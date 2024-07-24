Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - FilmAI.tech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for the film industry, is offering a catalog of 6,000 Hollywood films for scanning by artificial intelligence systems. With the increasing number of lawsuits against artificial intelligence companies for copyright infringement, FilmAI.tech aims to help businesses stay legal and prepared. The catalog, which contains approximately 1 billion frames, is available worldwide, effective immediately.

The film industry has seen a surge in copyright lawsuits against artificial intelligence companies and music companies. These lawsuits, which can result in penalties of up to $150,000 per infringement, have become a significant concern for businesses using AI systems for content analysis. In response, FilmAI.tech is offering its extensive film catalog for scanning, ensuring that businesses have access to legal and licensed content for their AI systems.

FilmAI.tech's catalog includes a diverse range of films, from classic titles to recent releases. The company also offers music catalogs and the software to chop up movies into endless frames for more precise analysis. By providing this service, FilmAI.tech is helping businesses navigate the complex legal landscape of AI content analysis and stay ahead of potential copyright issues.

According to Smuel, CEO/Futurist of FilmAI.tech, "Better to be prepared and legal. The penalty for copyright infringement is $150,000 per infringement and can be a lot more. We at FilmAI.tech believe that businesses should have access to legal and licensed content for their AI systems, and we're proud to offer our catalog as a solution."

The current situation, according to Smuel, is reminiscent of the era in which initial technology enabled person-to-person song transfers without payment. Then, copyright lawsuits ensued, leading to an initial solution pioneered by Apple's iTunes, which provided content for a fee. A similar pattern may emerge with Large Language Models (LLMs), in which LLM companies may license content legally and charge users a premium for access. This approach could benefit all parties: content creators, LLM companies, and users, ensuring a legitimate ecosystem.

Film AI aims to position itself at the center of this transformation, beginning with its catalog of 6,000 films and eventually offering content from other companies.

About FilmAI.tech:

FilmAI.tech is a groundbreaking organization at the intersection of film and AI. With more than 50 tools, FilmAI.tech empowers filmmakers to improve the quality of their films and save up to 50% from the cost of production, excluding actors' salaries. Founded in 2024, FilmAI.tech's headquarters are based in the world of imagination, where stories come to life. Our mission is to revolutionize the film industry by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217562

SOURCE: Filmai.tech