparency and consistent performance. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance and pursuing SOC 2 Type 2 certification are important steps in our mission to deliver the most secure and reliable services possible," added John Kauffman, Truelio's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to ongoing improvement and will continue to invest in our security with a goal of exceeding industry standards and delivering peace of mind to our partners."

Visit Truelio.com to learn more about the company's broad range of brand experience solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier brand experience company specializing in creative, branding, digital marketing and technology development solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit Truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

Contact Information

Randy Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer

randy.dawson@truelio.com

770-407-6300

SOURCE: Truelio

View the original press release on newswire.com.