SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Innoflight, a leading provider of cyber-security space solutions, announced today it has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company's supply chain for MDA AURORATM, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

MDA Space and Innoflight

Selected by MDA Space as Part of MDA Aurora Supply Chain

Innoflight will provide 400 end cryptographic units including four engineering development units and 396 flight units to launch on board 198 satellites. The MDA AURORATM supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

"Innoflight is proud to join MDA Space's team and the Telesat Lightspeed program," said Vincent Gagnon, Innoflight Chief Revenue Officer. "The KI-103's product and volume production maturity for an end cryptographic unit is unprecedented in the space industry; this is the largest KI-103 order in Innoflight's history, bringing the total number of units sold to nearly 1,000 units for U.S. Department of Defense and commercial missions."

"Innoflight's KI-103 and 'crypto as a service' approach greatly facilitates our space commercial customers to meet the requirements of the U.S. Government including CNSSP-12," said Jeff Janicik, Innoflight CEO and founder. "Second to meeting cybersecurity standards, we have to help our customers execute fast and be efficient - we consider that throughout the entire lifecycle of our crypto products."

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORATM product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

ABOUT INNOFLIGHT

Innoflight is a Non-traditional Defense Contractor (NDC) founded in 2004. Innoflight offers state-of-the-art space avionics, including Communications & Networking Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Processing & Payload Interface Electronics Solutions, and Bus & Payload Integrated Avionics Solutions. For more information, visit innoflight.com.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in the company's DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

Contact Information

Martha Castillo

Marketing & Sales

mcastillo@innoflight.com

858-882-8132

SOURCE: Innoflight

View the original press release on newswire.com.