London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Edelweiss Pianos, a renowned British piano manufacturer specialising in self-playing pianos, is excited to announce the launch of their collection at Harrods. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time the New Generation Collection-boasting 2 new designs including the highly coveted sculptural creation "The Solis," and featuring the completely sourced and made in British piano - the S132 - will be on display in a public setting for the first time.

The Solis, a stunning sculptural piece designed by the resident artist - Goldfinch - has garnered attention from piano enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Its intricate design and flawless craftsmanship make it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This will be the first time The Solis will be available for public viewing as most Goldfinch design creations either can never be shown in public or only one is ever made and Harrods is honoured to be the first store to showcase a Goldfinch creation to the public.

In addition to The Solis, five other exclusive designs from The New Generation Collection by Edelweiss Pianos will also be on display at Harrods. The Transparent S132, The Eclipse, The Tower and The Liquid Moda. Each piano is a work of art, combining traditional piano-making techniques with modern contemporary design to create a truly unique and exceptional instrument. The collection will be available for viewing and purchase at Harrods, making it a must-visit destination for piano enthusiasts and collectors.

"We are thrilled to launch our collection at Harrods, one of the most prestigious and iconic department stores in the world," said Danny Norman Head of Marketing for Edelweiss Pianos. "This is a significant moment for us as it will be the first time The Solis will be displayed in public. We are excited to share our passion for piano-making and our unique designs with the Harrods customers."

The launch of Edelweiss Pianos' New Generation collection at Harrods is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and artistry. The New Generation Collection will be available for viewing and purchase at Harrods from July onwards. Everyone is welcome to experience the beauty and craftsmanship of these exceptional pianos.

About Edelweiss Pianos

Edelweiss Pianos is a British piano company, founded in 1975 in Cambridge, UK. They produce the Virtuoso self-play system and create bespoke pianos for clients in the UK, USA and the Middle East.

