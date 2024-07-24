The "United Kingdom: Data Centre Landscape 2024 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are nearly 250 third-party Data Centre facilities in the UK provided by some 100 Data Centre companies. with over 1 million m2 of Data Centre raised floor space of just over 1,700 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total forecast as of the end of 2023.

The UK Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with a total of 29 projects announced by 23 Data Centre companies. The Mega projects still undergoing planning permission include Reef Group (Havering) with a 600 MW plan and the Humber Technology Park (384 MW) which could change the landscape further. With ~60% of built facilities at 4 MW and below, there is significant scope to build Edge networks across the country. Overall, the UK market appears resilient in development compared to its European neighbours but distribution of sites and power remains imbalanced across the four nations.

This new report covers the UK Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2024 to 2027(in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

