Intuitive Health: Premier ER & Urgent Care has obtained Free Standing Emergency Center Accreditation from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality

Texas-based Healthcare Provider Demonstrates Commitment To Excellence In Emergency Care Through Rigorous Accreditation Process

The four Texas locations of Premier ER & Urgent Care have been surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and have successfully met the Free Standing Emergency Center Accreditation requirements by demonstrating compliance with CIHQ Standards. This recognition reflects the organization's continuous commitment to safety and quality patient care.

Premier ER & Urgent Care underwent a comprehensive onsite assessment. The CIHQ team meticulously toured the facilities, reviewed medical records, observed care practices and conducted in-depth interviews with staff and patients, ensuring a thorough evaluation of its services.

"CIHQ's goal is to partner with organizations to improve the care provided in our communities," states Richard Curtis, chief executive officer of CIHQ. "CIHQ is proud to recognize Premier ER & Urgent Care for achieving accreditation."

"Achieving CIHQ accreditation signifies that Premier ER & Urgent Care meets rigorous, nationally recognized patient care and safety standards. As a CIHQ-accredited facility, we've demonstrated our ability to provide high-quality emergency care consistently and effectively," said Moira Foley, vice president of clinical operations at Premier ER & Urgent Care. "This accreditation isn't just a seal of approval - it's a commitment to ongoing improvement and excellence. It means our patients can trust that they're receiving care at a facility that has been thoroughly evaluated and holds itself to the highest standards in the industry. We're proud to join the ranks of CIHQ-accredited organizations and offer our community this quality assurance."

This accreditation underscores Premier ER & Urgent Care's commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered emergency and urgent care services to South Texas communities.

Premier ER & Urgent Care's emergency department is open 24 hours a day and its urgent care is available 7 AM - 9 PM daily. For more information, please visit Premier ER & Urgent Care. For more information on Intuitive Health, please visit IHERUC.com.

ABOUT PREMIER ER & URGENT CARE

Founded in 2015, Premier ER & Urgent Care offers both urgent care and emergency room treatment options under one roof. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one service with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Premier ER & Urgent Care has built an exceptional customer service program with industry-leading ratings. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7, and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. At Premier ER & Urgent Care, we are dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as a trusted name in healthcare within our communities. For more information, please visit Premier.Care.



ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

SOURCE: Intuitive Health

